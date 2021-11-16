Postgame Report: Grizzlies bounce back with dominant 136-102 victory over Rockets

On snapping the three-game losing streak: It was definitely a much-needed bounce back. Obviously I’m really proud of how the guys came out with an edge in that first quarter, 20-point defensive quarter. I got on them at halftime about giving up 36 points in the second quarter. There were too many breakdowns. We knew paint defense was a priority. There was a lot of cutters, drives. Our one-on-one defense, our shifts weren’t there. I challenged them to re-find that edge. They came out and it was a 15-point defensive quarter in that third quarter. Definitely a good bounce back. A mini step in the right direction for embracing our habits. Now we’ve got to get back to work tomorrow and the next two days before our next game. Taylor Jenkins

On improving in a specific area from past games: I would say we talked a little about our shifts the last couple of days, tweaking some things there. I thought our activity off the ball was really good outside that second quarter. Our help defense was a lot better out on the perimeter. Offensively, our running habits. We’ve just been running out there pretty disorganized, just loosely running up the floor. I thought we had great pace tonight. Our defense fuels that. It’s good when you get stops. Our guys were pretty disciplined in where they needed to run to create space, create driving lanes, create kick outs for threes. Again, a step in the right direction. Those are the two biggest things offense and defense. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant coming out of the game in the first quarter: I think he knocked his knee when he went up. Took a hard fall, kind of landed a little awkwardly. He got checked out and everything was fine. He put a little heat packet on there, but he felt great for the rest of the game. Taylor Jenkins

On difference in the reserves: I think our guys played with just better force and activity on the defensive end. Our whole team did but, those guys came in and kept sustaining the lead. When they came in there at the end of the first quarter, I thought their defensive activity was really good. I thought the pace that we played with was really good. Looking up and down we had 12 guys with assists tonight. A lot of guys with assists off the bench. Those guys just found a good groove tonight. We’ve just got to continue to build on that moving forward. Taylor Jenkins

On Jaren Jackson Jr.’s performance: A lot of good work inside. I thought he found the right times to seek advantages with some of the small ball they were playing to post up. He shot the ball pretty good from the outside. Defensively, two blocks again. Rebounding, I thought he did a really good job with our pick-and-roll defense as well tonight. We didn’t change any coverages. The discipline to be in the right spots, to man the paint, man the rim, he did a really good job defensively. Taylor Jenkins

On carrying momentum from tonight’s win: I think our guys know that I’m going to stay on them. The message doesn’t change. We’ve got to continue to focus on having that edge and that same energy and effort every single day. It doesn’t matter if it’s a game day. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. It’s a practice day tomorrow, but we’ve got to come in and keep working on our habits. I told the guys, ‘I know I’m a broken record, but this is what we’re about.’ If we can embrace that edge and that competitiveness that we need and focus on our habits, it’s going to get us the success we need consistently. It’s just a one day in mind approach. Hopefully, the guys come in the next two days ready to put in the work. Taylor Jenkins

On the defensive execution: It was great. We did it for at least 40 minutes. It was great. We were getting steals, hand on balls, a lot of deflections and that gets over to our offense and that’s when we’re at our best. Dillon Brooks

On being back to full strength: It’s getting closer and closer. This might be a question all year. I’m just trying to get better every single time. Trying to figure out how I can make my teammates better. I’m trying to take the extra step to know plays, to know where guys are going to be at, to try to gel, create chemistry, be that defensive leader on the floor to get guys ready to guard and you know it’s just a constant progress to get into where I need to be at. Dillon Brooks

On first win since being back: I do whatever it takes to win. I play the game the way it’s supposed to be. I don’t take any shortcuts. I try to make my teammates better. I get ready for the game every single time. Dillon Brooks

On two off days before the next home game: I would say just remember what we did. It’s obviously a different team, different roster, different players that bring different things to the game. I feel like we really honed in on our scout and really guarded and really played with a lot of energy. That should never die, the energy every single game, every single day, practice…your vitamins, your workouts. You should never lack energy. We’ve been together for so long that every game from now on we should have super energy to play, to prove something every time we come out there. Dillon Brooks

On getting open looks for threes: We’re driving and we’re kicking the ball out to open guys, even when they early shift we’re kicking it out and we’re shooting with confidence. Guys are really screening to get guys open. So ultimately, towards the end of the game, the screener is going to get open for an easy layup. We’re figuring it out. Guys hitting little slumps. We just have to get back to work, pick up your pail and try to figure it out. It’s good. Guys are looking for each other. They’re shooting with confidence. We have a whole bunch of energy, and I feel like when you have good energy good stuff happens. Dillon Brooks

On the game: I feel like we played great defense. I think we held them to a 15-point quarter. Obviously, you have to be better rebounding the ball, especially when we play hard defense and get a stop, which we need. Ja Morant

On his fall during the game: I came back in and played. I don’t know how (many) minutes, but there you go. Ja Morant

On the 3-point shooting: It was big. A confidence booster for us. Obviously, I’ve been struggling as of late making shots and I feel like today, not saying we weren’t locked in other games, but I feel like we were locked in more on the game plan. Everybody was up and going. We were finding open shooters and once you see one go, that’s a confidence booster, and you’ll be ready to take the next one. We just got to continue to share the ball. Continue to play how we played tonight. Just play a full 48 minutes. Ja Morant

On the difference on the defense tonight: Just our energy and effort. That was my message after the game. We got to play with that same energy and effort every game for a full 48 minutes. I feel like tonight we had our brothers back. We didn’t leave anybody on the island. We had great run protection and rotations out of it. We just got to be like that, not saying we want to be in rotations all the time, but when we are, we got to make that run or whatever it is. Ja Morant