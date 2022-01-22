Postgame Report: Grizzlies overcome Jokic triple-double in 122-118 victory over Nuggets

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Memphis shot 63% from beyond the arch in the first half including 7-for-8 shooting in the first quarter. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies 24-9 run had the Grizzlies in control until back-to-back threes from Gordon put the Nuggets within four 1:02 left.

Game Recap

Ja Morant’s second consecutive 30-point game lifted the Memphis Grizzlies over the Denver Nuggets in a 122-118 win at Ball Arena on Friday night.

Morant led the way on offense for the Grizzlies with 38 points, six rebounds and six assists while Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 20 points with five rebounds and four blocks. Ziaire Williams tied his career high with 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and two steals. De’Anthony Melton scored 21 of the Grizzlies’ 35 bench points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out three assists.

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds while, Will Barton scored 27 points with eight assists and five rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Morant’s finished the first half with a career-high 23 points and set the pace for the Grizzlies early as they rode to a 68-63 lead at the break. Memphis shot 63% from beyond the arch in the half including 7-for-8 shooting in the first quarter.

The Nuggets took the advantage in the third quarter, marching to a 21-9 run behind Jokic’s 12 points, but Morant kept the Grizzlies in lock step with another double-digit quarter to put the Grizzlies up 98-92 with one quarter remaining.

The Grizzlies 24-9 run had the Grizzlies in control until back-to-back threes from Gordon put the Nuggets within four 1:02 left. Morant sized up Gordon and drove to the paint, ripping a pass to Jackson Jr. on the wing for the dagger triple to put the game out of reach in the final minute.

The Grizzlies moved to 32-16 with the victory.

Next Game

The Grizzlies travel to the Lone Star State to face the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, Jan 23. at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Player Notables

