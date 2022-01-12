Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out 10th consecutive win with 116-108 victory over Warriors
Key Stat of the Night
- Memphis outscored Golden State 29-18 in the fourth quarter while holding the Warriors to just 26% shooting from the field and 2-for-13 from three in the period… The Grizzlies outrebounded the Warriors 19-9 in the final period, including eight rebounds from Jaren Jackson Jr.
Key Run of the Night
- Memphis led 103-100 when Tyus Jones made consecutive 3-pointers to put the Grizzlies up by nine with 3:34 remaining… Golden State pulled back within three with 1:14 remaining, but Ja Morant scored the last five points of the game in the final minute, sealing the Grizzlies’ 10th consecutive victory with a 3-point play with 28.9 seconds remaining.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies continued their franchise-record run with a 116-108 win over the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum on Tuesday night, extending their winning streak to 10 games.
Ja Morant’s 29 points led the Grizzlies, along with his eight assists, five rebounds and two blocks. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded his second consecutive double-double with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Ziaire Williams poured in a career-high 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting in his third career start. Tyus Jones totaled 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds on a career high-tying 5-for-5 shooting from the 3-point line.
Curry recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists while Klay Thompson had 14 points, three rebounds and three assists.
Memphis led 111-108 with under a minute to play before Morant scored five straight points on the following two possessions. Morant drove to the paint and sunk a left-handed lay-in with the foul with 28.9 seconds remaining before completing the 3-point play. Memphis’ defense got consecutive stops, keeping the lead at eight, as they clinched their second victory of the year over the Warriors.
Morant, the back-to-back Western Conference Player of the Week, erupted for 15 points and two assists in nine minutes in the first quarter, fueling a 23-9 run as the Grizzlies took an early lead.
Memphis shot 6-for-9 from three in the second quarter to stretch their lead to 18. The Warriors closed the half on a 13-5 run, trimming the lead to eight at halftime. Morant finished the first half with 18 points, four assists and three rebounds.
The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 26-6 in points off turnovers.
Next Game
The Grizzlies host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch at Bally Sports Southeast and listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On the game:Our guys played another great game. They stayed together during the course of the game, through ups and downs. I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the effort. I’m proud of the resiliency of this group. We had a little bit of a celebration at the end of the game.
On Ziaire Williams primarily defending Stephen Curry:He did a really good job. He followed the game plan. Obviously, (Stephen) Curry is an amazing scorer and shooter. He did a really good job of chasing him to get inside the 3-point line. He’s averaging 14 3-point attempts per game. Tonight he had only nine and we made him to lead in the paint. That was the game plan from the start and Ziaire did a really good job.
On how they came back after the Warriors run to start the second half:Swag. Swag. We lost our swag. That was it, that was it. For a moment we stopped moving the ball. We didn’t have the energy that’s a characteristic for our team. All I told them was that we’ve got to get our strength back. No X and O’s. No smart plays.
On the swag and how you know when your team has it:For us, it really starts with amazing defensive effort. When we’re all connected and we’re working hard, we’re getting deflections, we’re getting steals. We’re rebounding the ball and that’s allowing us to run in transition. You can just feel the body language of our guys. A couple of possessions to start the third quarter, they made a couple of shots and it’s natural to think in a game like this against an opponent like this, it’s a normal thing that we’re going to have runs. We just needed to get our groove together and continue playing possession by possession.
On the decision to continue playing Jaren Jackson Jr. after his fourth foul:He’s so important for us. His rim protection. In two games before tonight, he had 11 blocks in two games. He does so much for us. His length and rim protection and he’s so important for our defense, especially against a team like this that we want those guys to play inside the 3-point line and to count on his rim protection. When he picked up four fouls, we had to sit him down and in the fourth quarter he had his momentum and I talked to him. He said that he was feeling well and that there was no need for him to get out. We were riding with him.
On Tyus Jones:He played really well in the first half as well. We were talking on the bench, Brad Jones and myself, if should we play him even in the first half more with Ja (Morant). They had (Gary Payton II) who did a pretty good job on Ja Morant, denying him and playing off the ball, we needed another ball handler on the floor. And, Tyus did an outstanding job. Offensively he got us organized, but also he did a good job defensively. He got matched up with (Stephen) Curry and he did a good job.
On Ja Morant’s performance:He did a really good job. He opened the game really well. He set up his teammates. He had eight assists. As a team we had 30 assists. He did a good job playing on the ball and off the ball, and especially down the stretch he was able to touch the paint and to get the shots that he usually is getting and scoring. A couple of those situations, was there contact or no contact, it’s not up to me. But, I thought that he did a really good job. Defensively lately he’s doing a really, really good job helping our team.
On last minutes of the game:I just like having that pressure. It feels like that’s when I shine the most. I like to be the one to take that shot, make or miss- I just have to deal with it. I can’t help it- my teammates (during) timeouts and stuff late in the game. Like, “Come on 12, bring us home.” That’s what I did and we got a win. Just got to keep it going. Hopefully, we don’t have to be in a lot of those situations. We can just win and relax.
On getting respect from the league:I bet you we’ve got it now. Go on social media.
On what the team has proven over last ten games:Number one is we’re one of the best teams in the league. I feel like that’s number one. Number two, I feel like, is how deep our roster is. No matter what’s thrown at us, we bounce back from it, come out and win games. Just got to keep it rolling. Continue to play together. Continue to battle and whatever is fueling us, continue to do.
On Darko Rajakovic talking about team’s “swag:”He’s mentioned that a lot in timeouts. My reaction, I actually agreed with him. I feel like we were out there playing freely and we were locked in. We got out to a big lead. Obviously, one of the greatest teams in the league, they went on a run. His message is we’ve got to get back to being us, playing with swag and having fun. Have a smile on our face basically. I feel like when we did that, we were winning in the games. We’ve just got to continue to do that. Like I said last game, our swag is just to go out there and battle for a full 48 minutes, play together and talk to our opponents. It’s been working. Got to keep it going.
On Ziare Williams guarding Stephen Curry:I think he did well. I gave him a lot of credit just now. Besides those fouls on the three, I felt like he did a great job at trying to make his shots as tough as possible. He’s 6’9, can move his feet. I wish you all could have seen him pregame, how much treatment he was doing to prepare for Steph. Locked in. He was in the recovery boots, had heat packs, he was doing balance tests. I had never seen him do that before. I think he was really locked in tonight. He delivered for us and got us a big win.
On being named Western Conference Player of the Week twice in a row:If we’re being honest, I didn’t know until I got off the plane and everyone was like, ‘Congrats.’ I was lost. It’s big time. I’m blessed. I’ve been working to be in the position that I am right now. I’ve just got to continue to keep playing my game. Continue to be aggressive out there on the floor and do whatever it takes for us to get a win. Us winning games allowed me to be in position to get that award. You know what I’m going to say. It goes to my teammates. Without them being out there helping me, it wouldn’t be possible. Back-to-back player of the week goes to my teammates and my coaches.
On not letting Golden State get downhill:We were just scrambling. We know they shoot a lot of threes. They shoot them at high clip. Just trying to give them no open looks. Trying to force them downhill but still stay attached and physical with them. Be aggressive. Like we’ve been doing, our bench did a great job of protecting the rim, playing vertical and not giving them anything easy at the rim at the same time. Just stuck to the game plan. Stuck with it. Made them hit tough shots, take tough shots and it worked in our favor.
On Jones and Morant playing off of each other:Just a different look. Able to have another playmaker, someone who can distribute and set up the offense besides 12 out there. Just a different look. It’s working for us. We’re going to try to continue to use it. It’s benefiting us.
On Morant this season versus last:He wasn’t out too long. Thank God that it wasn’t one of those injuries that would just keep you out. Just definitely more explosive and he’s reading the game better. He probably has a little more hang time to make different reads. With experience and all those games he’s racking up, he’s going to see the floor a lot better and make better decisions. His decisions before were good, but now he’s just on another level.
On Morant this season versus last:Ja is Ja. He’s just locked in right now. He’s just tapped in right now. He’s a very good player. It’s something he’s just always had in his bag. He’s just able to show it and everyone is watching right now because we have been playing very well. Ja is Ja. He’s just a really good player and he’s been able to do some crazy things on the floor.
chemistry between Jackson and Clarke:Playing with Trip (Jackson) and Tyus, I feel like there’s a different level that we have. I’m able to look at Trip or Tyus and we know what to do. This is our third year doing this together. I just feel like we have a really good connection on the floor, off of the floor too. It’s really showing up because it’s something that we’ve worked on. We’ve grown during games, now it’s showing.
chemistry between Jackson and Clarke:It’s natural. Nothing is forced. We complement each other really well on the floor with what our abilities are and the pedigrees we come from. All three of us come from well-coached systems in college and we translate now. In the off-season we work on our game and spend a lot of time with each other. With that, on the floor, the chemistry is just a lot easier. Natural stuff going on.
Team Notables
- Tonight marked Memphis’ 10th consecutive win, extending the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history… The Warriors entered the game as the last team to defeat the Grizzlies (on Dec. 23 at Chase Center) before Memphis’ 10-game winning streak, which is the second-longest by any NBA team this season.
- Memphis has won 20 of its last 24 games overall and is tied with the Utah Jazz for third place in the Western Conference standings… The Grizzlies defeated the Jazz in Salt Lake City on Nov. 22.
- The Grizzlies improved to 17-9 this season against teams currently with winning records and have the most wins against teams above .500 in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 26-6 in points off turnovers… The Grizzlies entered tonight’s game ranked fourth in points off turnovers per game with 18.9.
- Memphis outscored Golden State 58-40 in points in the paint… The Grizzlies entered the game leading the league in points in the paint (55.4) have been outscored in the paint only eight times this season… They are 26-9 when scoring more points in the paint than their opponent.
- Grizzlies assistant coach Darko Rajaković served as acting head coach in place of Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins.
Player Notables
- Ja Morant registered a game-high 29 points (20 in the paint), five rebounds, eight assists, one steal and two blocks to lead the Grizzlies… Morant had 15 points in the first quarter and five points in the final minute of the game.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks… Jackson Jr., who has posted consecutive double-doubles for the first time in his NBA career, is averaging 4.67 blocks in his last three games… Memphis improved to 10-0 this season when Jackson Jr. has three-or-more blocks.
- Ziaire Williams poured in a career-high 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting from the field.
- Tyus Jones tallied 17 points, six rebounds and eight assists off the bench… Jones shot a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range, tying his career high for 3s made.
- Brandon Clarke contributed 14 points and nine rebounds from the second unit… Clarke has scored in double figures off the bench in seven straight games.
- Stephen Curry his ninth career triple-double of the season with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists… It marked the second triple-double of the season for Curry, who also had one in the Warriors’ season opener on Oct. 19 at LA Lakers.
- Klay Thompson scored 14 points, three rebounds and three assists in his second game back.