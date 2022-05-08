Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Warriors in Game 3

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 142-112 in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday night.

The Warriors shot 63% from the field to take the 2-1 lead in the series behind Jordan Poole’s 27 points and four rebounds. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points and six assists, while Klay Thompson scored 21 points with nine rebounds and four assists.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points and seven assists, while Desmond Bane added 16 points with three rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. notched 15 points with three rebounds and three assists. De’Anthony Melton finished the night with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists off the bench.

The Warriors shot 74% from the field in the second quarter on their way to a 64-57 lead over the Grizzlies at halftime. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 15 points, while Morant hit four of his six 3-point attempts in the first half for 17 points to go with four assists and two rebounds

The Warriors' strong offensive performance continued in the second half as they stretched their lead to as much as 32.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to even the series on Monday, May 9 at 9 p.m. CT.