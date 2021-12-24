Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Warriors 113-104

ON THEIR IMPACT ON THE PACE AGAINST THE WARRIORS: Obviously the defensive activity I thought was really good tonight. Turning them over unfortunately didn’t get into the fast break as much as we needed to tonight. This is a tough team to play against in the half court. I thought we had a ton of great looks in the paint we missed almost 30 shots in the paint, couldn’t get our 3-ball going. Expelled a lot of energy on the defensive end, I thought the guys did a great job, (Stephen) Curry had a heck of a night, (Gary) Payton knocked down some big-time threes for them and had some good back-cuts for layups. They're a hard team to beat even despite the activity, the way they move the ball, they had 30 assists. You're going to create some turnovers but they did a great job. Draymond (Green) with nine assists, they had multiple guys with assists. They played really well tonight. Taylor Jenkins

ON JA MORANT TONIGHT: Yeah Ja is looking great. I loved the tone he set early in the game. We didn’t have it as much in the second quarter. But I thought he came out and played with a lot of great attack mentality in that third quarter, got downhill, they had some good activity around the rim, got some blocked shots, showed him some good crowds, and he was still relentless getting downhill, getting up to the rim, got some fouls in that fourth quarter attacking downhill. That’s a tone setter for us and you need to do that against the Warriors because playing in the half court is extremely tough. The confidence he has, obviously health wise, he's showing it right there. He's still playing the same brand of basketball that we got accustomed to. Really proud of all the work he put in while he was out, he was bound to this point to have these effects in these games right now. Taylor Jenkins

ON DEFENDING DRAYMOND GREEN: It's difficult. You want to make it tough on him, he's an elite playmaker so he has to choose between those two things; sometimes if you pressure up he drives by you but you don’t want to give him easy passing lanes. They played with great pace tonight, he had nine assists. We were off him a couple times that allowed that. But it's definitely an extremely tough cover. Taylor Jenkins

ON PLAYING THE GAME: Yeah, you know Melton (De'Anthony Melton) and K (Kyle Anderson) have been doing a really good job this year of getting steals, they have kinda been the leaders in doing that off ball, on ball and team defense is something that we pride ourselves in we got to scramble and be there for each other, we have been recoving and blocking shots, a lot of that over the past 20 games so you know it wasn’t there tonight, well it was there but they still made a couple runs that hurt us so we just got to keep doing what we are doing and finish games. Jaren Jackson Jr.

ON JA MORANT PROGRESSION COMING BACK FROM INJURY: I mean yeah like it’s his first. I mean you know it's his first game , it was his first game back so I mean if you are telling me that he was a little whatever in his first game and then is his second game and your saying that he's doing better I mean, isn't that the whole point like it hasn't even been a week and the dude is back. I was out for 10 months or something like that so I mean yeah I didn't come back and everybody wanted me to come back for however long and I wasn't going to come back until I felt 100 and he came back in whatever however long it's been so, it’s different for sure it’s different but I mean if you’re telling me he looks like this and he's just got to trust after two games and it hasn't even been a week and he looks like this right now I think we are going to be straight. Jaren Jackson Jr.

ON PLAYING AGAINST TOP LEVEL TEAMS LIKE THE WARRIORS: We are a top level team in the league so doesn't really matter at the end of the day we are going to see them a lot, they are a good team in the West, good battle always, we beat them earlier in the year we hope to see more of them we hope to see a lot more great teams, you know we are just going to keep building we got more games to play yeah, we ya know are confident in ourselves, my game doesn't change no matter who is on the court, I’m still going to do my thing, do whatever it takes to help us win. Jaren Jackson Jr.

ON HIS MENTAL PROGRESSION AFTER HIS KNEE INJURY: I really just had to say that I'm good, I put in the work during rehab, when I was coming back on the court, ramping it up. Just knowing that my knee is strong enough, that I'm healthy, and just going out and continue to play my game. As of right now it's still trying to be aggressive and get my legs back under me. Ja Morant

ON THE CHALLENGE OF GUARDING STEPHEN CURRY: The greatest shooter of all time. I mean we know he's going to make shots, you just got to make it very tough for him to get it off. We had some mental lapse during the game and he made us pay for it. We just got to lock in even more and try to make his shots as tough as possible. If he makes a tough shot, we tip our hat, get the ball out, and get out on the court and push the pace. Ja Morant