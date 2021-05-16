Postgame Report: Curry, Warriors shut down Grizzlies’ comeback to secure no. 8 seed

ON HOW DILLON BROOKS FOULING OUT IMPACTED THEIR DEFENSE: I mean obviously D.B. did a heck of a job tonight, obviously we want him there at the end of the game. But you know it definitely impacted us but I thought we gave a great effort there after he fouled out. (Stephen) Curry’s a tough cover. I thought outside of Curry we let a few things slip there, second chance points, some transition breakdowns, some of their other guys made some shots in situations we could have executed better. But I thought for the most part we made him work, he's having a heck of a season, give him a lot of credit. But I thought D.B. did a heck of a job. Taylor Jenkins

ON HIS BIGGEST TAKEWAY’S FROM TODAY’S GAME Yeah great resiliency, great fight. I mean we went down 17 points, come back to take the lead. This is a tough cover. I mean this team has been clicking on all cylinders for a while now. I thought we gave a great fight there. We kind of didn’t make enough shots in the second and third quarters and they were able to go on a run and hit some tough shots. We’ll go back and watch the film see where we can get better and now we just got to turn our attention to building off of this momentum we’ve had the last week-plus playing really good basketball and just being competitive and being resilient and carry that into our Play-In game. Taylor Jenkins

ON WHAT THEY COULD HAVE DONE BETTER IN THE THIRD QUARTER: We just got to make some more shots and I think that would change the third quarter a little bit and put a little less pressure on the defense. Taylor Jenkins

ON CREATING TURNOVERS TODAY: Yeah I mean when our defense is active and disciplined at the same time we’re turning teams over and forcing them into tough shots that usually really gets us out and playing fast in transition. So that definitely was a turning point for us to be able to chip into that lead and I felt like when we were able to take the lead we were getting a lot of those off of stops and getting downhill in transition and playing with great pace. Taylor Jenkins

ON BALANCING GROWTH OF THE YOUNG TEAM AND WANTING TO PERFORM NOW: I mean it's a combination of both. I mean this is the first time really going through this playing experience in a normal NBA season, it's always learning growth doesn’t matter if it's year one, two or 20. We’ve got to learn from it and we’ve got to know how we can be better. I know our guys are fired up, excited. We’ve got to learn from this, put it in the rear view, and turn our attention to the next game. So hopefully we raise our level and play a little bit better. Taylor Jenkins

ON HIS FINAL FOUL TODAY: It was a foul, Draymond (Green) sold it. It's hard for a guy who plays hard all the time to not get fouls. It's just part of the game and I got to be smarter on getting under on and keep myself in the game. Dillon Brooks

ON HIS PREPARATION IN DEFENDING STEPHEN CURRY: He doesn’t stop moving without the ball. It takes more than one guy to guard him. We messed up on a couple back door situations. He's probably the only shooter that scores on back doors and they look for him. The most challenging thing about guarding him is that they look for him every single possession, every single time just to put up a three. He had like 37 shots today or something like that. I try to do my best, shouldn’t have got a couple cheap ones like one on (Kent) Bazemore, the reach-in, and just like stay in the game. That’s just my learning curve, I never back down from a challenge. Dillon Brooks

ON WHAT WILL TAKE FROM THIS GAME AND APPLY TO THE PLAY-IN GAME: Just having composure. We found a way to come back into the game. We got to find a way to close them out. Just bringing energy knowing that we got two games to get to the playoffs, something that we had a goal at the beginning of the year to do. It's right there, not to keep your head down. Let it sting for a little bit today and on the 19th we got San Antonio so it's not going to be an easy game. They're well coached, they got good players on there that follow the philosophy. Just got to come out and play hard and be ready. Dillon Brooks

ON BRINGING EFFORT AND ENERGY ON WEDNESDAY: It is that simple. Proud of our fight tonight, we played against a very hard-playing team. Early in the game I felt like they beat us to the 50/50 ball, kind of outplayed us and that’s what got them to that big lead. We continued to fight throughout the game, was able to come back, regain the lead. And then it's a game of runs, they went on a run late to secure the win. Just got to be better in all areas of the game. I have to be better as a player, I went like 7-for-21 from the field in a game like this that’s very unacceptable for me. Just got to continue to be better. Ja Morant

ON HOW THE GAME CHANGED WHEN DILLON BROOKS FOULED OUT: It didn’t change nothing. Our message to him was just continue to stay locked in, help our team anyway he could; with his voice on the sideline. Just some miscommunications late in the game they got some open looks and knocked down threes, which you can't do with this team. Credit to them for making us pay for our mistakes. Ja Morant

ON HAVING A COUPLE DAYS OFF BEFORE THE PLAY-IN GAME: I mean my legs here. I just had two days off so I'm fine, I could play tomorrow. As far as my other teammates I can't speak for them. It is a positive to have multiple days off with us not really having that much days in between the games since the break. Hopefully we all come out fresh ready to go, get a win on our home floor, look to see who we face after. Just got to take it one day, one game at a time. Ja Morant

ON THE POSITIVES HEADING INTO THE PLAY-IN: I’m just proud of our fight, no matter what’s thrown at us, what’s going on in the game we continue to play hard. I feel like that plays a big factor in the game whether we’re struggling on offense we continue to fight on the defensive end to let that fuel our offense and get us going or whatever it is. Just got to continue to play like that and keep being unselfish and playing our style of basketball. Ja Morant

ON GUARDING STEPHEN CURRY: You know he's really hard to guard, even un-guardable. You saw what kind of shots he made, it's tough to guard, tough to keep up with him. He's constantly moving without a ball. He has great passers who can find him so it's tough, it's tough. But we did a pretty good job, he made some tough ones but we stopped a couple easy ones. It was not enough, I don’t know what to say, it was a tough game. Jonas Valanciunas

ON WHAT THEY NEED TO DO TO GET READY FOR THE PLAY-IN GAME: Well nothing lost yet. We are in a good position, we obviously want to win today but we still have a good shot on Wednesday. We are going to be ready, we got two days to prepare for San Antonio and now it's going to be decided on Wednesday. Jonas Valanciunas