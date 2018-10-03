Postgame Report: Grizzlies Drop Preseason Opener to Rockets in Birmingham, 131-115

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night After starting off 2-for-9 from three-point range, Houston shot 19-for-37 (.513) from long distance the rest of the game. Key Run of the Night With the Grizzlies up by nine, Houston went on an 19-4 run starting at the 5:12 mark of the second quarter until 11:02 remained in the third. That run gave Houston the lead for good.

In their preseason opener, the Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Houston Rockets 131-115 on Tuesday night at the Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Grizzlies displayed offensive chemistry in the first half, assisting on 13 of their 18 shots. Newly acquired free agent Kyle Anderson was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line, scoring 10 points in just over 10 minutes. Houston opened the game shooting just 2-of-9 from three-point range, but then went 9-of-14 until the break. Both teams combined for 41 fouls in the half, leading to a total of 48 free throw attempts.

In his first return to action since January, Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 16 points. Rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 15, while Chandler Parsons and Anderson both added 12.

Houston continued their sharpshooting in the second half, finishing 21-for-46 (.457) from the perimeter to increase their lead to as much as 19. Memphis found success getting to the rim, finishing with 58 points in the paint. Memphis focused on getting minutes in the second half, as 13 different Grizzlies logged over 11 minutes of playing time.

Chris Paul led all scorers with 22 points and also had nine assists. James Harden added 20, and Carmelo Anthony scored 13 in his first game in a Rockets jersey.

The Grizzlies will return to FedExForum for the preseason home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, October 5. Tune into Fox Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Chandler Parsons played nearly 20 minutes, scoring 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting, which included going 2-for-3 from three-point range and a perfect 4-for-4 from the free throw line.

Jaren Jackson Jr. 's 15 points came on a perfect 6-for-6 (1-1 3PT) from the floor, and made both of his free throws.

15 different Grizzlies scored in the game.

JaMychal Green led all rebounders, pulling down eight boards to go with his nine points.

