Postgame Report: Warriors Wear Down Grizzlies Late to Win 118-103

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies weren’t able to keep up with the Warriors in the fourth quarter, as Golden State made 11-of-19 (.579) shots in the final period while Memphis shot just 6-for-25 (.240) from the field, which included going 2-for-12 (.167) from three-point range. Key Run of the Night After Memphis narrowed the Warriors lead to 104-98 with 5:38 left in the game, Golden State closed out the game with a 16-5 run over the final 4:44 to put the game away.

Game Recap

The Golden State Warriors made over half their shots in the fourth quarter in defeating the Memphis Grizzlies, 118-103, on Wednesday night at FedExForum. The Grizzlies dropped to 30-45 on the season and 20-19 at home. The Warriors improved to 51-23 on the year and are now 25-12 on the road.

The Grizzlies weren’t able to keep up with the Warriors in the fourth quarter, as Golden State made 11-of-19 (.579) shots in the final period while Memphis shot just 6-for-25 (.240) from the field, which included going 2-for-12 (.167) from three-point range.

Mike Conley finished with 22 points and a team-high eight assists. With his corner three at the 2:50 mark of the second quarter, Conley scored his ninth point of the night to give him 11,687 career points, surpassing Marc Gasol (11,685 points) as the franchise’s all-time leader in career points. Conley already leads the Grizzlies in games played, assists, steals, and three-pointers made, joining LeBron James (Cleveland) and Reggie Miller (Indiana) as the only three players to lead a franchise in those five categories.

Jonas Valanciunas led Memphis with 27 points and 13 rebounds, giving him his fifth-straight double-double. Valanciunas now has eight games with 20+ points and 10+ rebounds in 17 appearances for Memphis. Bruno Caboclo also logged a double-double by scoring 17 points and matching Valanciunas with 13 boards. Caboclo has now recorded a double-double in consecutive games - the first two double-doubles of his career - and is coming off scoring a career-high 24 points on March 25 vs. Oklahoma City. Chandler Parsons provided 13 points off the bench, marking the fourth time in the last six games that he’s scored in double figures. Justin Holiday added nine points, four rebounds and five steals. Holiday tied Gasol for the most individual steals in a game this year, and his four steals in the first quarter tied a franchise record for steals in a single period (most recent: Nick Calathes (March 4, 2015 at Houston).

The Warriors went on to make over half their shots in the game, finishing 45-for-84 (.536) from the field and 15-for-31 (.484) from beyond the arc. The Grizzlies shot 39-for-100 (.390) overall and were 10-for-31 (.323) from long distance. Memphis has had at least 100 field goal attempts in three games this season, with the other two coming in overtime victories over Philadelphia (112-106 on Nov. 10) and at Brooklyn (131-125 on Nov. 30). Memphis outscored Golden State 46-42 in the post, but the Warriors were far more efficient, making 21-of-35 (.600) shots in the lane while the Grizzlies finished 23-for-55 (.418). The Grizzlies won the turnover battle 14-10, with both teams scoring 11 points off of giveaways.

Kevin Durant finished with 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Durant made 12-of-13 (.923) shots in the game, and has now scored at least 28 points in 32 games this season. Durant made his only three-point attempt in the game to surpass Glen Rice to take 24th place on the NBA all-time career three-pointers list (1,560 3PM). Stephen Curry also finished with 28 points, a season-high 10 rebounds and seven assists to give him his third double-double of the season. DeMarcus Cousins was all over the box score, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and tallied three steals and blocks apiece. Klay Thompson rounded out the Warriors scoring with 13 points.

With Memphis leading 92-91 in the fourth quarter, Golden State went on a 9-0 run from 9:16 to 6:52 (2:24 span) to go up 100-92. Memphis continued to fight, bringing the game to 104-98 with 5:38 remaining. Golden State then flipped the switch, outscoring the Grizzlies 16-5 over the last 4:44 of regulation to put the game away.

Memphis made defensive adjustments after intermission, holding Golden State to 8-of-24 (.333) shooting in the third quarter. The Grizzlies also had their struggles however, making 8-of-26 (.308) shots in the period. Trailing 83-73, the Grizzlies used an 11-2 run from 4:42 to the 54-second mark to get within one at 85-84. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 10-2 on fast breaks during the quarter, but Curry had 12 points in the quarter to keep Golden State ahead, 89-84, going into the last period.

The Warriors’ offense was rolling in the first half, shooting 26-for-41 (.634) from the field and an even-better 11-for-17 (.647) from beyond the arc, while handing out 21 assists. Golden State’s field goal percentage was the highest by an opponent in a first half this season. The Grizzlies made over half their shots in the first half by going 25-for-49 (.510) from the floor, but only made 5-of-13 (.385) threes. Memphis had success in getting to the rim during the half, outscoring Golden State 32-20 in the paint.

Both teams were hot out of the gate, as Golden State shot 12-for-18 (5-9 3P) in the first quarter, including making their first six shots (2-2 3P), while Memphis went 16-for-29 (3-7 3P) in the period. Valanciunas carried the Grizzlies in the quarter, dropping 14 points in nine minutes of action. The Grizzlies forced the Warriors into six turnovers during the quarter, while committing just one of their own. After a Curry baseline miss with less than four seconds left, Holiday corralled the rebound and raced down the floor to drill a 39-foot runner at the buzzer to bump the Grizzlies’ lead to 37-31.

