Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall short in a close game to Clippers

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Clippers’ bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 71-28. The Clippers’ second unit produced both of their leading scorers as Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell both finished the night with 24 points apiece. Williams also dished out a season-high 13 assists while Harrell tallied a team-high 10 rebounds. The Clippers’ bench made 24 field goals compared to 11 for the Grizzlies, shot 23 free throws to the Grizzlies’ four and out-assisted the Grizzlies’ reserves 16-8. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies held a 10-point lead at 108-98 with 6:30 seconds remaining in the game before the Clippers rattled off a 15-5 run to tie the game at 113. Paul George connected on a three-pointer with 2:33 remaining to give the Clippers a 116-115 lead.

The game featured 21 lead changes and 16 ties.

Game Recap

After a hard fought game, the Memphis Grizzlies fell short to the Los Angeles Clippers 121-119 in FedExForum on Wednesday night.

Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 30 points, 16 rebounds, and 3 assists. Ja Morant also picked up a double-double with 20 points and 11 assists. Jae Crowder shot 50% (3-6) on three pointers and also finished with 20 points.

The Clippers were led by Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, who each finished with 24 points. Paul George finished the night with 22 points and 5 rebounds.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will stay in Memphis as they take on the Utah Jazz on Friday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. CT inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game: Heck of an effort by our guys, proud of them especially after how we played in Indiana. Defense wasn’t there in the first quarter, giving up 35 points, but then holding them under 30… which was a trend of ours giving up a lot of 30 point quarters in recent games. Our guys stuck with it, I was proud of them on how they came out being down at four at half time. Take, I think on a 7-0 run, take a three-point lead. These are those moments where we are getting better, withstand some runs against a heck of a team and score 119 points against currently the best defense in the league. It’s those pivotal moments throughout the game, a couple of missed ques here and there on offense and one of our Achilles heels is just getting rebounds. Same thing happened in the Lakers game. Anthony Davis gets a rebound uncontested, we have a chance, we give up two offensive rebounds on the last possession, and you are snake bit by it. We have to get better. I thought our urgency was great to start for most of the game, coming into the game it was a heck of a game. Credit the Clippers for coming up with some big plays, some big threes and rebounding down the stretch. We have to get better from it and we have to know that this stuff is important for us to move forward and get better from it. Taylor Jenkins On player rotations: I have been trying to toy around with some lineups here and there, try and ride some hot hands, guys that I think are playing well. They may get some extended runs which may alter a couple of rotations. Come the fourth quarter, I try to put in the guys that I think they helped us go on a huge run to start the fourth quarter. So it’s kind of banking on the guys I thought were going to give us the best chance. It’s a game-to-game decision. Taylor Jenkins On how he felt tonight after the minor back injury: I was fine. I think it kind of showed. I was still able to play my game. “ Ja Morant On what changed in the second half to make him more aggressive scoring the ball: Nothing. I was just making reads like I was in the first half. They were focusing on me so I passed the ball and (we) got a layup. When they were worried about the pass, I’d go score. Ja Morant On finding the balance of shooting threes and playing down low: I just want to take the right shot at the right time and take what the defense gives me. Team to team they are going to play me differently. They’re going to close out on certain shooters more so I’m just taking what they are giving me. Jaren Jackson Jr. On having the big plays called for him at the end of the game: I have to do better with it. Two straight times I didn’t get it done. Once I get it done I’ll probably have a better reaction to it. I’m happy they go to me, but I’ve got to finish the job for them. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Player Notes

led the Grizzlies with a season-high 30 points and a season-best 16 rebounds. This marked Valanciunas’ third career game of 30 points and 15 rebounds (most recent: March 30, 2019 at Phoenix), all of which have come during his 36 appearances with the Grizzlies. This marked Valanciunas’ 10th double-double of the season. Ja Morant collected his second-consecutive double-double and his third of his rookie season as he finished with 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds on the night, scoring all of his points after halftime. This marked Morant’s second career game of 20 points and 10 assists.

collected his second-consecutive double-double and his third of his rookie season as he finished with 20 points, 11 assists and five rebounds on the night, scoring all of his points after halftime. This marked Morant’s second career game of 20 points and 10 assists. Ja Morant scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. Morant entered the night tied for sixth in the NBA and first among rookies in fourth quarter points per game (8.0).

scored 14 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. Morant entered the night tied for sixth in the NBA and first among rookies in fourth quarter points per game (8.0). Jaren Jackson Jr. finished the night with 17 points while knocking down three three-pointers for the third consecutive game.

finished the night with 17 points while knocking down three three-pointers for the third consecutive game. Jae Crowder added 20 points, his second 20-point effort of the season (both of which coming in the last three games).

