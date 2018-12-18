Postgame Report: Grizzlies Topped by Warriors 110-93

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Warriors had much more success from beyond the arc, making 12-of-31 (.387) threes and the Grizzlies shooting just 7-of-25 (.280). Key Run of the Night A Casspi three trimmed the Warriors lead to 98-86 with 5:07 left in the game, but the Warriors proceeded to go on a quick 8-0 run over the next 1:47 to put the game out of reach.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors, 110-93 on Monday night at Oracle Arena. The Grizzlies drop to 16-14 on the season and are now 7-8 on the road. The Warriors improve to 21-10 on the year.

Omri Casspi came off the bench to score a season-high 20 points on 8-of-9 (.889) shooting. It was the first time since March 3, 2016 that Casspi scored 20+ points in a game, and was the 20th of his career. Marc Gasol had 15 points and six rebounds and six assists. Kyle Anderson chipped in with 14 points. Garrett Temple finished with 13 points.

Memphis outshot Golden State overall, going 36-for-79 (.456) while the Warriors were 37-for-85 (.435). The Warriors had much more success from beyond the arc however, making 12-of-31 (.387) threes and the Grizzlies shooting just 7-of-25 (.280). Golden State converted 16 Memphis turnovers into 27 points, while the Grizzlies turned 10 Warriors miscues into 13 points. The Grizzlies outscored the Warriors 44-32 in the paint.

Kevin Durant led all scorers with 23 points. Stephen Curry had 20 points and seven rebounds. Curry now has over 15,000 career points. Jonas Jerebko (4-7 3P) and Klay Thompson both added 16 points. Andre Iguodala chipped in with 10 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies continued to fight, shooting 11-for-21 (.524) in the fourth quarter, but were only 2-for-8 (.250) from three. A Casspi three trimmed the Warriors lead to 98-86 with 5:07 left in the game, but the Warriors proceeded to go on a quick 8-0 run over the next 1:47 to put the game out of reach.

Memphis made halftime adjustments, shooting 11-of-19 (3-6 3P) in the third quarter to outscore Golden State 29-23. Gasol scored or assisted on 16 of the Grizzlies’ 29 points in the quarter.

The Grizzlies struggled from the three-point line during the first half, going just 2-for-11 (.182) while the Warriors shot 6-for-16 (.375) from long range. Golden State capitalized on Memphis’ mistakes, scoring 15 points off eight Grizzlies turnovers, and committed only two turnovers of their own.

The teams shot comparably in the first quarter, with Memphis going 9-for-21 (.429) from the floor and Golden State shot 9-for-22 (.409). The Warriors shot a perfect 10-for-10 at the free throw line during the first. Golden State used a 13-2 run over a 2:32 span (from 5:37 to 2:56) to lead 30-22 at the end of the quarter.

Golden State’s offense found its flow in the second quarter, going 10-of-20 (.500) from the floor, with six different Warriors recording an assist, to outscore Memphis 31-16 in the quarter. The Warriors forced the Grizzlies into six turnovers during the quarter, scoring 11 points off the takeaways.

For the second time in a week, the Memphis Grizzlies will face the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 19 at 9 p.m. CT in the Moda Center. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