Golden State moved the ball around in the second quarter, assisting on 11 of their 14 field goals and making 6-of-8 (.750) three-pointers. The uptick in tempo disrupted the Grizzlies, as they turned it over six times in the period, leading to six Warriors points. Conley connected on a corner three at the 2:50 mark scored his ninth point of the night to surpass Gasol. After Conley’s triple, the Warriors closed out the quarter with a 13-4 run over the last 2:32 to take a 66-60 lead into halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take a four-game road trip, starting with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, March 30 at 9 p.m. CT at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On Jonas Valanciunas: He’s got to go to work. Having him around, we feel like there’s more there that we can dig out of him, and he’s open to it. He wants to carry a load. He wants to carry a burden. We’re going to feed him and let the big fella eat. J.B. Bickerstaff On Bruno Caboclo improving: It’s because of confidence and belief and some freedom. He doesn’t feel like he’s being held back. He’s been given an opportunity and we just let him play. He’s an unselfish kid by nature so he’s not going to make selfish plays, but he’s playing with the freedom and confidence. He’s allowing his skillset to show. It’s growth, it’s development, him putting in the time and just figuring out exactly where he can operate and the things that he’s capable of. Once you see it happen, once he’s able to replay it in his mind, then he knows he can go back to it. I think he’s starting to see those things happen and now he knows he can go back to it and repeat it – that’s part of his growth and development. J.B. Bickerstaff On how much he thinks about the draft: Not at all. We go out and try to win basketball games, that’s the only thing we’re trying to do. We’re trying to put our guys in a position so that at 7 p.m., tip-off time, our guys can lay it on the line. I think that’s what they’ve done. We’ve had some wins here at home, some good wins versus some good basketball teams – that’s the only thing we think about. Going out and trying to get a job done – that’s the foundation that we’re trying to build. J.B. Bickerstaff On having the ability to impact the postseason even though the Grizzlies are not in it: Some guys may have that in their mind, but that’s not something that we’re preaching to people. Our focus is solely on becoming a better basketball team and being as competitive as we can possibly be. I think these games are fun. To play with that level of competition and understand what they’re playing for and who they are as a whole – whether it’s the Oklahoma Cities, the Utahs, the Houstons, the Portlands – those teams that have come in here, that’s where you get the enjoyment. That’s why we all do what we do is because of that competition. If they didn’t keep score, the game wouldn’t be any fun. J.B. Bickerstaff On Delon Wright and Tyler Dorsey developing: Every moment is huge. You can do as many drills as you want to do, but getting game experience in an environment like tonight, you can’t get that in the summer, you can’t get that in practice. The only way you can learn to handle these situations is the experience of being in those situations. Both of those guys are assuming bigger roles here than they’ve had in the past so that helps them and we count on them. When a team is depending on you, you have to perform every single night, and that’s where those two guys are right now. Again, it’s steps in the right direction. J.B. Bickerstaff On the Warriors’ performance: You know they’re a good team. They are going to hit threes and make a run. Unfortunately, they made the run at the end of the game where we need to contain it to stay close. Tyler Dorsey On playing the Warriors again in a few weeks to close out the season: I don’t know about cool, but winning the last game against them would be good momentum into next season. We are going to try to win that game, regardless of what they got going on. Tyler Dorsey On the Warriors fans at tonight’s game: It doesn’t bother me or us. We know they have a lot of fans... We just got to change that around next season. We have to have a winning season. There’s always going to be fans like that for Golden State. They are a two-time championship team. They are going to have [fans] here. The next time we are going to try to pull it out. Tyler Dorsey On whether fatigue factored into the Grizzlies faltering down the stretch: Yeah, I think it caught up to us there in the middle [of the] fourth. I think they made a good run. They’re a team that moves so well without the ball. They got so many weapons and just push the tempo. Eventually it gets into your legs a little bit. Being shorthanded is always tough because you don’t have too many guys to look to coming off the bench, because you’re only playing with eight, nine guys. But we gave ourselves a chance. I thought we really fought, really tried to fight through screens, communicated very well. We really honestly gave ourselves a chance. If things go a little bit differently there early in the fourth, we could have had a chance to win. Mike Conley On passing Marc Gasol as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader: It’s an honor, man, it really is. Just to be amongst one of those guys up there on the top of the board, Marc Gasol…Big Spain is one of my best friends and even to be mentioned next to him is awesome. But to be the franchise leader is a true accomplishment, and I couldn’t have done it without any of these games that I’m playing with now, and the guys who got me here before: [Zach Randolph], Tony [Allen]...It’s truly an honor to be standing here, still. Mike Conley On whether he had any relatives or friends in the arena to share the moment with: Yeah. My whole family, my wife’s family, my cousins. Everybody was here at the game, and they come to every game. They don’t like to miss anything. They made sure to be here tonight. Wish we could have won and been able to celebrate it a little bit better, but just happy to have done it in front of them. Mike Conley

Team Notes

Golden State remained the only Western Conference playoff team Memphis has not defeated at home this season. The teams will wrap up the season series in the regular season finale on April 10 at FedExForum.

Player Notes

