Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out win over Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons, 73-70, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavillion on Saturday.

In a close game throughout, the Grizzlies led most of the way. The Pistons pulled to within two, 66-64, with 5:23 remaining on a Larry Drew II 3-pointer but could get no closer.

Detroit had its chances late, though. Trailing 72-70 with 20 seconds left, Drew stepped out of bounds to give the ball back to the Grizzlies. Moments later following a Grizzlies free throw, Bruce Brown Jr. missed a 27-footer to tie, ending the Pistons' hopes.

The Grizzlies (1-0) dominated in the paint, outrebounding the Pistons, 41-34, and blocking 12 shots.

Wayne Selden led Memphis with 20 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Deyonta Davis had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Ivan Rabb led the bench with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Henry Ellenson totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Pistons (0-2). Brown finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Drew had 13 points and five assists.

The Grizzlies play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and the Pistons face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:





See more photos.

Player Notes