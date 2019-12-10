Postgame Report: Grizzlies snap three-game losing skid, top Warriors 110-102

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies were outstanding in transition, as they outscored the Warriors 25-10 in total fast break points. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies went on a 13-1 run over 3:04 minutes of play (6:11 to 3:07) in the 3rd quarter to extend a 1-point lead to 79-66. The Grizzlies would lead by 8+ for the rest of the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies picked up a win over Golden State in their first-ever trip to the Chase Center, as they defeated the Warriors 110-102 on Monday night.

The Grizzlies got off to a strong start to the night as they knocked down seven of their 15 three-point attempts in the first quarter, including two apiece from Jonas Valanciunas and Grayson Allen. The Grizzlies took command of the game early as they used a 20-5 run to take a 24-11 lead with 4:41 to play in the first. The Warriors respond with a 17-6 run to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 35-32 midway through the second quarter. Grayson Allen would tally 13 of his 15 points in the first half as he helped the Grizzlies to a 54-47 lead at the halftime break.

The Grizzlies would stretch their lead to as many as 15 points in the second half before the Warriors would string a 13-4 run together to trim the Grizzlies lead to 106-99 with 1:32 remaining in the game. However, Ja Morant would prove to be too much for the Warriors on this night, as he scored 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead Memphis to its first victory of the four-game road trip. Morant entered the night tied-for-sixth in the NBA in fourth quarter points per game. The Grizzlies were helped by their strong night in transition, as they outscored the Warriors 25-10 in fast break points. Tonight marked the sixth time this season that the Grizzlies have shot 50.0 percent or better from the field, as they finished the night 41-of-82.

Morant led the way for the Grizzlies as he tallied 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds while knocking down a career-high 3-of-7 from three-point range. Jonas Valanciunas added his 13th double-double of the season with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists on 5-of-7 shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. tallied 16 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists on the night. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies bench with 15 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three as the Grizzlies improved to (7-16) on the year.

Alec Burks led the Warriors with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists on 4-of-9 shooting. D’Angelo Russell finished with 18 points, seven assists and three rebounds, however the Grizzlies limited him to 6-of-22 from the field. Willie Cauley-Stein added 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists as the Warriors dropped to 5-20 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will wrap up a four-game road trip on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. CT as they take on the Phoenix Suns inside Talking Stick Resort Arena. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes ON TONIGHT’S GAME: Great team win. I thought this was one of our more complete games this season. We played 48 minutes of complete basketball. I thought our activity in the first half, being able to secure rebounds and being able to get out and run and get fast break points. This was all about the cycles that we were talking about earlier and we were able to bounce back after a couple of really tough losses. We were able to get back our identity and were able to pass the ball better. Twenty nine assists and I think we have like seven guys with two-plus assists, but for the most part we loved the competitiveness and we found a way to grind it out. Taylor Jenkins ON JA MORANT’S FOURTH QUARTER: Yeah there’s a lot of trust with him and when the ball is in his hand. Whether he’s making the right play we wanted to make sure that he was playing a solid 48 minutes with an attack mentality, knowing that he is score first, but he is also super unselfish and will make the right plays. Had a couple of assists late and had some buckets that we needed in order to kill a run. As a team we have to get better as a coaching staff when teams are trying to take away Ja (Morant) especially late in the game. But it is certainly a great thing to see early on in his career. Taylor Jenkins ON JAREN JACKSON JR.’S FOUL TROUBLE: I thought he got a couple of tough ones tonight. But we have been watching tape and have been honest with him about bad luck. It’s a product of probably a play or a situation before that. I actually think he is trying to be more active in showing his hands. He got a couple of tough breaks, but sometimes you have to play through tough calls. I thought he altered a lot of shots on the rim, thought he had a solid offensive game, so super proud of him. We are putting teams at the line 20-plus times a night and that’s not all on him. Taylor Jenkins ON BEING MORE AGGRESSIVE OFFENSIVELY: Everybody has the green light if they’re open, so if you’re open you take the shot because play the percentages, because you want to get the high percentage shots up. If you have space wherever it is you should shoot it. Jaren Jackson Jr. ON WHAT HE NEEDS TO WORK ON THIS SEASON: Just getting smarter, reading the game better, picking my battles better on defense in terms of fouls and stuff. Just learning better verticality, better chances like I said, pretty much everything. Jaren Jackson Jr. ON STAYING OUT OF FOUL TROUBLE: You just got to watch film, knowing to pick your battles better because if there’s a bigger enemy down there you’re going to have to block a lot of shots but sometimes they may have to score something or you may have to just let it go so you can stay in the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. ON GETTING MOMENTUM FROM A WIN: It’s huge, it just felt really good to get a win especially on the road. Because we did the things that we know we can do we just have to continue to build on that for the next game. Just remember the feeling because we don’t want the other feeling. Jaren Jackson Jr. ON PLAYING AGAIN: It was fun. I missed it. It was tough sitting there on the sideline knowing that I wanna be out there. Just felt good to get out there again. Ja Morant ON HIS FOURTH QUARTER SCORING: No, I didn’t notice that. I kinda just like to focus on what I can control and what happens between those four lines. In terms of all the accolades and awards and numbers I don’t really pay attention to that stuff. I just take what the defense gives me. I never try to force anything. I feel like they were going under a lot of my screens and it’s either shot or attack or find the open man. I think that tonight we were able to get stops and play the way that we wanted to. We had a lot of people step up tonight. Ja Morant ON PLAYING THE WARRIORS: I mean we look forward to playing every game. We take going into every game the same way, listening to our coaches and listen to the scouts on what we need to do for each team. Ja Morant

Player Notes

Ja Morant tallied 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds while knocking down a career-high 3-of-7 from three-point range.

tallied 26 points, seven assists and two rebounds while knocking down a career-high 3-of-7 from three-point range. Jonas Valanciunas added his 13th double-double of the season with 13 points, 10 rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting.

added his 13th double-double of the season with 13 points, 10 rebounds on 5-of-7 shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists on the night.

added 16 points, three rebounds, three blocks and two assists on the night. Grayson Allen led the Grizzlies bench with 15 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three.

led the Grizzlies bench with 15 points while shooting 6-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three. Alec Burks led the Warriors with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

led the Warriors with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points as well with seven assists and three rebounds.

