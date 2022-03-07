Postgame Report: Adams scores season-high in loss to Rockets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis scored 46 points in the paint, tying their season-high for paint points in a half. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies took a 62-52 lead into the half after shooting 53% from the field.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies finished their stretch of three games in four nights with a 123-112 loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night at Toyota Center.

Kevin Porter Jr. took over the game in the second half to spark the Rockets’ comeback, scoring 22 points in the final two quarters to finish the night with 29 points and five assists. Christian Wood notched a double-double with 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Green had 24 points with eight rebounds and four assists.

Desmond Bane tallied a team-high 28 points to go with three assists and two steals, while Steven Adams put together his 13th double-double of the season with a season-high 23 points and 12 rebounds to go with five assists and three blocks. Ja Morant scored 22 points with six assists and four rebounds with two steals. Tyus Jones added nine points with six assists and three rebounds off the bench.

The Grizzlies took a 62-52 lead into the half after shooting 53% from the field with Adams tallying 15 points and seven rebounds to go with three assists. Memphis scored 46 points in the paint, tying their season-high for paint points in a half. Wood kept the Rockets in the game, with a 20-point, five rebound effort in the first half.

The Rockets shot 67% from the field, while Porter Jr. poured in 19 points in the third quarter to tie the score at 92 with one quarter to go. Houston used the hot hands of Porter Jr. and Green to pull away late and earn their first win over the Grizzlies this season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 8 at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on TNT and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

