Postgame Report: Grizzlies Can’t Complete Comeback Against Clippers, Fall 112-106

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot their second-lowest field goal percentage of the year, going just 33-for-90 (.367) from the field. Key Run of the Night After trailing by as much as 22 at one point in the second quarter, the Grizzlies went on a 12-0 run in the third period over a 3:35 stretch (from 8:56 to 5:21) to tie the game up at 72-72.

The Clippers had a pair of quick runs to help get the win in the fourth quarter, starting with a 7-0 run to open the quarter and take a 90-86 lead with 9:30 remaining. Owning a 101-98 lead with 3:38 left after a Mike Conley floater cut it to three, the Clippers scored five straight points over the next 2:27 to take an eight-point lead with 1:11 to go.

After trailing by as many as 22 points in the first half, the Memphis Grizzlies fought back but ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 on Friday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies dropped to 23-37 on the season and 14-16 at home. The Clippers improved to 33-27 on the year and are now 17-15 on the road.

Mike Conley recorded his eighth double-double of the season, scoring 25 points and handing out a game-high 10 assists. Conley has now logged nine double-digit assist games this year. Joakim Noah logged his third double-double of the season, coming off the bench to provide a season-high 22 points to go with 11 rebounds. Tonight’s performance was Noah’s highest-scoring effort since finishing with 23 points on March 15, 2014 vs. Sacramento as a member of the Chicago Bulls. Avery Bradley added 17 points and a pair of steals. Bradley has now scored at least 15 points in three out of four games with the Grizzlies. Ivan Rabb finished just shy of a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine boards. Rabb was averaging 10.0 points and 6.6 rebounds in five games as a starter entering tonight.

The Grizzlies shot their second-lowest field goal percentage of the year, going just 33-for-90 (.367) from the field and 9-for-32 (.281) from three-point range. The Clippers finished shooting 35-for-75 (.467) in the game, despite making only 6-of-25 (.240) triples. The Grizzlies won the turnover battle, forcing the Clippers into 24 turnovers, scoring 26 points off them, while committing 11 giveaways which led to 11 points for Los Angeles. Both teams finished shooting over 85 percent from the free throw line.

Montrezl Harrell matched his career-high with 30 points (11-14 FG) off the bench, including 15 in the second quarter. Harrell also reached 30 points this season against Houston on Oct. 26. Danilo Gallinari finished with 23 points (12-12 FT) and eight boards. Lou Williams came off the bench to supply 18 points and a team-high eight assists.

Memphis made adjustments coming out of the break, outscoring Los Angeles 33-18 in the third quarter. The Grizzlies made half their shots in the third, going 11-for-22 (3-6 3P) from the field, while keeping the Clippers to 7-of-19 (.368) overall and just 1-of-7 (.143) from three. The Grizzlies went on a 12-0 run over 3:35 (8:56 to 5:21) to tie the game up at 72-72. A few minutes later, Bradley sank a pair of free throws with 1:35 left in the quarter to give Memphis its first lead, 82-80, since the 6:43 mark of the first quarter. Bradley would finish with 13 points in the period to give the Grizzlies an 86-83 lead heading into the final quarter.

Noah hit a pair of free throws to bring the Grizzlies within four, 108-104, with 24.3 seconds left in the game. With Memphis being forced to foul, Gallinari connected on both free throws to push the lead back up to six with 13.4 ticks remaining, putting the game out of reach.

The Grizzlies’ offense was strained in the first half, shooting 16-for-48 (.333) from the floor and 4-for-15 (.267) from three-point range, and tallying only eight assists, tying a season-low for assists in a first half. The Clippers went 20-for-38 (.526) in the opening half. The Grizzlies forced the Clippers into 13 first-half turnovers, tying a season-high by an opponent in a half, while committing eight of their own in the half.

