Dillon Brooks 24 points vs. Nuggets 1.28.20
MEMvDEN: playlist 1.28.20
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets highlights 1.28.20
MEMvDEN: Grizzmo 1.28.20
MEMvDEN: Postgame press conference 1.28.20
MEMvDEN: Tyus Jones postgame 1.28.20
MEMvDEN: Dillon Brooks walkoff interview 1.28.20
Ja Morant fakes out the defense
Ja Morant slams it home
Tyus Jones dials in for three
Dillon Brooks throws down jam
Jonas Valanciunas with the putback
Dillon Brooks finishes with the layup
Brandon Clarke rocks the rim
Jonas Valanciunas hits the fadeaway
MEMvDEN: Ja Morant shootaround 1.28.20
1.28.20 Taylor Jenkins media availability
MEMvDEN: Josh Jackson shootaround 1.28.20
Postgame Report: Brooks, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Nuggets 104-96
Key Stat of the Night
- The Grizzlies earned their first wire-to-wire victory of the season and the team’s first since Feb. 5, 2019 vs. Minnesota. Memphis led by as many as 19 points against Denver, which entered tonight having won 18 of its last 24 games since Dec. 12.
- The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets 76-22 in points in the paint, including a 22-0 margin in the first quarter. This is the second-highest paint scoring total in franchise history behind the record of 78 set on Feb. 26, 2011 vs. Sacramento. This is the third time this month that Memphis, the most-prolific paint-scoring team in the NBA this season, has scored at least 70 points in the paint.
Key Run of the Night
- The Grizzlies scored 10 straight points to take a 13-point lead (28-15) with 1:04 remaining in the first quarter. The Nuggets pulled within five points twice in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies steadily rebuilt a 13-point halftime lead that expanded to 19 points (71-52) after an 8-2 run to start the third quarter.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies earned their first wire-to-wire victory of the season as they defeated the Denver Nuggets 104-96 on Tuesday night inside FedExForum. Memphis has now won 11 of their last 13 games on their home floor.
The Grizzlies outscored the Nuggets 76-22 in points in the paint, including 22-0 in the opening period. Tonight’s 76 paint points marked a new season-high for the Grizzlies and the second-most in franchise history (78; Feb. 26, 2011 vs. SAC). Jonas Valanciunas helped the Grizzlies to a strong start with 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter as the Grizzlies grabbed a 31-18 lead heading into the second period. Denver would chip into Memphis’ lead with an 11-2 run to cut the score to 39-34 with 8:01 to play before half. However, Dillon Brooks would quickly catch fire, scoring 14 of his 24 points in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a 63-50 halftime lead.
Memphis extended their lead to as many as 19 points with 8:05 remaining in the third quarter (71-52) after opening the period on an 8-2 run. Denver trimmed the lead to 91-80 with 6:57 to play in the game following a quick 8-0 run. However, with 50.1 left in regulation, the Nuggets would never get closer than seven points. Memphis’ defense delivered a strong performance as they limited the Nuggets to 37.2 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three. With 32 assists tonight, the Grizzlies have now racked up 30-or-more assists 18 times this season, marking the most in the NBA.
Valanciunas led the way for the grizzlies as he totaled 23 points (11-19 FG), 12 rebounds and three assists for his 22nd double-double of the year. Brooks added a team-high 24 points on 11-of-19 field goals while adding three assists. The Grizzlies are now 16-1 in games where Brooks scores 20-or-more points. Ja Morant tallied 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds to go with four steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. contributed 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3P) and blocked a career-high tying seven shots. Jackson now leads the league as this is his 19th game this season with multiple blocks and three-pointers. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies bench with 12 points and six rebounds as Memphis moved to 23-24 on the season.
Nikola Jokic posted his 29th double-double of the season with 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists to lead Denver. Jerami Grant tallied 21 points, four assists and four rebounds on 6-of-9 shooting from behind-the-arc. Gary Harris added 10 points and three rebounds while Will Barton totaled nine points and seven rebounds. Monte Morris led the Nuggets’ bench with nine points, six assists and five rebounds as the Nuggets dropped to 32-15 on the year.
