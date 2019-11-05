Postgame Report: Grizzlies struggle from three-point range, fall to Rockets 107-100

On tonight’s game: Overall, much better effort by our guys. Tough third quarter in a sense for both teams, but I really liked how our guys competed in the second half. Down two, keeping the game close as the [Houston] Rockets went on runs. I think we found just another level of activity defensively. It’s obviously hard when you’re not making shots, but the fact that our guys stuck to it and held this team to 107 points, one of the highest scoring teams in the league, I’m proud of them. Compared to the last couple of games, I think this was the most together. We tried to get to multiple actions offensively. Defensively, I thought our activity was great for the majority of the team. Obviously, [James] Harden had a heck of a game, but to hold this team to 107 is a credit to our guys. I think we took some steps in a positive direction tonight despite the loss. Taylor Jenkins

On what explanation he got from the refs for the Jae Crowder play: I’m not going to get into that. Obviously, emotional moment and all that stuff. I’ll leave that between me and the refs. Taylor Jenkins

On Bruno Caboclo’s performance: Great activity. Obviously, he hasn’t played a lot of minutes during the regular season, so throwing him in there, I thought defensively he was great—blocking shots at the rim, going up and getting some rebounds. That’s where he can make a huge difference for us is defensively. Offensively, he was kind of working his way into the offense. Like a lot of our guys, he was just trying to get into that second action. I thought he got better as the game went on. Credit to the [Houston] Rockets, they were changing up coverages throughout the game, so much randomness out there. Very positive takeaways from Bruno [Caboclo]—staying ready, coming out and giving us great effort, great activity. This is just something to continue to build on as his role gets defined over the course of the season. Taylor Jenkins

On if he thinks the technical fouls are a sign of the team’s competitiveness: We’ll go back and watch the film. Obviously, it’s an emotional game. We’ve got to be smart, it’s a seven point game. Those five free throws, I think they made four of the five, it comes down to a two to three possession game. We’ll go back. We’ve got to continue to compete and not lose our fire, but always know that we can’t let it be a detriment to the team. Taylor Jenkins

On the team’s three-point shooting: I’m going to throw the discouraging word out the window and not let that sink into our brains. We’re only going to go up from here. We look at the guys’ numbers over their careers and have guys that have shot over 30%. We just have to shoot more—that’s step one—and continue to work on it in our individual vitamins and we’ll trend upwards. I know it’s a low number right now, but we just keep working out, working out, working out and just exude confidence and that number is going to go up. Taylor Jenkins

On Ja Morant’s aggressiveness: Luckily, it’s a credit to him, as we’ve talked about over the last couple of weeks, him trying to figure out how defenses are guarding him, how he can attack, how he’s going to play make. Luckily, he’s not doing that every possession after possession after possession. I felt like I was right behind him. He had a great opportunity to go try to make a play. It was a momentum play for us, it didn’t work out. Tough landing. Obviously, we want to be cognizant of that and want him to protect himself, but luckily, it’s not a recurring theme over and over and over again. Because his attack mentality is one of his best attributes, so he’s navigating and attacking appropriately in my opinion. Taylor Jenkins

On Brandon Clarke playing 20 minutes: I think we’re just being cautious. Anytime you’re dealing with a back injury, you don’t want him [Brandon Clarke] to spike up any more, especially when you’re in the starting lineup. He could’ve played close to 30 minutes. With our team right now, this is going to be the densest part of our season up to this point. We’ve got so many games, we’ve got back-to-backs coming up, a lot of road travel, so we’ve kind of had him in the low 20-minute range these last couple of games after he experienced some back soreness and that will go up as we make sure we’ve got a great, clean bill of health for him. Taylor Jenkins

On the Grizzlies’ rivalry with Houston: I mean, it’s a tough Western Conference, period. A lot of great teams. We just try to do whatever we can to come out with a win. That’s about it right there. [Houston] is a tough team. They came out with a win tonight. Ja Morant

On how he feels physically after a hard fall to the floor and his mentality when attacking the rim: I mean, I’m going to go finish. The fall kind of speaks for itself. The ball kept playing. Now I just got to be careful, take care of my body. It’s my game to just go finish, be aggressive. Ja Morant

On whether he likes the way he’s playing right now overall: I’m loving it. I’ve been in love with my game since I started playing basketball. Through the years, just kept learning, trying to get better, each and every day. Feel like there’s always room for improvement. Study film tonight, see where I can get better. Come out next game, just try to be better at that. Ja Morant

On whether he expected to be scoring this well early in his career: That’s my teammates. They just put me in the right positions, whether they were setting a screen, being able to knock down shots, making their man just focus in on them, it opens up driving lanes for me. Most of that credit goes to them. Ja Morant

On playing without Jaren Jackson Jr. tonight: I feel like we’re a great team. Like I said before, we got a lot of pieces. I feel like we can fill in a lot of people. No matter what lineup we have, I feel like we’re a very talented team. Everybody just plays hard. A special talent missing, obviously, but we can’t control any of that. I just want him to get healthy and get back on the floor with us. Ja Morant

On whether it’s cool to face a player like James Harden: Obviously, you see him on the court at the beginning of the game. But once the ball goes in the air, all that goes out the window for me. My focus is just handling business at that moment. Ja Morant