Postgame Report: Grizzlies bounce back with dominant 136-102 victory over Rockets
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies notched new season-highs in points (136), assists (33), fastbreak points (30), points off turnovers (33) and bench points (66) in tonight’s victory over Houston…
- Memphis ranks first in the NBA averaging 53.3 points in the paint per game, tied-for-second in fast break points per game (15.9), fifth in assists per game (25.1) and eighth in points per game (109.9).
Key Run of the Night
- The Grizzlies ripped off a 29-9 run in the third quarter to put the game out of hand at 105-71 entering the fourth quarter... Ja Morant led the third quarter run with eight points, four rebounds and four assists… Memphis out-scored Houston 31-15 in the quarter while limiting the Rockets to 25% shooting and just 9.1% from behind the arc.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies handed the Houston Rockets their 12th consecutive loss with a 136-102 victory, snapping their own three-game skid on Monday night at FedExForum.
Ja Morant posted 22 points, six rebounds and six assists with Jaren Jackson Jr. adding 18 points, seven rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points and three assists and Kyle Anderson added 15 points and five assists. Brandon Clarke finished with 12 points, three assists and three blocks.
Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points and two rebounds and Jae’Sean Tate finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.
The Grizzlies notched season highs in points, assists, fast break points, points off turnovers and bench points in their largest win of the season.
After the Rockets scored the first five points of the game, Memphis scored the next 12 and never gave back the lead. The Grizzlies scored 40 points in the second quarter to take a 74-56 halftime lead, recording a new season high for points in any half, and outscored Houston 21-3 to start the third period, eventually building the lead up to 40 points before the start of the fourth quarter.
Memphis’ bench scored a season-high 66 points to help the Grizzlies move back to .500.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will host Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. CT at FedExForum. Fans can watch the game on Bally Sports South or tune-in to 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On snapping the three-game losing streak:It was definitely a much-needed bounce back. Obviously I’m really proud of how the guys came out with an edge in that first quarter, 20-point defensive quarter. I got on them at halftime about giving up 36 points in the second quarter. There were too many breakdowns. We knew paint defense was a priority. There was a lot of cutters, drives. Our one-on-one defense, our shifts weren’t there. I challenged them to re-find that edge. They came out and it was a 15-point defensive quarter in that third quarter. Definitely a good bounce back. A mini step in the right direction for embracing our habits. Now we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow and the next two days before our next game.
On improving in a specific area from past games:I would say we talked a little about our shifts the last couple of days, tweaking some things there. I thought our activity off the ball was really good outside that second quarter. Our help defense was a lot better out on the perimeter. Offensively, our running habits. We’ve just been running out there pretty disorganized, just loosely running up the floor. I thought we had great pace tonight. Our defense fuels that. It’s good when you get stops. Our guys were pretty disciplined in where they needed to run to create space, create driving lanes, create kick outs for threes. Again, a step in the right direction. Those are the two biggest things offense and defense.
On Ja Morant coming out of the game in the first quarter:I think he knocked his knee when he went up. Took a hard fall, kind of landed a little awkwardly. He got checked out and everything was fine. He put a little heat packet on there, but he felt great for the rest of the game.
On difference in the reserves:I think our guys played with just better force and activity on the defensive end. Our whole team did but, those guys came in and kept sustaining the lead. When they came in there at the end of the first quarter, I thought their defensive activity was really good. I thought the pace that we played with was really good. Looking up and down we had 12 guys with assists tonight. A lot of guys with assists off the bench. Those guys just found a good groove tonight. We’ve just got to continue to build on that moving forward.
On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s performance:A lot of good work inside. I thought he found the right times to seek advantages with some of the small ball they were playing to post up. He shot the ball pretty good from the outside. Defensively, two blocks again. Rebounding, I thought he did a really good job with our pick-and-roll defense as well tonight. We didn’t change any coverages. The discipline to be in the right spots, to man the paint, man the rim, he did a really good job defensively.
On carrying momentum from tonight’s win:I think our guys know that I’m going to stay on them. The message doesn’t change. We’ve got to continue to focus on having that edge and that same energy and effort every single day. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game day. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. It’s a practice day tomorrow, but we’ve got to come in and keep working on our habits. I told the guys, ‘I know I’m a broken record, but this is what we’re about.’ If we can embrace that edge and that competitiveness that we need and focus on our habits, it’s going to get us the success we need consistently. It’s just a one day in mind approach. Hopefully, the guys come in the next two days ready to put in the work.
