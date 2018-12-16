Postgame Report: Grizzlies Comeback Effort Falls Short In 105-97 Loss to Rockets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Rockets shot 13-for-37 (.351) from three-point range while the Grizzlies were 5-for-23 (.217). Key Run of the Night Houston went on an extensive 15-4 run over the last 7:11 of the second quarter to help lead 61-40 at halftime. Memphis would bring the game back into single-digits, but never led for the rest of the game.

Game Recap

After trailing by 21 at halftime, the Memphis Grizzlies clawed their way back to single-digits, but it wasn’t quite enough as they were defeated by the Houston Rockets 105-97 on Saturday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies drop to 16-13 on the season and are now 9-6 at home. The Rockets improve to 14-14 on the year.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points to go with a team-high six assists. Conley has led the team in scoring in four-straight games. Marc Gasol finished just short of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while also logging three steals and four assists. JaMychal Green chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds off the bench. In his regular season debut, Jevon Carter, the 36th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, scored 11 points and had a pair of steals in 22 minutes of action. Jaren Jackson Jr. was productive, scoring nine points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

The Grizzlies shot 40-for-75 (.533) from the floor in the game, but were only 5-for-23 (.217) from three-point range, while the Rockets went 35-for-73 (.479) from the field and 13-for-37 (.351) beyond the arc. Memphis had success attacking the rim, outscoring Houston 62-38 in the paint. The Rockets made the most of their free throw opportunities, making 22-of-25 (.880) shots from the line.

James Harden logged his ninth double-double of the year and led all scorers with 32 points (9-14 FG) and 12 rebounds. Harden entered tonight as the NBA’s leading scorer (30.8 ppg). Clint Capela also had a double-double by scoring 26 points and grabbing 10 boards. Gerald Green added 17 points off the bench while P.J. Tucker scored 14. Chris Paul earned his sixth double-double this year with 10 points and 10 assists.

In the fourth quarter, Memphis went on a 10-3 run from 6:54 to 4:02 (2:52 run) to cut the Houston lead to single-digits, 95-87. With 1:16 left in the game, Harden knocked down three free throws to push the Rockets lead to 101-91. The Grizzlies applied the full court press, with Conley making back-to-back layups to trail 101-95 with 40.9 seconds remaining. Harden sank another pair of free throws to make it 103-95 with 31.6 left, a lead the Grizzlies couldn’t overcome. Memphis shot a sterling 14-of-20 (.700) in the fourth quarter, but Houston was also efficient by going 7-of-14 (.500). The Rockets made 9-of-10 (.900) free throws in the period to help protect the lead.

The Grizzlies opened up the third quarter with a 11-0 run over a 3:40 span (9:31 to 5:51), holding the Rockets scoreless over the first 6:09 of the period. Memphis shot 10-for-18 (.556) and outscored Houston 14-0 in the paint, cutting the Rockets lead to 79-65.

Despite a sluggish second quarter, the Grizzlies shot a solid 16-for-37 (.432) from the field in the first half, but the Rockets were even better, going 23-for-40 (.575) from the floor. Houston’s first half field goal percentage was the most by any Grizzlies opponent in a first half, which helped them lead 61-40 at the break. Memphis had 10 turnovers in the first half while Houston had four.

Both offenses shot well to open the game, with Memphis going 12-for-21 (.571) and Houston shooting 13-for-18 (.722) from the floor in the first quarter. The primary options for each team got off to a good start, as Gasol scored 11 points on 5-of-7 (.714) shooting in the first quarter while Harden had 16 on 5-of-6 (.833) shots as the Rockets led 36-29 at the end of the period. The Rockets’ 36 points and field goal percentage were the most by a Grizzlies opponent in any first quarter this year.

The Grizzlies struggled in the second quarter, going just 4-for-16 (.250) from the field while committing seven turnovers. Houston went on an extensive 15-4 run over the last 7:11 of the quarter to help lead 61-40 at halftime. Carter made his regular season debut when he checked in at the 8:32 mark of the second quarter.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will embark on a four-game road trip to the west coast, starting with the Golden State Warriors on Monday, December 16 at 9:30 p.m. CT in Oracle Arena. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies and purchase 2018-19 Season Tickets or 10-Game Flex Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com/tickets. Single Game Tickets are also available for purchase at the FedExForum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster.com, online at grizzlies.com/tickets or by calling 1-800-4NBA-TIX. For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter and Instagram (@memgrizz).

