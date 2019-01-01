Postgame Report: Grizzlies Can’t Rally in Time, Fall to Rockets, 113-101

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Rockets outrebounded the Grizzlies 46-39

After trailing by as much as 24 points, the Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Houston Rockets, 113-101, on Monday night in Toyota Center. The Grizzlies fell to 18-18 on the season and are now 8-11 on the road. The Rockets improved to 21-15 on the year.

Kyle Anderson led the Grizzlies with a season-high 20 points on 9-of-13 (.692) shooting to go with five assists and three steals. Mike Conley finished with 19 points, with 11 of them coming in the fourth quarter, six rebounds and five assists. JaMychal Green provided 17 points (3-3 3P) off the bench. Marc Gasol talled his 14th double-double of the season with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Gasol has now made a three-pointer in 12-straight games, matching a career-high. Garrett Temple ended with 10 points and a couple steals.

Memphis shot better than Houston overall in the game, going 38-for-82 (.463) from the field while the Rockets were 31-for-70 (.443), but the Rockets were highly effective from three-point range, making 18-of-41 (.439) threes while the Grizzlies were just 6-of-25 (.240). The Grizzlies outscored the Rockets 50-26 in the paint, but Houston had the advantage in second chance points by a count of 12-4.

James Harden finished with his fourth triple-double of the season with 43 points (6-12 3P), 13 assists and 10 rebounds. Harden has now scored 40+ points in four consecutive games, and has recorded a triple-double in both games against the Grizzlies this year. Clint Capela logged his 25th double-double, scoring 19 points and grabbing 13 boards. Gerald Green added 18 points off the bench on 6-of-11 (.545) three-point shooting. Danuel House Jr. chipped in with 16 points while Austin Rivers finished with 12 points.

Memphis continued to fight their way back into the game in the fourth quarter, with a Temple fastbreak dunk trimming the Houston lead to 110-101 with 1:26 remaining in the game. Houston however made 11-of-15 (.733) free throws in the period to protect the lead. The Grizzlies went 11-of-24 (.458) from the field, but only made 1-of-8 (.125) three-pointers throughout the fourth. Conley scored 11 points in the quarter, marking the seventh time he’s scored double-digits in the final quarter.

The third quarter was kinder to the Grizzlies, as they shot 15-for-21 (.714) in the period to outscore the Rockets 35-25. Houston shot only 6-for-17 (.353) in the quarter, but did make 4-of-10 (.400) threes. The Grizzlies outscored the Rockets 18-4 in the paint during the third. Memphis closed the quarter with a 9-0 run over the final 1:54 of the period to cut the deficit to 86-73.

The Grizzlies matched their season-low for first half points (38) on 12-for-37 (.324) shooting, including 3-for-11 (.273) from three-point range, with all three makes coming from Green. The Rockets shot 18-for-36 (.500) from the floor, and 12-for-23 (.522) from three, to lead 61-38 at halftime. Houston’s 12 treys were the most in a half by an opponent this year. Memphis turned the ball over seven times in the half while Houston had only four turnovers.

Houston opened the game hot from beyond the arc, making 7-for-14 (.50) threes in the first quarter, with four of them coming from Green. Memphis shot just 6-for-19 (.316) in the opening period. The Rockets went on a massive 21-3 run over a 5:10 stretch (8:15 to 3:05) midway through the first quarter to help build a 27-18 lead.

The Rockets continued to roll in the second quarter by making 9-of-15 (5-9 3P) baskets, while the Grizzlies were just 6-of-18 (1-5 3P). Harden exploded in the second quarter, scoring 20 points on 5-of-6 (3-4 3P) shooting in the quarter. The reigning NBA MVP made a 28-footer as time expired to put Houston up 61-38 at the break.

On trying to run an offense against a team that switches defensively: You start to feel your rhythm, but what the switching does is it makes you hesitant, but you have to attack it with speed and you have to attack it with space. The switching kind of makes you want to stand and be stagnant, but you have to do a better job of keeping the floor open. When you make your cuts versus the switches, they have to be full speed, and they have to be cuts to space, and that’s how you can exploit it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the game: Obviously, James (Harden) has been playing at a high level. Some of the shots that he made in the first half, they are indefensible. I thought our guys showed a lot of character by the way they responded in the second half. They put a lot more pressure on him (James Harden), forced him into some turnovers. They were able to create some open looks and get some easy transition buckets for us. Defending without fouling, when a guy goes to the free throw line 27 times, it helps him get his rhythm and get going. A lot of those fouls came early, so we have to do a better job of making it clear to officials, showing our hands, and taking any of the 50-50 out of it. J.B. Bickerstaff On the Grizzlies second half performance after a tough start: They came out and they were making shots like they do. I think Gerald Green really sparked them in the first half, and it was tough on us to get anything going in the first half. In the second half, we started to gain a little bit, making plays, getting to the free throw line, and gave ourselves a chance with our defense and intensity down the stretch. Mike Conley On if the slow start was related to the Rockets switching defense: Yeah, you have to give them credit. When teams switch like that, it’s just different. It’s tough and you think you have mismatches, but they funnel you into certain situations, and it makes it tough for everybody. The routine relies on ball movement, extra passes, and things like that, and they kind of force you into isolation situations. Mike Conley On tonight's game: Their defense kind of made us really stagnant in the first half. Obviously, they (Houston Rockets) made some difficult shots that James (Harden) normally makes. They scored too many points in the first half. I think they had 61, but our offense was really stagnant, and we weren’t really moving our bodies or the ball. It was hard for us to get going offensively to find a rhythm. In the third quarter, it was better. I think we played with a little more pep in our step and finding guys, and moving our bodies, and moving the ball. In the fourth quarter, we made another run, late, but it wasn’t enough to get over the hump. Marc Gasol On if the Rockets defensive switches creates issues: You prepare your offense to create some triggers and some movement, and you anticipate they’re going to create some triggers. When the switch happens, you react instead of being proactive, you’re a little more reactive. They’re going to get what they want, and they’re going to switch and bring somebody from the low side, and we got a little too stagnant. Whatever they were doing, it made us slow down.