Next Game
The Grizzlies will now begin a two-game road trip as they visit the New York Knicks inside Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 29 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.
Team Quotes
On the game:Very solid win by our group. I thought despite them making a bunch of threes, credit to them they hit some tough shots. They just kept firing away but our defense, especially in that third quarter coming out, we hit the guys just about having laser focus and continuing to execute our defensive game plan. Even offensively, how we were sharing the ball? I can’t remember. I think we may have had close to 20 assists or something at halftime, but just taking that to another level. Obviously, a great job in the third quarter. Fourth quarter, I mean credit the Nuggets. I think we went up 19 at one point. They just kept firing, kept firing, kept coming, kept coming. Made some big shots but we just kind of withstood those runs. Got a little sloppy towards the end. Guys were definitely talking about it in the locker room, so that’s great to know that those guys are aware of it. But overall, really good team win. You know different guys stepping up tonight which was huge. Contributions off the bench. So obviously good win.
On John Konchar:Yeah, I thought he was really solid in those minutes. Made simple plays, quick decisions on the offensive end. Playing our scope on the offensive end. Defensively, you know he’s got just deceptive athleticism. I thought he was really solid executing the game plan. You know we made a big onus for our guards to keep them from back door passing because [Nikola] Jokic is such a good passer. I thought he did a really good job controlling that. But overall, a really solid performance.
On if this game ranks as one of the better wins of the season:Yeah, for sure. I mean any night where it just shows that any guy can step up and contribute. Obviously, Jonas [Valanciunas] had a heck of a night scoring. But you know [Nikola] Jokic is a heck of a player, and I know Jokic scored, but he made it tough on him. His discipline, keeping him off the free throw line a lot, because I know he can get there. He can fool you into a lot of that stuff. He made threes but for the most part. I thought J.V. [Jonas Valanciunas] was great. Other guys, especially coming off the bench, just the sparks they give us. But I thought defensive consistency did not let up from the starting group to the bench group, and when you get that production on the defensive end and then obviously these guys go out and they run. I thought our pace kind of affected them tonight, a little bit. I thought a multitude of guys, just outside of Ja [Morant] and Jaren [Jackson Jr] were big contributors in that.
On the Grizzlies being 5-0 when Kyle Anderson starts and moving him to the starting lineup:I haven’t thought about it, but I think he’s been great in whatever minutes he gets. Obviously, he’s been coming off the bench for the majority of the season. Regardless if he’s in the starting lineup or out, just play making. It’s great having him out there being a facilitator. We actually got him in a couple pick-and-rolls tonight. He made some great reads. He’s got good instincts with his hands. He’s going out there contributing but it’s great. You know I’m super happy that we’re 5-0, and obviously we’re playing well with [Jae Crowder] as well. No thoughts there, but obviously a great performance by Kyle just a great contribution role.
On how to keep winning with a long road stretch coming up:As we said all season long, we just focus on the next opportunity and grow from the last one. I think our guys have really embraced the road mentality. We got a close-knit group in there. It’s been good to see. Especially in the month of January, with so many games where that road mentality we had for most of the season, kind of came back home where we buckle down. You know our guys have been doing it all season. They just go out there with that road mentality about doing it together, competing, and knowing that it’s going to take a little bit more of an edge. If we can find a way to have a good edge tomorrow night against the Knicks, and the remaining road games coming up. We do have a pretty brutal road stretch.
On being able to go over .500 tomorrow night:To me it’s just a game and to our guys it’s just a game. I think they’re just focused on the next opportunity and how we can learn and get better from here. I thought our defensive focus was pretty good. The guys were talking about how we have to execute. You never know what tomorrow’s game is going to bring, but if we just keep focusing on our habits night in and night out, as I have said all along, more good things happen.
