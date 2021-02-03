Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back 134-116

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Indiana Pacers 134-116 on Tuesday night inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Memphis struggled offensively on the floor against the Pacers early, which led to an early 10-point lead for Indiana, 20-11 with (7:11) remaining in the first quarter. Domantas Sabonis got things going early for the Pacers early scoring nine of his game-high 32 points in the first. Indiana held onto their 10-point lead and ended the quarter with a 37-27 lead. Dillon Brooks contributed 10 of his team high 25 points in the first. The Grizzlies offensive struggles continued into the second quarter and allowed for Indiana, led by Sabonis’ 15 points in the quarter, to go on a 11-3 run and gain a 65-46 lead with (2:24) left in the half. Indiana’s hot shooting continued and they took a 71-50 halftime lead.

Brooks continued his hot shooting night contributing 14 points in the third quarter, alongside eight points from De’Anthony Melton. Though the Grizzlies found their offense in the third quarter, shooting 50.0 percent from the field (13-of-26) outscoring the Pacers 35-33 in quarter, the Pacers kept their commanding lead over the Grizzlies 104-85. Indiana had two double figure scorings in the quarter with Jeremy Lamb scoring 11 points and Malcolm Brogdon with 10 points. The Grizzlies continued to outscore the Pacers in the fourth quarter 31-30, but it wasn’t enough to surmount a comeback. The Pacers would go on win 134-116.

Brooks led the Grizzlies and finished the night with a season-high 25 points. Desmond Bane added 16 points off the bench (3-6 from 3-point range). Xavier Tillman contributed 12 points and 4 rebounds. Brandon Clarke finished with nine and two steals and has reached 50 career steals. Ja Morant added 10 points and five assists. Off the bench Melton and Tyus Jones finished with 12 points. The Grizzlies move to 9-7 on the season.

Sabonis led all scorers with a new career-high with 32 points (13-of-15 FG) as well as 13 rebounds. All five Indiana starters finished in double digits. Myles Turner contributed 22 points (3-of-6 from 3-point range) and 11 rebounds. After a big third quarter, Brogdon finished the game with 23 points and seven assists and Lamb added 19 points. Doug McDermott added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench. The Pacers move to 12-9.

The Grizzlies will travel back Memphis and will face the Houston Rockets on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 8:00 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

