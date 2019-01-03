Postgame Report: Sluggish Second Half Hurts Grizzlies in 101-94 Loss

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Detroit Pistons, 101-94, on Wednesday night in FedExForum. The Grizzlies dropped to 18-19 on the year and are now 10-8 at home. The Pistons improved to 17-19 on the season.

The Grizzlies were outscored 50-39 in the second half, shooting just 13-for-38 (.342) from the field and 1-for-8 (.125) from three-point range. The Pistons went 17-for-38 (.447) from the floor and 7-for-19 (.368) from three in the half. Memphis had six turnovers during the half while Detroit only had three.

Jaren Jackson Jr. logged his second double-double of the year, finishing with 26 points (8-8 FT) and 10 rebounds. It’s the third time this season that Jackson Jr. has led the Grizzlies in scoring. Kyle Anderson scored 15 points on 7-of-9 (.778) shooting. Anderson has now scored in double-digits in seven of the last eight games. Marc Gasol added 11 points, seven rebounds and a pair of blocks. Gasol has now made a three-pointer in 14 consecutive games, the longest streak of his career (previously was 13 games from Dec. 1-23, 2017). Dillon Brooks added 14 points off the bench, scoring 10 of his 14 in the second half.

Memphis shot better than Detroit overall in the game, going 36-of-78 (.462) compared to 36-of-83 (.434), but the Pistons were much better beyond the arc, shooting 16-of-40 (.400) from long distance while the Grizzlies were just 4-of-18 (.222). The Grizzlies outscored the Pistons both in the paint (54-36) and in fast break situations (16-4). Detroit won the turnover battle, committing 10 turnovers while forcing Memphis into 12.

Blake Griffin approached a triple-double with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Reggie Jackson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Reggie Bullock and Luke Kennard both scored 13 points. Andre Drummond notched his 30th double-double of the season (third-most in the NBA) with 11 points and 10 boards. Langston Galloway added 11 points off the bench.

The Grizzlies improved from the third quarter by shooting 10-of-21 (.476) in the fourth, but only made 1-of-5 (.200) threes, while the Pistons went 9-of-15 (.600) from the floor and 3-of-7 (.429) from beyond the arc. The Pistons, who were only up by four, used a 13-0 run from 5:43 to 2:05 (3:38 run) to increase the lead 96-82, putting the game out of reach. After Kennard missed a pair of free throws, a Shelvin Mack layup brought the game to 99-94 with 26.6 seconds left, but Bullock knocked down a couple free throws on the next possession to put the game away.

The third quarter was a struggle for the Grizzlies, as they shot just 3-of-17 (.176) from the field for 12 points. The Pistons weren’t much better, going 8-for-23 (.348). Memphis had four turnovers in the quarter while Detroit had one. Detroit went on a late 10-2 run from 4:19 to 1:07 (3:12 stretch) to lead 72-67 at the end of the quarter.

Memphis shot well in the first half, making 23-of-40 (.575) field goals compared to 19-of-45 (.422) shooting from the Pistons. Detroit was better from three-point range, going 9-for-21 (.429) while Memphis made only 3-of-10 (.300) treys. The Grizzlies maximized the Pistons mistakes throughout the first half by scoring 11 points off seven turnovers while conceding six points off six turnovers. Memphis defended the lane in the half, limiting Detroit to 20 points in the paint on 10-of-21 (.476) shooting while blocking five shots.

The first quarter was tightly contested, with the teams trading leads seven times. The Grizzlies shot an efficient 11-for-21 (.524) from the floor, but missed all six three-pointers in the quarter. The Pistons shot 10-for-25 (.400) in the opening period, including 5-for-12 (.417) from long range. Detroit went on a 10-0 run 4:39 to 1:03 (3:36 span) to help build a 26-24 at the end of the quarter. Shelvin Mack banked in a layup with 1.8 seconds left.

The Grizzlies’ offense picked up in the second quarter, shooting 12-for-19 (3-4 3P) from the floor and handing out seven assists. The Pistons weren’t far behind, going 9-of-20 (4-9 3P) and also passing out seven assists. Memphis capitalized on Detroit’s mistakes, scoring seven points off their three turnovers in the period. Memphis used an 11-2 run over 3:17 (8:34 to 5:17) to carry a 55-51 lead in to halftime.

The Grizzlies will resume the first homestand of 2019 when they host the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, January 4 at 7:00 p.m. CT in FedExForum. It will be Flashback Friday, where the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Grizzlies Fanny Pack. Come out to the game, tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On having the voices in the locker room to galvanize this group again Yeah, there’s no doubt. Again, the conversation that we had was a good conversation and it wasn’t just those two guys. Guys are willing to address the issues and they’re willing to fix them. That’s the most important thing is you’ve got guys that do care about more than themselves and do care about this team. They are trying to make it work, it’s just hard. The NBA season is hard. Everybody goes through something like this. If you have people who care, collectively, you’ll figure it out. We still believe that our guys will figure it out. Coach Bickerstaff On the conversation in the locker room after the game A conversation that needed to be had that will stay between those of us that were in that locker room. Coach Bickerstaff On the postgame team meeting We were openly sharing our thoughts and trying to fix the situation in getting back to being a really good basketball team together and doing the things we need to do in order to win games consistently. Marc Gasol On if the problems manifested on the offensive or defensive end I think everything is tied together. Once you lose more than win, frustration builds up and you carry on those feelings into all the possessions. It’s more of looking into a mirror and trying to see what you can do better to solve the situation instead of pointing out the situation and why it’s wrong. OK, what can I do to fix our defense? Or, what can I do to fix our offense? What can I do to help my teammates out and encourage them and help them accomplish their job? Having that mindset and forgetting a little bit about yourself and seeing how you can help the other four guys, or five guys on the floor if you’re on the bench, that always helps. Marc Gasol On his shoulder It was feeling really stiff, so it was concerning during the game. I got checked and they think everything will be fine, but obviously I don’t know anything. I haven’t had time to go in there. All my strength is good, it just got to where the mobility wasn’t there. It happened so early in the game so it was kind of hard to do anything with my left. So I was just trying to do other things and play defense. If I did try to score, mid-moment my man would try to go right… I’ll do rehab tonight and tomorrow, so we’ll see.” Mike Conley

Memphis scored 12 points in the third quarter, the fewest in any third quarter this year.

The Grizzlies outscored the Pistons both in the paint (54-36) and in fast break situations (16-4).

