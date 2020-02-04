Postgame Report: Grizzlies defense comes up big as they top Pistons 96-82

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies held the Pistons to just 10 third quarter points, marking a season-low in any quarter for both the Pistons and any Grizzlies opponent. In addition, Detroit shot just 3-of-25 (.120) in the period which also marks a season-low for any Grizzlies opponent. Key Run of the Night With the game tied at 53-53 at halftime, Memphis opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good. To start the fourth quarter, Memphis scored the first two buckets and outscored the Pistons 16-7 over the first 6:43 of the frame to push the lead to 18 (88-70).

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons 96-82 on Monday night inside FedExForum, where they have won 12 of their last 14 games on their home floor.

Memphis got off to a strong start on the offensive end as they shot 66.7 percent from the field in the opening period. Dillon Brooks and Jonas Valanciunas both tallied eight early points as the Grizzlies took a 36-32 lead into the second quarter. The Pistons scored the first 11 points in the second period take a 43-36 lead, but the Grizzlies were able to tie the game at 53-53 heading into the half, despite shooting 14.3 percent from three-point range in the first 24 minutes of play.

The Grizzlies turned up their pressure on the defensive end in the third quarter as they tallied five of their season-high 12 blocks in the third period alone. Memphis held the Pistons to just 10 points in the third period on 3-of-25 shooting (12 percent) as they took a 72-63 lead into the final quarter of play. The Grizzlies would stretch their lead to 18 points at 88-70 following a Brandon Clarke layup to cap off a 10-2 run with 5:17 remaining in the game. The Grizzlies would lead by as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter as they cruised to a 14-point victory. The Grizzlies defense proved to be crucial as Memphis struggled to get things going offensively. Memphis’ limited Detroit to 76 points, the fewest points they have allowed this season. Detroit shot just 34.7 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from three.

Valanciunas led the way for the grizzlies as he totaled 26 points (13-19 FG), 17 rebounds and two assists for his team-leading 24th double-double of the year. Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies bench with 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-3 3P) to go with five assists and three rebounds in 21 minutes. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, four rebounds and five assists while shooting 7-of-15 from the floor. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 14 points, five rebounds and two assists as the Grizzlies improved to 25-25 on the season.

Andre Drummond posted his 41st double-double with 25 points, (12-22 FG), 18 rebounds and four assists to lead Detroit. Bruce Brown added 12 points on 4-of-12 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing four assists. Langston Galloway led the Piston’s bench with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3P) to go with two rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes. Christian Wood chipped in 17 points and five rebounds as the Pistons fell to 18-34 on the year.

The Grizzlies will now begin a three-game road trip as they visit the Dallas Mavericks inside American Airlines Center on Wednesday, February 5 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Good win from our guys. It’s obviously kind of a funky game, both teams kind of struggling through it. Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be in the first half, especially that first quarter where we were giving up I think 36 points. Our guys locked in in that second half. I think we ended up with 12 blocks, which was a season high for us. Multiple guys, even Kyle [Anderson] off the bench with two blocks… I thought our activity ratcheted up in that third quarter, that fourth quarter. It made their looks tough, especially with [Andre] Drummond around the rim. A lot of pressure on the rim, boards, post-ups, rolls—I thought our guys did a much better job compared to that first half. We struggled offensively, it’s one of those nights. As I hit the guys, this is a great example—we’ve been scoring over 100 points a night for a while. To have to score in the 90s and lockdown defensively, that’s an impressive win. It was a grind-it-out affair. It’s going to happen some nights in the NBA, but really pleased with our effort and really dialing it up in that second half defensively. Taylor Jenkins On Jonas Valanciunas: JV [Jonas Valanciunas] was huge for us. Obviously, he scored well, but just manning the paint. Our pick-and-roll defense was really consistent when he was in the game. He had to bang a lot of bodies in there. I’ll go back and watch the tape, hopefully guys were coming in and crashing. Then, we started seeing our guards coming in late in the fourth quarter. I remember seeing Ja [Morant] come in there and get some big hits and then he scooped it up. I think he ended up with four blocks—that’s huge. The more that he’s protecting the paint – it’s not all rebounding; it’s blocking shots, positional defense wherever it is to make them take some tough shots. I thought he was huge for us. Obviously, offensively just continuing to produce big time in the pick-and-roll situations. Obviously, our effect of going to the offensive glass as well and him being the beneficiary on both ends was big for us tonight. Taylor Jenkins On his defensive effort during the game: It definitely raised when we realized what we were doing wrong in the first half, and just tried to key in on the objectives better and take away (Andre) Drummond, take away the rolls, and just help each other more on defense. Jaren Jackson Jr. On Jonas Valanciunas having a big game: That’s every night. If you really want to break it down, sometimes it’s just loud, sometimes it’s quiet, but he always has a night like that. It’s crazy. I’m happy for him. He (practically) had a double-double in the first half. Jaren Jackson Jr. On the team’s ability to play both ways: Tonight was an ugly game. You have to win those games. But, it just shows that we can go and play both ways and get stops and score and close out a win. Ja Morant On winning this game on the same day that Coach Jenkins won Coach of the Month: He’s almost the same as me, giving credit to a lot of us but he deserves it. He has us reach each and every game and pushes us in practice. He deserves this award. I think we were 11-4 and it just goes to show that he deserves that award. We congratulated him on it, and it’s just one of those games where he knew what type of game it was, and he knew exactly how to make us come out with a win. Ja Morant

Player Notes

Jonas Valanciunas finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds while tying a season-high four blocks. It marks his 24th double-double of the season and his third performance with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds.

finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds while tying a season-high four blocks. It marks his 24th double-double of the season and his third performance with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. Dillon Brooks finished with 15 points and fell one assist shy (5) of a season-high for assists.

finished with 15 points and fell one assist shy (5) of a season-high for assists. Tyus Jones had 11 of his 13 points and four of his five assists in the first half.