On wearing the Kobe Bryant shoes tonight:Mike [Malone] reached out to me and told me that he was working on honoring Kobe this way and wearing some of his shoes. I got in contact with our equipment guy, Vince Ford, and he was already on top of it. Right now, so many people and so many different organizations are trying to find different ways to honor just in our small part. I feel blessed to be able to be up there. Obviously, our players recognize that and know what it means. I’m hoping that the rest of the coaches are going to start doing more of this. Players were putting on his jerseys and changing their numbers. It’s still raw and emotional. Everyone is trying to figure out their way. Hopefully, everyone recognizes there’s so much talk about Kobe’s legacy, how much he has meant to us, how much we are going to miss him, and cared for, but continue to also cherish the others who lost their lives in this horrific accident. This is obviously our way of all of us shedding light on the beautiful life of Kobe, his daughter, and all the others who were in that helicopter crash.
On the key to tonight’s win:The key was just that we were able to play together to get the win. Defensively, knowing who to help off of, who to key on. We just got focused. We got focused the whole game.
On recording seven blocks tonight:A lot of times it’s help side, so if a guard bumps a defender off, I can come in and block it. Sometimes on the ball, if I just get the right timing it’s good. Usually, it’s just about walling and making it hard, and if you get the block that’s a bonus.
On if this win feels significant:You can’t think too hard about things like that. You just have to focus on the game itself.
On playing with a lot of different lineups:We can put anybody in the game at any time because everybody knows each other’s roles really well - so people can pick up different things. We can pretty much put anybody in the game.
On facing the Knicks tomorrow:They want to get up and down. They’re a young team. I’m going to look at the film. We’re going to do what we have to do. Just going to make it hard on their main scorers and try to talk, be active and know that in a road environment—you’re playing at MSG—they’re going to bring it.
On if the team has reflected on the progress it has made:Not yet. I think we’re in tunnel vision for the next step ahead. We’re not really trying to settle or anything like that. We might do that eventually.
On what he attributes tonight’s success to:We were just locked in and ready to go. We were down a few bodies tonight, but the first leg of the back-to-back, we wanted to come in locked in and put together a full 48. For the most part, we did that.
On playing with a lot of different lineups:It’s fun, it’s fun. We have a great chemistry. Not only on the court, but off the court. Any lineup we throw out there, we feel like we can compete. We just hit the ground running, especially with the number of bodies down. We knew there was going to be some different lineups that we weren’t used to seeing and that we hadn’t seen yet this year. It’s just the next man up mentality.
On if he’s surprised that the Grizzlies are on the verge of being .500:We know the work we put in. We know what we’re capable of. We feel like we’re a good team, so each and every night we try to go out and show that. We try to improve from day one. Coach [Taylor Jenkins] said that was one of our biggest focuses is just trying to improve and getting better each and every day—that’s all we’ve done. We’ve stuck to that and it is starting to pay off.
On how the team has improved:Any night in the NBA can be a certain team’s night or a certain team can have and of night. At the same time, we’re looking at ourselves and we feel like we’re continuing to improve. That is the most important goal. What we can control is that we know what we’re doing in this locker room and we feel like we are continuing to take strides forward.
On the Grizzlies being a young team:I knew we were going to have a lot of new pieces. I knew we were going to be extremely young. But at the same time I knew that talent that we had on this roster. I knew it would take some time to gel and mesh. At the same time, I knew the talent that we had. So if we could come together, we would be able to win some games. It’s been a fun ride so far.
Player Notes
- Dillon Brooks scored 14 of his 24 points (11-19 FG, 1-4 3P, 1-4 FT) in the second quarter. Memphis improved to 17-1 this season when Brooks scores at least 20 points.
- Jonas Valančiūnas finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds for his 22nd double-double of the season. Valančiūnas has averaged 16.4 points and 11.0 rebounds in January.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. registered 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3P) and a career-high tying seven blocks. Jackson Jr. extended his career-best streak of games with multiple threes made and multiple blocks to five games. Jackson Jr. became the second NBA player this season to reject at least seven shots while draining multiple threes (Milwaukee’s Brook Lopez on Dec. 21 at New York).
- Brandon Clarke totaled 12 points (6-9 FG) off the bench. Clarke has shot 20-of-25 (.750) from the field through three games against the Nuggets this season.
- Ja Morant posted 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists to go with four steals.
- Nikola Jokic posted his 29th double-double of the season with 25 points (8-16 FG, 3-6 3P, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds and five assists.
