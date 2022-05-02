Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Warriors 117-116 in back-and-forth Game 1

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Golden State shot 14-for-21 (67%) from the field and 5-for-7 (71%) from beyond the arc to outscore the Grizzlies 36-29 in the third quarter. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 10 before sprinting to an 18-7 run over 5:38 to bring the score to 112-112 with two minutes remaining. Ja Morant connected with Brandon Clarke on an inbound lob the put the Grizzlies up 116-114, but Jordan Poole found Klay Thompson on the perimeter for the go-ahead 3.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Sunday at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies trailed by as many as 10 in the fourth quarter before an 18-7 scoring run evened the score at 112-112 with two minutes remaining. Ja Morant connected with Brandon Clarke on an inbounds lob the put the Grizzlies up 116-114. The Warriors capitalized on an offensive rebound and then a jump ball on the offensive end when Jordan Poole found Klay Thompson on the perimeter for the eventual game-winning three with 36 seconds to play.

Jordan Poole went 12-for-20 from the field as he tallied in 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in 37 minutes off the bench. Stephen Curry scored 24 points with four assists while Andrew Wiggins added 17 points with eight rebounds. Thompson tallied 15 points with three assists.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds while Jaren Jackson Jr. notched a double-double with 33 points (10-18 FG, 7-9 3P) shooting to go with 10 rebounds. De’Anthony Melton led the reserves with 14 points and seven rebounds while Clarke finished with 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Grizzlies used a strong defensive performance to launch 16-6 run to finish the first quarter. Morant poured in 14 points, four rebounds and two assists in the first quarter as the Grizzlies led 32-24. Memphis held the Warriors to just 3-for-12 shooting from three in the first period.

Poole led the Warriors on a quick run in the second quarter before Jackson Jr. answered with 12 points to give the Grizzlies the 61-55 lead at halftime. Morant led the way with 18 points, giving the Grizzlies the momentum going into the locker room.

Jackson Jr. notched another double-digit quarter in the third with 14 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Curry went 4-for-6 from the field for 13 points in the quarter as the Grizzlies trailed 91-90 with one quarter remaining.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will look to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday, May 3 at 8:30 p.m. CT at FedExForum.

Team Notables

Memphis will look to even the series with Golden State in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Tuesday, May 3.

This is the first time the Grizzlies have hosted Game 1 of a playoff series after the first round.

The Grizzlies fell behind 1-0 in their first round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves before rebounding to win the series in six games.

Golden State recorded 31 assists and outrebounded Memphis 50-47, including a 15-9 margin in the fourth quarter.

Player Notables

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 34 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists… Morant has notched six consecutive double-doubles, including a triple-double.

Jaren Jackson Jr. double-doubled with a playoff career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds… Jackson Jr. shot 10-of-18 from the field and 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

Brandon Clarke had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench… Clarke has scored in double figures in all seven games this postseason.