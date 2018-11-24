Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Clippers 112-107 in overtime

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Los Angeles Clippers 112-107 in overtime on Friday afternoon at Staples Center. The loss snapped the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak, and Memphis now stands 12-6 on the season.

The Grizzlies and Clippers traded baskets throughout the first quarter, but Memphis was able to pull ahead and end the period on a 9-2 run over a 4:22 stretch (22-16). The Clippers would answer with an 11-2 run of their own in the first 2:58 of the second quarter. However, the Grizzlies would close the half with an eight-point lead at 52-44 after finishing with a 13-5 run in the last 3:41 of the second quarter.

Memphis struggled coming out of the break, missing all seven of its three-point attempts in the third quarter while Los Angeles shot 3-of-6 from beyond the arc. The Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 31-18 in the period and entered the fourth with a five-point lead at 75-70.

Although the Grizzlies were able to come back and led by eight (95-87) with 2:02 remaining in regulation, the Clippers would chip away at the Grizzlies lead to bring it within 3 points (98-95) with 3.0 left on the clock. A Marc Gasol foul on a Danilo Gallinari three-point attempt would send the Clippers to the line where they would ultimately tie the game and send it into overtime.

Memphis entered overtime without Mike Conley after he picked up his sixth foul in the fourth quarter with 2:51 left in regulation. The Clippers outscored the Grizzlies 14-9 in overtime, shooting 66.7 percent from the field to the Grizzlies’ 44.4 percent.

Conley dished 10 of his 11 assists in the second quarter, setting a single-quarter franchise record in assists and breaking the old record of eight in a quarter. Conley also recorded his second double-double of the season posting 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-6 3P). Gasol recorded his 10th double-double of the season and fifth in a row with a game-high 27 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored in double figures with 20 points while Kyle Anderson contributed 11.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 22 points (7-14 FG) and 11 rebounds, posting his third double-double of the season and third straight game with at least 20 points. Gallinari finished with 20 points and nine rebounds shooting 5-of-8 from three-point range. Avery Bradley (13 points), Tobias Harris (12 points) and Lou Williams (15 points) also scored in double figures.

The Grizzlies return home to take on the New York Knicks this Sunday, November 25 at 5 p.m.

On playing physical: You’re allowed to be physical if you’re in legal guarding position. Our guys were in legal guarding position. This isn’t something where we were grabbing and holding. We understand the freedom of movement rules and somehow every night we’ve been able to play through that and be a really good defensive team. J.B. Bickerstaff On Grizzlies’ defense: Yeah, our defense is where we live, our guys know that. It’s frustrating when we are not allowed to defend the way that we are. That’s our reputation and it’s frustrating. We’re going to play this style of basketball, we deserve the respect because of the character of the guys we have, to play this style of basketball. Our technique is good, our position is good, we work on it every single day. There’s going to be contact sometimes, but if you’re in legal guarding position you’re allowed to do it, and our guys are really good at that. They’ve proven that, they deserve the respect to be able to play that way. J.B. Bickerstaff On Grizzlies Guard Mike Conley fouling out: Once you lose Mike [Conley] in that way, that early, it’s not the usual situation for us, but we have to play through it, we have to figure out plays. What we’re going to run how were going to run, the spacing we are going to have without one of our primary play makers. Marc Gasol On contest on Gallinari: I was straight up. I did not stretch my arm up any way. But that is not the angle that James [Capers] saw. You live and you learn Marc Gasol On late game assessment: I felt like we deserved to win that game, we had plenty of opportunities at the end, didn’t go our way, and they were the better team in overtime. It’s tough to play in the situations we were put in at the end of tonight. Mike Conley On Clippers’ defense: They’re very tough, those are two of the best guard defenders in our league, Patrick [Beverley] and Avery [Bradley]. That’s a luxury to have on any team and when they have their big guys playing the way they do and help defense, they’re going to have a chance to win every night the way they play, so credit them they did a great job tonight. Mike Conley