Memphis struggled to open the game, making just 7-of-25 (.280) shots, including missing all five three-point attempts. The Clippers moved the ball well, going 14-for-22 (.636) from the floor and 3-for-7 (.429) from deep in the opening quarter. Memphis made all nine free throw attempts in the period while Los Angeles made all five of theirs. The Clippers used a 7-0 run from 5:09 to 3:21 (1:48 run), and outscored the Grizzlies 20-10 in the paint, to help build a 36-23 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Grizzlies will look to sweep the season series with the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow, Saturday, February 23 in Quicken Loans Arena at 6 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the second half comeback: Offensively, we started to put more pressure on them. We played a little faster and got into some gaps. We found some holes in their defense and put pressure on the rim. But defensively, we got stops. You can’t run if you don’t get stops. In the first half, we gave them too many easy opportunities, especially in that first quarter. But in the second half, and the third quarter in particular, I thought our defense stepped up. We were able to keep guys in front of us and in the fourth quarter, the free throw line came into play. So we have to figure that out too. J.B. Bickerstaff On Chandler Parsons’ return: I thought he was good. As to be expected, there’s some rust and some legs on his shot. It’s taking him a little bit of time. But he’s a threat on the offensive end of the floor, being able to make plays, and he still has the reputation of being able to make shots. There were some that I thought he turned down, but I think as he gets more comfortable, he will be more willing to take those and make those for us. J.B. Bickerstaff On Joakim Noah stepping up: That’s kind of who he is. He’s an absolute team guy. He’s willing to do whatever he possibly can to help us. Missing bodies is tough, but when you’ve got a guy like that, as competitive as he is, whatever it takes. That is the only thing he cares about. Whatever he’s got to do to help, he just wants to try to help. He obviously has the ability to do so still. J.B. Bickerstaff On the origin of Jaren Jackson Jr.’s quad injury: Initially, we knew before the Charlotte game he missed, he was hit there. He missed that game, if you remember, and was able to come back to play. He practiced yesterday, and there must have been a moment in practice where it was re-aggravated. He finished practice, it wasn’t something that stopped him from being able to practice through contact, and stuff like that. After practice, he noticed it and went to the training staff. They took him in this morning for an MRI, that’s where they found it. It’s a deep bruise. He could play, but the risk if he does play, increases significantly of it becoming a larger issue. At this point for him, it’s not something we are willing to risk. So we will be cautious with him. J.B. Bickerstaff On Ivan Rabb’s shooting: He works on it every single day. It’s a matter of him believing in it. And it’s something he hasn’t done a ton of. When he was playing in the G League earlier in the year, he was shooting it at a pretty high clip. We want him to take those shots. His ability to space the floor from that position just opens up the game for everybody. And he’s capable of making that shot. So we want him comfortable out there and if he’s open, he’s got the light to shoot it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the pursuit to win despite Jackson Jr.’s injury: He’s a heck of a player. He helps us a ton, being able to score in the post. The ability to knock down shots and take and make big threes too. What he does on the defensive end of the floor, he’s a huge part of what we are trying to do moving forward. He’s a huge part of our future. We need him, obviously, out there on the floor. But we’ve got other guys we believe in that have to step up and make those plays. It’s going to have to be three or four guys that have to step up, it won’t just be one guy. J.B. Bickerstaff On the slow start to the first half: Mike [Conley] came in here and he said, ‘We can’t dig holes like that and expect to get back into the game.’ We were able to fight back, but if we were able to maintain playing the right way the entire game, we could have easily won this game. We can’t make any excuses. They just came back from the All-Star break as well. We have to continue to have a defensive mindset. We have to give ourselves a chance to win every single game. Avery Bradley On changing the game in the third quarter: I feel like we were able to slow down Montrezl Harrell. We were able to start talking, get consistent stops. That’s what this game is built off of. That’s the identity of our team. We have to make sure we bring that especially with our starters at the beginning of the game. Avery Bradley On the fourth quarter: I think we were able to make shots, but first you have to be able to get stops in order to get the ball to be able make shots, and that’s what we were able to do. Avery Bradley On the competition: It was just good competition. Both teams were out there competing, and I feel like they were the aggressor the majority of the game which is why they were getting the majority of the calls. They dictated how the game was going to be called because of their intensity at the start of the game. We just have to do a better job of hitting them first. We’re not retaliating. Avery Bradley On playing with familiar faces: It’s fun. I said that before the game. I look forward to playing against everybody. The good thing about this league, and we know it’s a business, is you can be on different teams. You just have to go out there and compete. That’s what this game is all about, and once you cross those lines there are no friends anyway. It was just fun. A good, competitive game. I just wish we were able to get the win tonight. Avery Bradley On being consistent: I just stay ready. I put in a lot of work when I’m not playing. I do a lot of work with all the coaches and things that like. I took advantage of my All-Star break getting a lot of work in, getting a lot of shots up. I felt like I was ready. Ivan Rabb On the slow start to the first half: [The All-Star break] probably did play a factor, but that’s unacceptable. I feel like we could have done a lot better coming out of the gate. We just want to improve for tomorrow. Ivan Rabb On doing well in the second half: Continue to play hard. We won’t lay down. We just want to continue to play hard and play together and things start to happen for us. Ivan Rabb On defending Montrezl Harrell: He did a good job of playing off the guards and things like that. He’s a good player. He just played hard. Ivan Rabb On shooting the three: I’ve been working on that the past two years. I’m just getting more and more comfortable with it, and I feel like it’s going to become a big part of my game. I’m going to continue to knock it down. Ivan Rabb