On the defensive execution:It was great. We did it for at least 40 minutes. It was great. We were getting steals, hand on balls, a lot of deflections and that gets over to our offense and that’s when we’re at our best.
On being back to full strength:It’s getting closer and closer. This might be a question all year. I’m just trying to get better every single time. Trying to figure out how I can make my teammates better. I’m trying to take the extra step to know plays, to know where guys are going to be at, to try to gel, create chemistry, be that defensive leader on the floor to get guys ready to guard and you know it’s just a constant progress to get into where I need to be at.
On first win since being back:I do whatever it takes to win. I play the game the way it’s supposed to be. I don’t take any shortcuts. I try to make my teammates better. I get ready for the game every single time.
On two off days before the next home game:I would say just remember what we did. It’s obviously a different team, different roster, different players that bring different things to the game. I feel like we really honed in on our scout and really guarded and really played with a lot of energy. That should never die, the energy every single game, every single day, practice…your vitamins, your workouts. You should never lack energy. We’ve been together for so long that every game from now on we should have super energy to play, to prove something every time we come out there.
On getting open looks for threes:We’re driving and we’re kicking the ball out to open guys, even when they early shift we’re kicking it out and we’re shooting with confidence. Guys are really screening to get guys open. So ultimately, towards the end of the game, the screener is going to get open for an easy layup. We’re figuring it out. Guys hitting little slumps. We just have to get back to work, pick up your pail and try to figure it out. It’s good. Guys are looking for each other. They’re shooting with confidence. We have a whole bunch of energy, and I feel like when you have good energy good stuff happens.
On the game:I feel like we played great defense. I think we held them to a 15-point quarter. Obviously, you have to be better rebounding the ball, especially when we play hard defense and get a stop, which we need.
On his fall during the game:I came back in and played. I don’t know how (many) minutes, but there you go.
On the 3-point shooting:It was big. A confidence booster for us. Obviously, I’ve been struggling as of late making shots and I feel like today, not saying we weren’t locked in other games, but I feel like we were locked in more on the game plan. Everybody was up and going. We were finding open shooters and once you see one go, that’s a confidence booster, and you’ll be ready to take the next one. We just got to continue to share the ball. Continue to play how we played tonight. Just play a full 48 minutes.
On the difference on the defense tonight:Just our energy and effort. That was my message after the game. We got to play with that same energy and effort every game for a full 48 minutes. I feel like tonight we had our brothers back. We didn’t leave anybody on the island. We had great run protection and rotations out of it. We just got to be like that, not saying we want to be in rotations all the time, but when we are, we got to make that run or whatever it is.
On his daughter's scouting report:She told me to shoot the ball, so I think I did a good job of doing that. And it was let’s go daddy and I feel like I played good. Stay tuned for the scouting report on Thursday. Hopefully, we have the same thing and come out with a win.
Team Notables
- The Grizzlies snapped a three-game losing streak and returned to the .500 mark in their first meeting with the Rockets this season… Memphis handed Houston their 12th consecutive loss, the longest current streak in the NBA.
- Tonight’s 34-point win marks the Grizzlies’ largest margin of victory this season… The Grizzlies notably defeated the Rockets 133-84 on Feb. 28, 2021 at the Toyota Center… The 49-point win set a Memphis franchise record for the largest margin of victory.
- The Grizzlies shot 56.2% from the field and 47.4% from beyond the arc in the first half on their way to a 74-56 halftime lead. Memphis’ 74 points marked the most they have scored in any half this season.
- Memphis outscored Houston 70-48 in points in the paint… The Grizzlies and Rockets came into tonight’s game ranked second and third in points in the paint, respectively.
- The Grizzlies’ bench outscored the Rockets’ bench 66-45 while shooting 60.5% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.
Player Notables
- Ja Morant put together an efficient 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-6 3P), six rebounds, and six assists in 25 minutes…
- The 22-year-old Morant, who ranks tied-for-seventh in the NBA in scoring, is one of seven players averaging 25+ points, 5+ rebounds, and 5+ assists (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Nikola Jokic).
- Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 18 points with seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals on 7-of-14 shooting.
- Dillon Brooks finished with 16 points and three assists…
- Kyle Anderson added 15 points and five assists to lead the Grizzlies’ bench.
- Brandon Clarke finished with 12 points, three assists, and three blocks…
- Jalen Green led the Rockets with 15 points and two rebounds and Jae’Sean Tate finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.