Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome 19-point deficit to knock off Curry, Warriors

Leaders

Game Recap

A second-half defensive showcase helped the Memphis Grizzlies in a 104-101 victory over the Warriors on Thursday night at the Chase Center.

Ja Morant had an answer for every Stephen Curry scoring flurry as he poured in 30 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Desmond Bane continued his strong, early season performance with 19 points, six rebounds and two assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 15 points and eight rebounds. The Grizzlies got it done on the defensive end with 17 steals and nine blocks.

Curry was 7-for-20 from 3-point range with 36 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 16 points with four rebounds and Damion Lee added 14 points and six rebounds. Draymond Green finished with four points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

The Warriors got out to a hot start as Curry erupted for 14 points to earn a 37-20 lead. The Warriors shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range while the Grizzlies missed all nine of their 3-point attempts.

The Grizzlies came alive halfway through the second quarter with a 19-8 run to trim the deficit, but the Warriors were able to keep their lead to double digits as they led 55-45 at halftime. Curry led all scorers with 22 at halftime while Adams was productive for the Grizzlies with 12 points and six rebounds.

Bane and Morant looked to mount the comeback campaign as they brought the score to within four, before Curry flipped the switch again, with 14 third quarter points on 3-for-4 shooting from three. Morant tallied 18 points in the third quarter as the Grizzlies trailed 79-73 with one quarter to play.

The Grizzlies used timely steals from Melton and an 8-0 scoring run to tie the game with 7:19 remaining. With the score tied at 98-98, the game came down to the final 2.1 seconds. Curry inbounded the ball and got it right back to launch a three that clanked off the rim at the final buzzer.

Morant’s late heroics combined with timely stops on the defensive end gave Memphis a much needed overtime win to move to 3-2 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to FedExForum to take on the Miami Heat on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notables

