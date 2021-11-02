Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Jokic, Nuggets in solid 106-97 victory

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night After Denver scored 58 points in the first half on 55.8% shooting, Memphis’s defense limited the Nuggets to only 39 points in the second half, including 15 in the third quarter, on just 33.3% shooting. Key Run of the Night The two teams were knotted-up at 73 points apiece with 3:24 remaining in the third quarter until the Grizzlies got hot from behind the 3-point line, closing with a 9-0 run to extend the lead to 82-73 at the end of the period. The Grizzlies extended the run to 21-8 in the fourth quarter before stretching their lead to as many as 14 points.

Game Recap

Ja Morant scored 26 points and reached a significant early-career milestone, while the bench played an integral role in the Memphis Grizzlies’ 106-97 win over the Denver Nuggets.

Morant reached 1,000 career assists with the first of his eight assists tonight, becoming the 25th-fastest player in NBA history to reach the mark and the sixth-fastest to do so while also scoring 2,500 career points. He scored Memphis’ final six points within the last 2:52 of the game to keep the Grizzlies comfortably ahead.

Tyus Jones led the supporting cast with 17 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers, to go with a career-high eight rebounds. Xavier Tillman Sr. enjoyed his best game of the season with 12 points and five rebounds. Kyle Anderson finished with nine points and nine rebounds and three assists, also hitting the 1,000-assist milestone. Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 11 points each.

Nikola Jokic totaled 23 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets, who played the first of two straight games at FedExForum. Aaron Gordon notched a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Jackson Jr. drained two quick threes to set the Grizzlies on a 12-3 run in the first four minutes of play. Jackson Jr. went 3-for-3 from 3-point range for nine points in seven minutes before the reserves led by Jones took over to give the Grizzlies a 31-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Grizzlies kept that lead until the Nuggets put together a 14-5 run at the end of the first half punctuated by an and-one slam by Gordon. Morant answered quickly with a pull-up 3-pointer to put the Grizzlies back on top 60-58 at halftime. Morant scored 10 points in the second quarter to notch 14 points in the half while Jokic went for 15 points, five assists and three rebounds.

The two teams were neck and neck throughout the third quarter until the Grizzlies struck from the 3-point line, extending the lead to 82-73 at the end of the period. Memphis held Denver to 15 points in the third frame.

Memphis improved to 4-3 while Denver fell to 4-3.

Next Game

The Grizzlies finish their two-game set against the Nuggets on Wednesday at FedExForum at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in to Bally Sports Southeast or listen live on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Notables

Memphis snapped a three-game losing streak in the overall series with Denver after the Nuggets swept the 2020-21 series Prior to tonight, the Grizzlies’ last win over the Nuggets came on Jan. 28, 2020.

Memphis outscored Denver 58-40 in points in the paint Memphis currently ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 50 points in the paint per game.

Memphis came into the game ranked 11th in team rebounding (47.2) and outrebounded the Nuggets 55-40, a new season high in rebounds for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies came into tonight’s game ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (14.5) Memphis shot 38.2 percent from 3-point range with 13 threes.

The Grizzlies bench outscored the Nuggets bench 43-34, led by Tyus Jones with 17 points.

Player Notables

Ja Morant led the way for the Grizzlies with 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists Morant reached 1,000 career assists with his first assist in tonight’s game Morant (137 games) is the sixth-fastest player in NBA History to reach, 2,500+ points and 1,000+ assists behind only Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, Damon Stoudamire and Trae Young .

led the way for the Grizzlies with 26 points, seven rebounds and eight assists Morant reached 1,000 career assists with his first assist in tonight’s game Morant (137 games) is the sixth-fastest player in NBA History to reach, 2,500+ points and 1,000+ assists behind only Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Isiah Thomas, and . Tyus Jones was a key part of the supporting cast with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals Jones tied his career high in 3-pointers and notched his career high in rebounds with eight.

was a key part of the supporting cast with 17 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals Jones tied his career high in 3-pointers and notched his career high in rebounds with eight. Xavier Tillman Sr. finished with a season-high 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting.

Sr. finished with a season-high 12 points and five rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-4 shooting from three Jackson Jr. shot 3-of-3 from 3-point range for nine points during the first quarter.

finished with 11 points and four rebounds on 3-of-4 shooting from three Jackson Jr. shot 3-of-3 from 3-point range for nine points during the first quarter. Kyle Anderson notched nine points and a season-high nine rebounds Anderson also reached 1,000 career assists in tonight’s game.

notched nine points and a season-high nine rebounds Anderson also reached 1,000 career assists in tonight’s game. Nikola Jokic scored 23 points with seven rebounds, seven assists and four blocks while Aaron Gordon recorded a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.