Postgame Report: Wiggins leads Curry-less Warriors to 116-103 victory over Grizzlies

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies shot 47 percent from the field and turned the ball over 21 times, translating to 30 points for the Warriors. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies worked to close the gap early in the second quarter, but the Warriors continued to use efficient shooting to put together a 26-9 run and take a 67-48 lead into the half.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were unable to slow down Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors, losing 116-103 on Friday at FedExForum.

Wiggins marked a season high with 40 points and seven rebounds and Jordan Poole stepped into the starting lineup for injured Stephen Curry and scored 25 points on 10-of-14 shooting. Damion Lee also scored his season high with 21 points. Draymond Green recorded at double-double with 11 rebounds and 13 assists.

Grayson Allen and Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 14 each while Jonas Valanciunas tallied 10 points and 16 rebounds. Brandon Clarke added 13 points off the bench.

The teams traded runs in the first quarter, but it was the Warriors who grabbed the 34-26 advantage after 12 minutes. Even with Curry out, the Warriors made their mark from beyond the arc, going 6-of-12 from 3-point range. Andrew Wiggins poured in 12 points in the quarter.

The Grizzlies worked to close the gap early in the second quarter, but the Warriors continued to use efficient shooting to put together a 26-9 run and take a 67-48 lead into the half. Wiggins scored 27 points in the first half while Poole followed with 17 points. Allen led the Grizzlies with 12 points.

The Grizzlies’ offensive struggles continued into the second half as the Warriors kept a comfortable lead until the end of the game, coasting to a victory. The Grizzlies shot 47 percent from the field and turned the ball over 21 times, translating to 30 points for the Warriors.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will get their rematch in the second leg of the two-game series against the Warriors on Saturday night at FedExForum. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

Player Notes

Jonas Valančiūnas posted a double-double with 10 points, 16 rebounds and four assists in 25 minutes. Valančiūnas, who has recorded 25 double-doubles in 33 games this season, has notched a double-double in 16 of his last 20 outings.

