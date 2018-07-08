KFC Finger Lickin' Good Deal

MEMvDET: Grind City Rewind 7.7.18

Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. talks with Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace following the win against the Detroit Pistons Saturday night.

MEMvDET video playlist 7.7.18

Jul 8, 2018  |  01:34
Grizzlies vs. Pistons highlights 7.7.18
View highlights from the Grizzlies victory against the Detroit Pistons Saturday night in Las Vegas.
Jul 7, 2018  |  01:40
Wayne Selden leads Grizz with 20 points
Wayne Selden leads the Grizzlies to a win Saturday night with 20 points in the win against the Detroit Pistons.
Jul 7, 2018  |  01:03
Davis rolls strong to the rim
Deyonta Davis rolls to the rim following the pick and roll and throws down a two-handed slam.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:07
Jackson Jr. denies Pistons at the rim
Jaren Jackson Jr. stuffs Pistons big man at the rim.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:17
Goodwin shakes & bakes on the wing
Brandon Goodwin beats the shot clock and drains a deep three after crossing over his defender.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:07
Jaren Jackson Jr. walks into transition 3-pointer
Jevon Carter finds rookie teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. in transition as the big man buries a three from deep.
Jul 7, 2018  |  00:08

Postgame Report: Grizzlies grind out win over Pistons

by Memphis Grizzlies
Posted: Jul 07, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Detroit Pistons, 73-70, in the Las Vegas Summer League at Cox Pavillion on Saturday.

In a close game throughout, the Grizzlies led most of the way. The Pistons pulled to within two, 66-64, with 5:23 remaining on a Larry Drew II 3-pointer but could get no closer.

Detroit had its chances late, though. Trailing 72-70 with 20 seconds left, Drew stepped out of bounds to give the ball back to the Grizzlies. Moments later following a Grizzlies free throw, Bruce Brown Jr. missed a 27-footer to tie, ending the Pistons' hopes.

The Grizzlies (1-0) dominated in the paint, outrebounding the Pistons, 41-34, and blocking 12 shots.

Wayne Selden led Memphis with 20 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Deyonta Davis had 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Ivan Rabb led the bench with nine points and 10 rebounds.

Henry Ellenson totaled 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Pistons (0-2). Brown finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, and Drew had 13 points and five assists.

The Grizzlies play the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and the Pistons face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

Player Notes

  • Wayne Selden Jr. led the Grizzlies with 20 points and four rebounds.
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. scored in double digits with 12 points and added 8 rebounds and four blocks.
  • Deyonta Davis grabbed nine rebounds and added 10 points in 25 minutes.
Carter, Jevon, Jackson Jr., Jaren, Rabb, Ivan, Selden, Wayne, Bickerstaff, J.B.

