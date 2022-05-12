Postgame Report: Grizzlies light up scoreboard, rout Warriors 134-95 in Game 5

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies outrebounded the Warriors 55-37 while scoring 50 points in the paint to Golden State’s 36. Key Run of the Night Memphis put the game out of hand with a convincing 34-9 run over nine minutes to begin in the third quarter.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies delivered a 134-95 win over the Golden State Warriors in the face of elimination on Wednesday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 41-17 in the third quarter on their way to the dominant victory in Game 5. Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures with Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way. Jackson Jr. delivered on both ends, finishing with 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3P), eight rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Jones notched 21 points with nine assists and three rebounds on 8-for-12 shooting from the field while Bane scored 21 points on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Klay Thompson scored 19 points with three rebounds to lead the Warriors while Jonathan Kuminga added 17 points with three rebounds. Stephen Curry tallied 14 points with four rebounds.

Memphis closed the first quarter with a 9-0 run to take a 38-28 lead after one quarter. The Grizzlies shot 7-for-12 from three in the quarter as Jackson Jr. led the way with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field.

The Grizzlies stretched their lead to 77-50 at halftime using a 20-4 run in the second quarter. Memphis outrebounded the Warriors 30-17 in the first half and outscored Golden State 14-0 in second chance points, as Jackson Jr. and Bane led the Memphis with 13 points each.

Memphis put the game out of hand with a convincing 34-9 run over nine minutes to begin in the third quarter. The Grizzlies shot 52% from the field and 56% from three while holding the Warriors to 32% shooting in the third.

The Grizzlies outrebounded the Warriors 55-37 while scoring 50 points in the paint to Golden State’s 36. Memphis also grabbed 18 offensive rebounds while outscoring Golden State 24-6 in second chance points.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look to even the series in Game 6 in San Francisco on Friday, May 13, at 9 p.m. CT.