Postgame Report: Grizzlies’ Cold Shooting Costs Them, Lose to Clippers 113-96

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot just 32-for-85 (.376) from the field in the game, including finishing 8-for-33 (.242) from three-point range. Key Run of the Night Memphis used a 17-4 scoring stretch midway through the fourth quarter to bring the game as close as 11.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies made only 37.6 percent of their shots as they fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-96, on Sunday night in Staples Center. Memphis fell to 31-46 on the season and 11-27 on the road. Los Angeles improved to 47-31 on the year and are 25-13 at home. The Clippers won the season series 3-1.

The Grizzlies shot just 32-for-85 (.376) from the field in the game, including finishing 8-for-33 (.242) from three-point range. The Clippers finished the game shooting 36-for-75 (.480) overall despite only making 7-of-27 (.259) threes.

Delon Wright led Memphis with 20 points, and also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Wright scored 14 of his points in the second half, and now has two 20-point games this season (both with Memphis). Tyler Dorsey added 14 points, scoring 12 of them in the first half. Chandler Parsons scored 17 points off the bench, tying a season-high. Parsons has scored in double-digits in five of his last eight games. In his NBA debut, Dusty Hannahs had four points and four assists. Hannahs, the Memphis Hustle’s all-time leading scorer, signed a 10-day contract as a Call-Up with the Grizzlies on March 30.

The Clippers controlled the pace of the game, outscoring the Grizzlies 35-11 in fast break points, the second-most fast break points by a Grizzlies opponent this year. Memphis won the turnover battle, 19-14, but Los Angeles outscored the Grizzlies 20-16 off of giveaways. The Clippers bench outscored the Grizzlies bench 61-36, with three different Clippers scoring in double figures.

Danilo Gallinari led all players with 27 points (14-16 FT) and 15 rebounds. Gallinari now has seven double-doubles on the season, recording one in two of his last three games. Reserve Montrezl Harrell finished with 20 points (10-11 FT). Harrell has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games. Lou Williams added 17 points off the bench, while former Grizzlies forward JaMychal Green chipped in with 15 points and five boards. Ivica Zubac added 13 points.

Memphis used a 17-4 scoring stretch midway through the fourth quarter to bring the game as close as 11, but the Grizzlies only made 2-of-11 (.182) threes in the period. Hannahs finished a finger roll at the 7:49 mark in the fourth quarter to score first points of his NBA career. Los Angeles scored 28 of their 52 second-half points in the paint, shooting an efficient 14-for-19 (.736) in the lane to keep their lead.

Memphis shot under 35 percent from the floor in the first half, while Los Angeles made nearly 53 percent of their shots. Neither team shot well from beyond the arc, with the Grizzlies going 4-for-15 (.267) and the Clippers shooting 3-for-11 (.273). The Clippers got to the rim in the half, outscoring the Grizzlies 28-18 in the paint while making 14-of-20 (.700) shots. Los Angeles dictated the pace during the half, owning a 20-2 lead in fast break points while connecting on all nine attempts in transition.

The Grizzlies had a shaky start to the game, making just one of their first eight shots while the Clippers started the game with a 13-3 run. Williams had a quick seven points in four minutes to help Los Angeles lead 25-19 at the end of the first. The Clippers’ bench was effective in the second quarter, scoring 26 of the team’s 36 points and shooting 8-for-11 (.727) from the floor. Down by 20, Memphis used a 10-0 run late in the second to trim the Los Angeles lead to 53-43. The Clippers made 13-of-14 (.929) free throws in the quarter to help lead 61-46 at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will remain West when they face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 3 at 9:00 p.m. CT in the Moda Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase single-game tickets can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, visit grizzlies.com, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

Teams effort tonight We competed. We cut the lead, we had the opportunity to get it under 10 a couple of times. But again, give them credit, they were able to make the play. Our guys got effort, there wasn’t any quit in our guys, and there won’t be. J.B. Bickerstaff Opportunities upon returning in the NBA I just was doing the same thing. I think the [Rio Grande] Vipers’ system is easier to play. It’s a lot of offense and the defense is good to, so I think that helped a lot. There, everybody can get a lot of shots so I think that helped me a lot. Bruno Caboclo Tonight’s efforts I’m proud of the guys that were out on the court at the end of the game, they fought, they made a run, we just dug ourselves too deep of a hole early on in the game and we just couldn’t catch a rhythm tonight. Coming off a back to back, and with the injuries people were down so it was just a rough night for us. Tyler Dorsey Clippers’ advantage We didn’t have anybody there tonight to control the paint. They just got too many paint touches, too many easy looks down there, and also we sent them to the line too much. We fouled them too much tonight and they were at the line all night. Tyler Dorsey Improving his game Just learn as much as I can through guys like [Mike Conley] and just watching other guys play and just pick up on all the little things that I feel like can help my game. Going in the summer to work as hard as I can and just try to improve for next year. Jevon Carter Changing role I think it’s just experience. The NBA is just a different speed so you have to get use to that. Playing in the G-League is very different. I think here they are just letting me play. I can get confident and when the ball comes, I can make more plays and help the team. Bruno Caboclo

Player Notes

Delon Wright led Memphis with 20 points, and also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

led Memphis with 20 points, and also had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Chandler Parsons scored 17 points off the bench, tying a season-high.

scored 17 points off the bench, tying a season-high. In his NBA debut, Dusty Hannahs had four points and four assists.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App