Postgame Report: Brooks, Valanciunas lead Grizzlies past Nuggets 104-96

On the game: Very solid win by our group. I thought despite them making a bunch of threes, credit to them they hit some tough shots. They just kept firing away but our defense, especially in that third quarter coming out, we hit the guys just about having laser focus and continuing to execute our defensive game plan. Even offensively, how we were sharing the ball? I can’t remember. I think we may have had close to 20 assists or something at halftime, but just taking that to another level. Obviously, a great job in the third quarter. Fourth quarter, I mean credit the Nuggets. I think we went up 19 at one point. They just kept firing, kept firing, kept coming, kept coming. Made some big shots but we just kind of withstood those runs. Got a little sloppy towards the end. Guys were definitely talking about it in the locker room, so that’s great to know that those guys are aware of it. But overall, really good team win. You know different guys stepping up tonight which was huge. Contributions off the bench. So obviously good win. Taylor Jenkins

On John Konchar: Yeah, I thought he was really solid in those minutes. Made simple plays, quick decisions on the offensive end. Playing our scope on the offensive end. Defensively, you know he’s got just deceptive athleticism. I thought he was really solid executing the game plan. You know we made a big onus for our guards to keep them from back door passing because [Nikola] Jokic is such a good passer. I thought he did a really good job controlling that. But overall, a really solid performance. Taylor Jenkins

On if this game ranks as one of the better wins of the season: Yeah, for sure. I mean any night where it just shows that any guy can step up and contribute. Obviously, Jonas [Valanciunas] had a heck of a night scoring. But you know [Nikola] Jokic is a heck of a player, and I know Jokic scored, but he made it tough on him. His discipline, keeping him off the free throw line a lot, because I know he can get there. He can fool you into a lot of that stuff. He made threes but for the most part. I thought J.V. [Jonas Valanciunas] was great. Other guys, especially coming off the bench, just the sparks they give us. But I thought defensive consistency did not let up from the starting group to the bench group, and when you get that production on the defensive end and then obviously these guys go out and they run. I thought our pace kind of affected them tonight, a little bit. I thought a multitude of guys, just outside of Ja [Morant] and Jaren [Jackson Jr] were big contributors in that. Taylor Jenkins

On the Grizzlies being 5-0 when Kyle Anderson starts and moving him to the starting lineup: I haven’t thought about it, but I think he’s been great in whatever minutes he gets. Obviously, he’s been coming off the bench for the majority of the season. Regardless if he’s in the starting lineup or out, just play making. It’s great having him out there being a facilitator. We actually got him in a couple pick-and-rolls tonight. He made some great reads. He’s got good instincts with his hands. He’s going out there contributing but it’s great. You know I’m super happy that we’re 5-0, and obviously we’re playing well with [Jae Crowder] as well. No thoughts there, but obviously a great performance by Kyle just a great contribution role. Taylor Jenkins

On how to keep winning with a long road stretch coming up: As we said all season long, we just focus on the next opportunity and grow from the last one. I think our guys have really embraced the road mentality. We got a close-knit group in there. It’s been good to see. Especially in the month of January, with so many games where that road mentality we had for most of the season, kind of came back home where we buckle down. You know our guys have been doing it all season. They just go out there with that road mentality about doing it together, competing, and knowing that it’s going to take a little bit more of an edge. If we can find a way to have a good edge tomorrow night against the Knicks, and the remaining road games coming up. We do have a pretty brutal road stretch. Taylor Jenkins

On being able to go over .500 tomorrow night: To me it’s just a game and to our guys it’s just a game. I think they’re just focused on the next opportunity and how we can learn and get better from here. I thought our defensive focus was pretty good. The guys were talking about how we have to execute. You never know what tomorrow’s game is going to bring, but if we just keep focusing on our habits night in and night out, as I have said all along, more good things happen. Taylor Jenkins

On wearing the Kobe Bryant shoes tonight: Mike [Malone] reached out to me and told me that he was working on honoring Kobe this way and wearing some of his shoes. I got in contact with our equipment guy, Vince Ford, and he was already on top of it. Right now, so many people and so many different organizations are trying to find different ways to honor just in our small part. I feel blessed to be able to be up there. Obviously, our players recognize that and know what it means. I’m hoping that the rest of the coaches are going to start doing more of this. Players were putting on his jerseys and changing their numbers. It’s still raw and emotional. Everyone is trying to figure out their way. Hopefully, everyone recognizes there’s so much talk about Kobe’s legacy, how much he has meant to us, how much we are going to miss him, and cared for, but continue to also cherish the others who lost their lives in this horrific accident. This is obviously our way of all of us shedding light on the beautiful life of Kobe, his daughter, and all the others who were in that helicopter crash. Taylor Jenkins

On the key to tonight’s win: The key was just that we were able to play together to get the win. Defensively, knowing who to help off of, who to key on. We just got focused. We got focused the whole game. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On recording seven blocks tonight: A lot of times it’s help side, so if a guard bumps a defender off, I can come in and block it. Sometimes on the ball, if I just get the right timing it’s good. Usually, it’s just about walling and making it hard, and if you get the block that’s a bonus. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On if this win feels significant: You can’t think too hard about things like that. You just have to focus on the game itself. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On playing with a lot of different lineups: We can put anybody in the game at any time because everybody knows each other’s roles really well - so people can pick up different things. We can pretty much put anybody in the game. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On facing the Knicks tomorrow: They want to get up and down. They’re a young team. I’m going to look at the film. We’re going to do what we have to do. Just going to make it hard on their main scorers and try to talk, be active and know that in a road environment—you’re playing at MSG—they’re going to bring it. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On if the team has reflected on the progress it has made: Not yet. I think we’re in tunnel vision for the next step ahead. We’re not really trying to settle or anything like that. We might do that eventually. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On what he attributes tonight’s success to: We were just locked in and ready to go. We were down a few bodies tonight, but the first leg of the back-to-back, we wanted to come in locked in and put together a full 48. For the most part, we did that. Tyus Jones

On playing with a lot of different lineups: It’s fun, it’s fun. We have a great chemistry. Not only on the court, but off the court. Any lineup we throw out there, we feel like we can compete. We just hit the ground running, especially with the number of bodies down. We knew there was going to be some different lineups that we weren’t used to seeing and that we hadn’t seen yet this year. It’s just the next man up mentality. Tyus Jones

On if he’s surprised that the Grizzlies are on the verge of being .500: We know the work we put in. We know what we’re capable of. We feel like we’re a good team, so each and every night we try to go out and show that. We try to improve from day one. Coach [Taylor Jenkins] said that was one of our biggest focuses is just trying to improve and getting better each and every day—that’s all we’ve done. We’ve stuck to that and it is starting to pay off. Tyus Jones

On how the team has improved: Any night in the NBA can be a certain team’s night or a certain team can have and of night. At the same time, we’re looking at ourselves and we feel like we’re continuing to improve. That is the most important goal. What we can control is that we know what we’re doing in this locker room and we feel like we are continuing to take strides forward. Tyus Jones