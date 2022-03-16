Postgame Report: Grizzlies overpower Pacers in 135-102 road victory

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies scored 40 points in the paint and dished out 22 assists in the first two quarters. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies put up a 21-9 run in the second quarter, stretching their lead to 25 points at halftime.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their fourth straight win and moved to 48-22 on the season with a 135-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies in his return to his home state as the second-year guard finished with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from three. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points with eight rebounds and three blocks, while De’Anthony Melton added 18 points, six assists and three steals off the bench. Steven Adams notched his 14th double-double of the season with 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Tyus Jones dished a season-high 10 assist with eight points.

Jalen Smith led the Pacers with 15 points and eight rebounds, while Terry Taylor tallied 14 points and eight rebounds. Buddy Hield added 13 points with seven rebounds.

The Grizzlies put up a 21-9 run in the second quarter on their way to score 42 points in the period, stretching their lead to 25 points at halftime. Bane led the way with 15 points and five assists, as the Grizzlies shot 56% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc in the first half. Memphis scored 40 points in the paint and dished out 22 assists in the first two quarters.

The Grizzlies kept their foot on the gas in the second half with two more double-digit runs to put the game out of reach and finish with their second win of the four-game road trip.

Next Game

The Grizzlies head south to face Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Notables

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their fourth straight win moving ahead of Golden State into second place in the Western Conference standings.

Seven Grizzlies players scored in double figures and Memphis' bench combined to score 64 points.

Player Notables

Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies in his return to his home state finishing with 21 points, six assists, four rebounds and two steals on 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 shooting from three.