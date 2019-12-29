Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Nuggets behind big night from Nikola Jokic

Leaders

The Memphis Grizzlies dropped the first-half of a road-home back-to-back as they fell to the Denver Nuggets 119-110 inside Pepsi Center Saturday night.

The Grizzlies were unable to overcome a slow start in which they shot 20.0 percent (3-of-15) from the field and 16.7 percent (1-of-6) from deep in the opening quarter of play. The Nuggets limited the Grizzlies to just 11 points in the first quarter, their lowest mark in any first quarter this season, as Denver held a 26-11 lead after the period.

The Nuggets extended their lead to as many as 23 points following a running floater from Nikola Jokic with 4:37 to play in the second quarter. However, the Grizzlies were able to battle back following a 17-5 run to make it a 50-39 game going into the halftime break. The Grizzlies would trim the Nuggets’ lead to as little as three points at 52-49 with 8:07 remaining in the third quarter following a quick 10-2 run. However, the Nuggets would respond with an 18-6 run of their own before eventually taking an 82-68 lead into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies would put together their highest-scoring quarter of the season in the fourth, as they notched 42 points on 61.5 percent shooting, but it would not be enough as the Nuggets would hold on for the nine-point victory.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for the Grizzlies with 20 points, four rebounds and one block. Jonas Valanciunas added a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, as he scored all 14 of his points in the second half. De’Anthony Melton led a Grizzlies bench that outscored the Nuggets’ second-unit 49-26 on the night. Melton finished with 17 points, four rebounds and two steals. Ja Morant tallied 16 points, eight assists and three rebounds as the Grizzlies dropped to 12-21 on the season.

Nikola Jokic collected a triple-double for the Nuggets, finishing with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Will Barton added 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Denver. Miles Plumlee added 15 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Jerami Grant lead Denver’s bench with 12 points and four rebounds as the Nuggets improved to 22-9 on the year.

The Grizzlies will return home to wrap up a back-to-back as they host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, December 29 at 7 p.m. The Grizzlies will don the teal “Classic Edition” Vancouver Grizzlies jerseys in the fourth of their 10 scheduled “Classic Nights.” Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On what went wrong tonight: Obviously, it was a tough first quarter for us. We were not able to get a lot of shots to fall, both lay-ups and threes during the first quarter and a half. But, I love our resolve. Our guys were great at half-time and making a run to close out the second quarter. We cut it to three at one point in the third. It got back to seven in the 4th quarter and they made a run. So, for our guys to come in here and compete like that and come up short is obviously unfortunate. But, I’m proud of a lot of things we did tonight. Taylor Jenkins On fatigue being a factor once the team came back: No, I think our guys were competing at a high level. They made the plays down the stretch, so credit to the Nuggets. They had some offensive rebounds that they came away with, and a couple late passes here and there. They also had some big-time shots, but I think our effort was great for 48 minutes. Taylor Jenkins On what makes Nikola Jokic so difficult to game plan for: Yeah, well that’s why he’s one of the best players in the league. Rebounding, assists, his teammates find him in the right spots, and he finds his teammates in the right spots. We threw a lot of different coverages at him from pick-and-rolls and the post, but that’s why he’s one of the best players in the league. Taylor Jenkins On what went right to cut the deficit from 23 to 3: A lot of better ball movement and a lot of side-to-side play. When we trust our ball movement and trust our pick-and-rolls, we just have much more action with more rhythm, and everyone gets open looks. Jaren Jackson Jr. On if it’s difficult to keep the energy up after you came back: I mean, not really. It’s all apart of the game. But, if they’re hitting shots, it makes it hard for sure. They were hitting a lot of shots today, and they were moving really well. So, credit to them. Jaren Jackson Jr. On what you noticed from your matchup with [Nikola] Jokic: He’s really strong. He’s really going to cause some problems. He’s a really good passer, too. It’s kind of pick your poison with him, when he’s hitting the three ball. You’ve got to make sure you take one thing away and I definitely didn’t do a good job of that tonight. I definitely could have been better. He’s a good player. Jaren Jackson Jr. On Brandon Clarke and Pascal Siakam as a rookie comparison: Pascal is still young. He brings that energy. He’s getting better every game, working hard, practice on gameday. He’s really investing in his future so, as a young guy, a rookie, he’s doing everything right. Jonas Valanciunas

