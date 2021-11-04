Postgame Report: Grizzlies pull out 108-106 victory over Nuggets behind Morant, Jackson

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies pulled out a victory despite season-high scoring performances from Nikola Jokic and Will Barton, as well as a double-double from Michael Porter Jr., while being outscored 60-46 in points in the paint. The Grizzlies shot 47.1 percent from the 3-point line while holding the Nuggets to 29.6 percent shooting from deep, which proved to be the difference maker. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies 24-8 run early in the fourth quarter was fueled by Jaren Jackson Jr.’s 11 points on 3-of-3 shooting from 3-point range. The Grizzlies weathered a late 8-0 storm, led by Jokic, before Bane and Morant put the finishing touches on the offensive end. Jackson Jr. provided a critical defensive stop against Jokić as time expired to give the Grizzlies two wins over the Nuggets in three nights.

Jaren Jackson Jr. provided a spark at the beginning of the fourth quarter and a defensive stop on the final play as the Memphis Grizzlies completed a two-game sweep of the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at FedExForum.

Jackson Jr. set season highs with 22 points, including 11 in the final period, and five 3-pointers and tied a season high with eight rebounds. He also had two assists and three blocks. Ja Morant added 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals while Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Kyle Anderson (16 points) and rookie Ziaire Williams (11 points) each tallied season highs in scoring.

Nikola Jokic notched a season-high 34 points with 11 rebounds and five assists while Will Barton added a season-best 26 points after shooting 1-for-8 from the field in Monday’s loss to Memphis. Michael Porter Jr. recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Jackson Jr. scored nine straight points at the start of the fourth quarter as part of an 11-0 run that put the Grizzlies up one point with 11:15 left. The game was tied at 104 when Jackson Jr. guarded Jokic’s errant hook at the buzzer, helping Memphis complete its third double-digit point comeback of the season.

The Grizzlies got out to a stellar start with pinpoint shooting on a 23-9 run to lead 37-19 after 12 minutes of play. Memphis was 7-for-11 from 3-point range in the first quarter with Williams pouring in nine points on three 3-pointers.

The Nuggets reversed the course of the game in the second quarter, going on a 30-9 run to take the lead before Morant scored a spectacular 360 lay-up in the final seconds of the half to give the Grizzlies a 56-55 lead at the break. Anderson led all scorers with 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting in the half.

The Nuggets kept the lead most of the third quarter until Morant dazzled again, beating Jokic on a behind the back crossover and finishing a dunk through contact to give the Grizzlies the lead and spark a 13-4 run. However, it was Barton leading the Nuggets on a 15-7 run to get the 83-78 advantage with one quarter remaining.

The Grizzlies hit the road for a matchup against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Friday, Nov. 5 at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the difference in the game: I’d say it was probably portions of the game. Obviously, playing with a 20-point lead is really hard to do in the NBA. We’re learning that. Everyone’s been through that before. But, great resiliency going down five, only up one at halftime, five going into the fourth quarter. I thought there was a stretch there, end of the third, especially start of the fourth, where we just started getting some stops and the pace was ridiculous for us. I mean, the ball movement in the half court, 28 assists. We got a lot of great open looks. A lot of guys shot the ball well tonight. Obviously, (Jaren Jackson Jr.) had a huge run there, but I’d say equally as good as our offense was, our defense fueled that. The rebounding, the switching, guarding one-on-one, we did a much better job in those situations from the first half. And then, I’d say end of game, crucial moments, execution on offense. Got to find ways to get better. That starts with me putting our guys in good spots. But, side out of bounds, execution, end of game, defensive execution. Luckily, (Nikola) Jokic missed a short one there. But, [there were] a couple of situations where both teams were calling timeouts. Our guys came out and beautifully executed what the game plan was. Taylor Jenkins On Jaren Jackson Jr.: Obviously, he had a big offensive night. But, his spirits were great throughout. I know he was kind of trying to find his groove there, but in the second half, his switching ability, rebounding ability, he had three blocked shots, and I think two of them were on jump shots, like going out and contesting out on the perimeter. That really got him going. Obviously, credit to his teammates for finding him, him finding the right spot and shooting it with confidence. I’ve been saying just keep putting in the work on both ends of the floor, and this is a product of all of that kind of paying off in a night, and hopefully this keeps pushing him game after game. Taylor Jenkins On trusting his shot: It definitely felt good coming out of the hand. I got some extra shots up last night, just trusting my work, trusting my teammates. They have trust in me, it is only right I trust myself. Ziaire Williams On adjusting to the NBA: It’s been a lot of ups and downs, and I am learning through it all. It is not going to come easy, and I never expect it to come easy. I’ve been working every day, watching a lot of film. My teammates and coaches, the support they have given me throughout every game, since the moment I have been drafted it has been phenomenal. I cannot thank them enough for that. I know they have unlimited confidence in me, and every day, every game, every practice keep shooting, let it fly. I am just trying to keep that attitude and make the right plays. Do whatever I can on the offensive and defensive, and to win some games. Ziaire Williams

The Grizzlies debuted their 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms in honor of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season. On this day in 2004 the Grizzlies hosted their first regular season game ever at FedExForum. The game also marked the regular season debut of the Grizzlies’ redesigned blue, white and gold jerseys.

The Memphis Grizzlies swept their two-game set with the Denver Nuggets with tonight’s win and a 106-97 victory Monday night at FedExForum. Denver had entered Monday with a three-game winning streak in the overall series and had won seven of the last eight matchups.

Tonight was the third time this season the Grizzlies have overcome a double-digit victory (10/23 @ LAC, 10/28 @ GSW).

The Grizzlies held the Nuggets to just 19 points in the first quarter, and were held to 19 points in the second quarter. Both teams out-scored each other by 17+ points in the first two quarters. The Nuggets recorded 28 of their 60 points in the paint in the second quarter alone.

The Grizzlies bench outscored the Nuggets bench 34-17, led by 16 points from Kyle Anderson.

Jaren Jackson Jr. was the catalyst for the late comeback with 11 fourth quarter points and a critical defensive stop on Jokic as time expired. Jackson Jr. finished with a season-high 22 points to go with eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

