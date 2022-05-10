Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Warriors in Game 4

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies drop Game 4 to the Golden State Warriors 101-98 on Monday night, giving the Warriors a 3-1 lead in the series.

Golden State used an 18-point fourth quarter from Stephen Curry to push the Warriors to a late 11-2 run in the final minute of the game. Curry finished with 32 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 17 points with 10 rebounds, while Jordan Poole tallied 14 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points, five rebounds and five blocks, while Tyus Jones notched 19 points with six rebounds and five assists. Kyle Anderson scored a season-high 17 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the field. Steven Adams notched a double-double with 15 rebounds and 10 points.

The Grizzlies led 41-38 at the half after holding the Warriors to 2-for-20 shooting and forcing 11 turnovers. Jones and Anderson led the Grizzlies with 10 points each, while Curry scored 11 points with three assists in the first half.

Memphis started the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to stretch their lead to 12 points, before Curry gave the Warriors their first lead of the night with 45 seconds remaining.

Next Game

The Grizzlies look ahead to Game 5 and fight to avoid elimination on Wednesday, May 11 at 8:30 p.m. inside FedExForum.

Player Notables

