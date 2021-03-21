Postgame Report: Grizzlies deliver down the stretch to beat Warriors 111-103

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies tied a season high with 60 rebounds. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies came alive in the third quarter to go on a 20-8 run behind Valanciunas’ 11 points in the quarter, but the Warriors came back with their own run at the end of the quarter to bring the score to 82-79.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies pulled out a hard-fought 111-103 victory over the Golden State Warriors on the second leg of a two-game weekend series Saturday night inside FedExForum.

Six Grizzlies scored in double figures, as Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas led the way with 19 points. Valanciunas also grabbed 15 rebounds to record a double-double. Brandon Clarke added 16 points and Desmond Bane scored 15 off the bench. The Grizzlies tied a season high with 60 rebounds.

Jordan Poole delivered another strong night replacing Stephen Curry in the lineup, tying his career-high with 26 points along with five assists and four rebounds. Andrew Wiggins scored 20 points and nine rebounds.

Looking to avenge Friday’s loss and even the two-game series, the Grizzlies worked to slow down the Golden State offense that burned them in the first game. Even as the Warriors’ shooting went cold throughout the first half, the Grizzlies were unable to gather enough offense to pull away and take over the game.

The Grizzlies held the Warriors to 31 percent shooting from the field in the first half, but Golden State took the 51-49 lead into the half. The Warriors took advantage of frequent trips to the free throw line, going 21-of-25 as a team from the charity stripe. Poole led the way with 15 points and Wiggins scored 13 in the half. Brooks set the pace for the Grizzlies with nine points in the first half.

The Grizzlies came alive in the third quarter to go on a 20-8 run behind Valanciunas’ 11 points in the quarter, but the Warriors came back with their own run at the end of the quarter to bring the score to 82-79.

The fourth quarter was highly contested as both teams made plays to win the game, but late-game heroics from Morant and Clarke made the difference for the Grizzlies in pulling out the win.

Next Game

The Grizzlies host the Boston Celtics on Monday night at FedExForum. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

