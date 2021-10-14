Postgame Report: Lamb pushes Pacers past Grizzlies with fourth quarter flurry

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 109-107 on Wednesday night in Gainbridge Fieldhouse to move to 3-2 in the preseason.

Veteran guard Jeremy Lamb sealed the Pacers’ victory with 15 points in the fourth quarter and ended the night with 20 points. Domantas Sabonis notched a double-double with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Pacers’ rookie guard Chris Duarte poured in 21 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Grizzlies’ young newcomers shined as Sam Merrill had the hot hand throughout the game, finishing with 30 points with eight 3-pointers. Ziaire Williams found 19 points and five rebounds. Santi Aldama tallied nine points and 11 rebounds, while John Konchar filled the stat sheet with 16 points, eight rebound and six assists.

The Pacers found a 20-8 run to jump out to a quick lead in the first quarter, but the Grizzlies were able to hit a few key baskets to keep the score close. Duarte led all scoring with eight points as the Pacers led 28-22 after one quarter.

The Grizzlies flipped the game with a 23-9 run fueled by buckets from Williams and Merrill. The Grizzlies fought off a comeback led by Duarte and Sabonis to keep a 57-52 lead at halftime. Merrill led the way with 15 points on 5-for-8 from three. Duarte poured in 16 points in the first half.

Konchar racked up 11 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies held a 90-84 lead with one period left. The Grizzlies launched a quick run to start the fourth quarter and looked to have the game in hand until Sabonis and Lamb guided the Pacers on a 17-7 run late in the game. Williams was able to beat Myles Turner off the dribble for the left-handed layup to even the score with 21 seconds remaining, but Lamb found his spot on a mid-range jumper to put the Pacers up two with 3.6 seconds on the clock. The Grizzlies scrambled for the last shot and Aldama’s 3-pointer clanked off the rim as time expired.

Next Game

The Grizzlies’ preseason will finish with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the United Center on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.