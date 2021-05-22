Postgame Report: Grizzlies eliminate Warriors in OT, lock in No. 8 seed

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Back-to-back 3-pointers from Allen, two-clutch buckets from Morant and an exclamation point and one dunk from Desmond Bane lifted the Grizzlies over Curry and the Warriors. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies capitalized on four quick turnovers from the Warriors, ripping off a 19-7 run while making their first seven shot attempts.

Ja Morant’s 35 points lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Golden State Warriors and stamped a ticket to the Western Conference Playoffs on Friday night.

Morant answered the call with 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with six rebounds, six assists and four steals. Morant’s five 3-pointers are his most in any regular season or play-in game. Dillon Brooks added 14 points while shadowing Curry and Grayson Allen turned in important late minutes to finish with 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. Xavier Tillman contributed 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Curry tallied 39 points while Draymond Green notched a triple-double with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Grizzlies capitalized on four quick turnovers from the Warriors, ripping off a 19-7 run while making their first seven shot attempts. Curry erased the early lead with 10-straight points to launch an 20-8 run before the Grizzlies grabbed a 30-29 advantage at the end of the quarter.

The Grizzlies continued to their strong perimeter shooting in the second quarter, finishing that half going 9-for-17 from deep to earn a 62-49 lead heading to the locker room. Morant had 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in the half.

The Warriors shortened the lead to 78-73 at the end of the third quarter on a 14-6 run over six minutes. Golden State was able to cut the lead to one in the fourth quarter until the Grizzlies went on a 13-4 run behind Morant’s11 fourth quarter points.

Curry tied the game from the free throw line with 1:12 remaining before Anderson drew a foul to go ahead 99-97. Wiggins evened the score with a layup on the other end and found a stop as Green had a run at the basket as the clock ran down and was met by Tillman to deny the game-winner and force overtime.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Allen, two-clutch buckets from Morant and an exclamation point and one dunk from Desmond Bane lifted the Grizzlies over Curry and the Warriors.

The Grizzlies will begin a seven-game series against the top-seeded Utah Jazz starting Sunday in Salt Lake City.

Ja Morant answered the call with 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to go with 35 total points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals

