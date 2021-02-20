Postgame Report: Grizzlies hold off Pistons, win 109-95

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis outscored Detroit 66-38 in points in the paint and has outscored its opponent 118-62 inside over the last two games (52-24 in Wednesday’s victory over Oklahoma City)… The Grizzlies held a 24-4 advantage in points in the paint in the first quarter tonight, which Memphis won 35-17. Key Run of the Night Detroit cut Memphis’ 21-point first-half lead to one 90-89 with 6:27 left in the fourth quarter, but the Grizzlies responded with a 15-1 run to rebuild the lead to double-digits (105-90) with 2:09 remaining in the game.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies stifled comeback efforts from the Detroit Pistons to win 109-95 on Friday night at FedExForum.

Ja Morant finished with 29 points, three rebounds and four assists and Jonas Valanciunas posted another double-double with 17 points and 15 rebounds. Kyle Anderson continued his strong week with 16 points and Brandon Clarke turned in 12 points and seven rebounds. Desmond Bane also scored 10 points with five rebounds in his return to action. The win puts the Grizzlies at 13-12 with one game left in the home stand.

The Grizzlies used momentum from Wednesday's win to jump on the Pistons early. The Memphis defense shined as the Pistons struggled to find buckets throughout the first quarter. The Grizzlies held the Pistons to 29.2 percent shooting in the opening quarter while enjoying 62.5 percent shooting from the field with the entire lineup getting involved. Nine Grizzlies scored in the first quarter to get the 35-17 lead with Valanciunas and Morant leading the pack at six points each.

Fortunes turned quickly for the Pistons, however, as they brought on a 17-6 run in the second quarter to bring the lead back down to eight. Delon Wright made three of his four 3-point attempts in the first half to score 11. Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 10 points and nine rebounds and Morant tallied eight points and three assists to take a 53-43 lead into the break.

The Pistons caught fire in the second half, quickly closing the gap by going 4-4 from three to open the third quarter, but Morant’s 13 third quarter points kept Detroit at bay. The Pistons spent the second half fighting in and out of the game and found themselves trailing by one point with six minutes left before a 17-4 run from the Grizzlies put the game out of reach.

Detroit’s Mason Plumlee notched a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds while Jerami Grant added 16 points. Josh Jackson had 15 points in his return to FedExForum and Wright scored 16 points before leaving the game with a right groin strain in the second half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will complete the second leg of this home back-to-back on Saturday night against the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

Ja Morant led Memphis with 29 points (10-23 FG, 9-10 FT), setting a season high for free throws made and attempted; Morant is averaging 24.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 8.0 assists in 32.7 minutes in the first three games of the Grizzlies’ current four-game home stand.

Jonas Valanciunas tallied his 14th double-double of the season with 17 points and 15 rebounds; Valančiūnas is averaging 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds in eight games during the month of February.

Dillon Brooks (right thigh soreness) missed his first game since the end of the 2018-19 season, snapping a streak of 97 consecutive regular season appearances.