Team Quotes

On Jevon Carter: I thought he gave us a huge spark. When you watch him play in college, and even when he’s been with the Hustle, that toughness and that mindset is the reason why we drafted him. We liked that about him. To have this opportunity and go after two future hall-of-famers with a fearless nature, says a lot about him. We were impressed and we’re pleased. J.B. Bickerstaff On the first half: I just don’t think we had our footing. The pace that they play at, the way they spread you out and their ability to shoot the ball. I think we hadn’t caught up to their speed. We had to find a way to slow the game down a little bit. We held them to 15 points in the second quarter until the last three minutes, or something like that, so it was at our speed at that point, but their ability to make threes is what kills you. The mistakes you make, whether it be a lobbed dunk or a wide open three, and in that first half, they were knocking them all down. J.B. Bickerstaff On Marc Gasol’s ankle: I think he’s improving. I think there was an aggressive nature to start the game with tonight. We were able to play through him with the post, and not only was he able to score, but he was able to facilitate out of there too. So, I think that hopefully that ankle is getting better and with that improvement he can do more things like more change of direction and things that may be bothered by that ankle. He can do more of those. J.B. Bickerstaff On how long Kyle Anderson will be out for: I’m not sure yet. I don’t think it’s a couple of weeks or anything like that. There was a chance that he would play tonight, but he just wasn’t able to cut off of it and move off of it, so he’s with our medical staff to be reevaluated in the morning and then we’ll see. J.B. Bickerstaff On where the Grizzles are at this point in the season: I think we are a small step away from being a really good and consistent basketball team. The thing that ails us the most is our defensive rebounding. Most of the other areas defensively, we do a really good job. But, when you allow offensive rebounds and those types of things, you get fouls in those spots, you get kick out threes in those spots. So, I think we are an improvement in the defensive rebounding area away from being that team that we want to be. J.B. Bickerstaff On the three-point shooting of the Houston Rockets: We’ve got to do a better job of getting there. We’ve got schemes in place to protect us from those and we were just late on our rotations. But again, their offense with shooters all over the floor and those big guys that are such a threat to the rim, they put you in a bind. You want to protect the three-point line, so then you give up a layup because you’re so worried about the three. Then you take away the layup and you’re not in your right side position and you give up a three. So, they put a ton of pressure on you. Give them credit. They are a good team despite their record. I think we will see an uptick in them quickly, but they put that kind of pressure on your defense and we were just slow to some of those. J.B. Bickerstaff On MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.: I don’t think that everything is perfect. Like I said, they are human beings and there is emotion as a part of this. I think they came out and they showed their best face going through the circumstances. Feeling the way that they feel and the way that they showed up and their commitment to trying to accomplish the things they are trying to accomplish, we appreciate that as a coaching staff and as an organization. It’s not an easy thing for them to go through personally. It’s a very difficult thing. We appreciate what they were able to do and the attempt they made and the effort they gave. J.B. Bickerstaff On what stood out about Jevon Carter’s NBA debut: Defense, his competitiveness, his toughness, everything that this organization saw when they drafted him and exactly what this team stands for – grit and grind. We’ve seen it every day in practice. Really happy for him and proud of him to be able to come out and show what he can do. Garrett Temple On Jevon Carter playing well defensively against Chris Paul and James Harden: His defense, his competitiveness, that’s what he does, that’s what he was drafted for, that’s what he did in college. His moto is lock up the league, so he did a good job of being a pest and making it uncomfortable for them. His energy – he really put energy into the rest of the team and it shows how each of us should be playing - having that same energy in all five guys on the court. Garrett Temple On if defensive rebounding plays a part in the team’s struggles: That’s exactly what it is. Defensive rebounding goes into a certain level of want-to, toughness, competitiveness. We’re a team that’s going to be in games that are decided by six points or less so every possession counts. To give teams offensive rebounds and other chances like that, obviously doesn’t help us because we keep the pace at such a low pace. We’ve got to figure out ways to rebound the ball so we can try to get easy baskets, but also limit them to one shot. Garrett Temple On what clicked in the second half: We defended. Exactly what we just talked about – rebounding. We defended. They took one shot and we were able to get out there and run, get some easy baskets. That was the big thing – defending at the beginning of the third and throughout the second half. I think they had 18 points in the third quarter. You hold teams to sub 20 point quarters and you have a chance to win games. Garrett Temple On how to compete with Golden State on Monday: It’s a broken record with this team, but we have to defend. We have to finish possessions because they have that whole team back. We’ve got to figure out ways to put them in uncomfortable situations, limit them to one shot, get out and get some easy baskets, slow down the pace because they obviously like to run. We’re going to look at film, get a game plan together and try to execute. Garrett Temple On how it felt to make his NBA debut tonight: It felt good, especially when the fans went crazy when I checked in. It sounded like my last game at West Virginia. It was just good to be out there. Jevon Carter On making his debut against Chris Paul and James Harden: It was fun. I’m a competitor. I want to play against the best, and at this level, that’s just what it’s going to be night in and night out. You’re going to play against guys like that, and you have to be ready to compete. Jevon Carter On Chris Paul and James Harden: They’re very talented. Being able to read defenders and read fouls, that’s what makes them the most dangerous – how often they get fouls. They’re very smart with how the game is called now and use it to their advantage. They just do a good job at that. Jevon Carter On having a delayed NBA debut despite being drafted high: It’s just part of the game. It’s a process. Every day I come in here, I work and I just wait. I just give my best effort – being a good teammate on the bench for these guys. I love these guys, so whatever I can do to help is what I’ll do. Jevon Carter On what his expectations are for the future: I just go day-by-day. When my name is called I have to be ready. Until it’s called again, I’ll just keep doing what I’ve been doing and stay ready. Jevon Carter

Player Notes

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points to go with a team-high six assists. Conley has led the team in scoring in four-straight games.

led Memphis with 22 points to go with a team-high six assists. Conley has led the team in scoring in four-straight games. Marc Gasol finished just short of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while also logging three steals and four assists.

finished just short of a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds, while also logging three steals and four assists. JaMychal Green chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds.

chipped in with 13 points and six rebounds. Rookie Jevon Carter made his regular season debut when he checked in at the 8:32 mark of the second quarter. Carter scored his first career points with 55.1 seconds left in the third quarter. Carter finished with 11 points and a pair of steals in 22 minutes of action.

made his regular season debut when he checked in at the 8:32 mark of the second quarter. Carter scored his first career points with 55.1 seconds left in the third quarter. Carter finished with 11 points and a pair of steals in 22 minutes of action. Jaren Jackson Jr. was productive, scoring nine points to go with seven rebounds, three assists and three blocks. The 19-year old now has eight games with three or more blocks this season.

Get the App

Download or Update the Official Grizzlies App