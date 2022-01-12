Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out 10th consecutive win with 116-108 victory over Warriors

On the game: Our guys played another great game. They stayed together during the course of the game, through ups and downs. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the resiliency of this group. We had a little bit of a celebration at the end of the game. Darko Rajakovic

On Ziaire Williams primarily defending Stephen Curry: He did a really good job. He followed the game plan. Obviously, (Stephen) Curry is an amazing scorer and shooter. He did a really good job of chasing him to get inside the 3-point line. He’s averaging 14 3-point attempts per game. Tonight he had only nine and we made him to lead in the paint. That was the game plan from the start and Ziaire did a really good job. Darko Rajakovic

On how they came back after the Warriors run to start the second half: Swag. Swag. We lost our swag. That was it, that was it. For a moment we stopped moving the ball. We didn’t have the energy that’s a characteristic for our team. All I told them was that we’ve got to get our strength back. No X and O’s. No smart plays. Darko Rajakovic

On the swag and how you know when your team has it: For us, it really starts with amazing defensive effort. When we’re all connected and we’re working hard, we’re getting deflections, we’re getting steals. We’re rebounding the ball and that’s allowing us to run in transition. You can just feel the body language of our guys. A couple of possessions to start the third quarter, they made a couple of shots and it’s natural to think in a game like this against an opponent like this, it’s a normal thing that we’re going to have runs. We just needed to get our groove together and continue playing possession by possession. Darko Rajakovic

On the decision to continue playing Jaren Jackson Jr. after his fourth foul: He’s so important for us. His rim protection. In two games before tonight, he had 11 blocks in two games. He does so much for us. His length and rim protection and he’s so important for our defense, especially against a team like this that we want those guys to play inside the 3-point line and to count on his rim protection. When he picked up four fouls, we had to sit him down and in the fourth quarter he had his momentum and I talked to him. He said that he was feeling well and that there was no need for him to get out. We were riding with him. Darko Rajakovic

On Tyus Jones: He played really well in the first half as well. We were talking on the bench, Brad Jones and myself, if should we play him even in the first half more with Ja (Morant). They had (Gary Payton II) who did a pretty good job on Ja Morant, denying him and playing off the ball, we needed another ball handler on the floor. And, Tyus did an outstanding job. Offensively he got us organized, but also he did a good job defensively. He got matched up with (Stephen) Curry and he did a good job. Darko Rajakovic

On Ja Morant’s performance: He did a really good job. He opened the game really well. He set up his teammates. He had eight assists. As a team we had 30 assists. He did a good job playing on the ball and off the ball, and especially down the stretch he was able to touch the paint and to get the shots that he usually is getting and scoring. A couple of those situations, was there contact or no contact, it’s not up to me. But, I thought that he did a really good job. Defensively lately he’s doing a really, really good job helping our team. Darko Rajakovic

On last minutes of the game: I just like having that pressure. It feels like that’s when I shine the most. I like to be the one to take that shot, make or miss- I just have to deal with it. I can’t help it- my teammates (during) timeouts and stuff late in the game. Like, “Come on 12, bring us home.” That’s what I did and we got a win. Just got to keep it going. Hopefully, we don’t have to be in a lot of those situations. We can just win and relax. Ja Morant

On getting respect from the league: I bet you we’ve got it now. Go on social media. Ja Morant

On what the team has proven over last ten games: Number one is we’re one of the best teams in the league. I feel like that’s number one. Number two, I feel like, is how deep our roster is. No matter what’s thrown at us, we bounce back from it, come out and win games. Just got to keep it rolling. Continue to play together. Continue to battle and whatever is fueling us, continue to do. Ja Morant

On Darko Rajakovic talking about team’s “swag:” He’s mentioned that a lot in timeouts. My reaction, I actually agreed with him. I feel like we were out there playing freely and we were locked in. We got out to a big lead. Obviously, one of the greatest teams in the league, they went on a run. His message is we’ve got to get back to being us, playing with swag and having fun. Have a smile on our face basically. I feel like when we did that, we were winning in the games. We’ve just got to continue to do that. Like I said last game, our swag is just to go out there and battle for a full 48 minutes, play together and talk to our opponents. It’s been working. Got to keep it going. Ja Morant

On Ziare Williams guarding Stephen Curry: I think he did well. I gave him a lot of credit just now. Besides those fouls on the three, I felt like he did a great job at trying to make his shots as tough as possible. He’s 6’9, can move his feet. I wish you all could have seen him pregame, how much treatment he was doing to prepare for Steph. Locked in. He was in the recovery boots, had heat packs, he was doing balance tests. I had never seen him do that before. I think he was really locked in tonight. He delivered for us and got us a big win. Ja Morant

On being named Western Conference Player of the Week twice in a row: If we’re being honest, I didn’t know until I got off the plane and everyone was like, ‘Congrats.’ I was lost. It’s big time. I’m blessed. I’ve been working to be in the position that I am right now. I’ve just got to continue to keep playing my game. Continue to be aggressive out there on the floor and do whatever it takes for us to get a win. Us winning games allowed me to be in position to get that award. You know what I’m going to say. It goes to my teammates. Without them being out there helping me, it wouldn’t be possible. Back-to-back player of the week goes to my teammates and my coaches. Ja Morant

On not letting Golden State get downhill: We were just scrambling. We know they shoot a lot of threes. They shoot them at high clip. Just trying to give them no open looks. Trying to force them downhill but still stay attached and physical with them. Be aggressive. Like we’ve been doing, our bench did a great job of protecting the rim, playing vertical and not giving them anything easy at the rim at the same time. Just stuck to the game plan. Stuck with it. Made them hit tough shots, take tough shots and it worked in our favor. Tyus Jones

On Jones and Morant playing off of each other: Just a different look. Able to have another playmaker, someone who can distribute and set up the offense besides 12 out there. Just a different look. It’s working for us. We’re going to try to continue to use it. It’s benefiting us. Tyus Jones

On Morant this season versus last: He wasn’t out too long. Thank God that it wasn’t one of those injuries that would just keep you out. Just definitely more explosive and he’s reading the game better. He probably has a little more hang time to make different reads. With experience and all those games he’s racking up, he’s going to see the floor a lot better and make better decisions. His decisions before were good, but now he’s just on another level. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On Morant this season versus last: Ja is Ja. He’s just locked in right now. He’s just tapped in right now. He’s a very good player. It’s something he’s just always had in his bag. He’s just able to show it and everyone is watching right now because we have been playing very well. Ja is Ja. He’s just a really good player and he’s been able to do some crazy things on the floor. Brandon Clarke

chemistry between Jackson and Clarke: Playing with Trip (Jackson) and Tyus, I feel like there’s a different level that we have. I’m able to look at Trip or Tyus and we know what to do. This is our third year doing this together. I just feel like we have a really good connection on the floor, off of the floor too. It’s really showing up because it’s something that we’ve worked on. We’ve grown during games, now it’s showing. Brandon Clarke