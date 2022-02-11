Postgame Report: Grizzlies cruise to 132-107 win over Pistons

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures with Ja Morant leading the way with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies tallied 41 points in the first quarter with 10 players scoring at least two points while holding the Pistons to just 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies rolled to a 132-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

Seven Grizzlies scored in double figures with Ja Morant leading the way with 23 points, six assists and four rebounds. Desmond Bane shot 7-for-11 from the field for 22 points and six rebounds. Steven Adams notched a double-double with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five assists. Kyle Anderson recorded his second double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jeremi Grant led the Pistons with 20 points and four rebounds, while Hamidou Diallo had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Grizzlies tallied 41 points in the first quarter with 10 players scoring at least two points while holding the Pistons to just 19 points on 7-for-21 shooting. The 22-point first quarter margin ties the largest this season.

The Grizzlies fended off comeback pushes from Grant and Diallo to earn their 17thwin in their last 21 road games. Tonight’s victory marked the eighth time the Grizzlies won without ever trailing and third consecutive game-winning by more than 20 points, tying the franchise record.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will take on the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.