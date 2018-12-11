Postgame Report: Grizzlies Fade in Final Minutes, Lose to Nuggets, 105-99

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points and handed out six assists.

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies were defeated by the Denver Nuggets, 105-99, on Monday night in Pepsi Center. The Grizzlies fall to 15-11 on the season and are now 7-7 on the road. The Nuggets improve to 18-9 on the year.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 19 points and handed out six assists. JaMychal Green logged his second double-double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Shelvin Mack chipped in with 14 points off the bench. Omri Casspi scored a season-high 12 points and grabbed six boards.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the floor in the game, as Memphis made 37-of-74 (.500) field goals and Denver was 39-of-77 (.506). Both teams also turned the ball over 14 times, but Denver converted those turnovers into 18 points while Memphis had nine. The Memphis bench shot a combined 20-of-31 (.709) overall to score 51 points. Both teams were effective at the line, with the Grizzlies making 16-of-17 (.941) free throws and the Nuggets shooting 18-of-23 (.783).

Nikola Jokic registered his 17th double-double of the season with a game-high 27 points and 12 rebounds. Monte Morris scored 20 points (4-5 3P) off the bench. Jamal Murray had 16 points to go with five assists and four steals. Mason Plumlee also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The defenses locked in for the fourth quarter, with the Grizzlies going just 5-of-19 (.263) from the floor and the Nuggets shooting 6-of-16 (.375). Denver used a quick 8-0 run from 6:01 to 4:39 to go up 96-92, a lead they would hold on to the rest of the way. The Grizzlies shot just 2-for-10 (.200) in the final five minutes of the game, and scored only 16 points in the final quarter.

The teams traded big runs in the third quarter. Down by eight, Memphis went on a 20-6 run from 10:21 to 5:57 (4:24 span). Denver immediately responded with a 13-2 run over the next 3:06 to help take an 84-83 lead at the end of the period. Eight of the game’s 15 lead changes occurred during the quarter, as both teams shot over 60 percent from the field. The Grizzlies assisted on 10 of their 12 baskets during the third.

The first half featured efficient offense, with the Grizzlies shooting 20-for-37 (.541) and the Nuggets going 20-for-41 (.488) from the field. Both teams scored exactly 26 points in the paint in the half. The Nuggets outrebounded the Grizzlies 22-13, but Memphis bench outscored Denver’s 33-17. Jokic reached 19 points in the half to help Denver lead 55-50 at the break.

The Grizzlies capitalized on open shots in the first quarter by going 10-of-18 (.556) from the floor, including making their final five shots in the last 2:48 of the period, and four of them coming from MarShon Brooks. The Nuggets were effective shooting from deep, making 5-of-12 (.417) three-pointers to lead 26-22 at the end of the first. Memphis outscored Denver 14-4 in the paint during the period.

Memphis carried the strong finish from the first quarter over to the second, opening the quarter by sinking their first six shots. The Grizzlies made 10-of-19 (.526) shots in the quarter, including 10 points from Mack on 4-of-5 (2-2 3P) shooting. the Nuggets were even better by going 12-of-22 (.545). Denver outrebounded Memphis 12-4 in the period (5-0 offensive rebounds) to help lead 55-50 at halftime.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return to Memphis for the first of three home games this week, hosting the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, December 12 at 7 p.m. CT in FedExForum. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

Team Quotes

On the difference in the fourth quarter: I think we had some breakdowns, turnovers that were uncharacteristic of our group. I thought we had some good looks we just have to take them and knock them down. J.B. Bickerstaff On concern about Marc Gasol’s aggression: I mean, we’ve got to get him involved. We need Marc to get double-figure shots every night. I have to do a better job of putting him in position where he can get his shots. As a group, we’ve got to keep pushing and create opportunities to get him shots and he’s got to take them when we create them. J.B. Bickerstaff On upcoming three-game homestand: I mean, taking care of home court is huge. In a western conference that is this tough, when’s there’s so much parody in the conference, you have to take care of home court. So, having these three games will be good for us but again, we need to play well. That’s the only thing that matters. J.B. Bickerstaff On difference in the fourth quarter: We got scrap in the fourth quarter. When we needed to make shots, we didn’t and they did. Marc Gasol On whether his six shot attempts were enough tonight: You try to get the moves and we try to do different things but they did a good job taking some away. We’ve got to do a better job. Marc Gasol On Nikola Jokic: They need him to play well, obviously, to win games, especially with so many guys out. Who else is going to shoot the ball but him and [Jamal] Murray and [Trey] Lyles. You know who the guys (taking shots) are going to be. They do a good job of moving and spacing and continue to move their bodies so there’s not much cheating and helping you can do. He’s a good player. Marc Gasol On fighting through injury: My hamstring tightened up on me. We went back there and stretched it out and it felt a lot better after I went back there for a couple of minutes. I don’t think it should linger, it was one of those things that just happened kind of quick and I needed to get a couple of minutes. I wish I had those minutes back seeing what happened when I did come back. Mike Conley On Nuggets pulling away at the end: They’re a very good team. They executed on both ends of the floor. Offensively, they were making the extra play, the game-winning plays. On our end, offensively, we just didn’t execute. Guys weren’t all ready to shoot the ball, we weren’t all in-sync at the right time. When you’re not playing on the same page late in the game like that, it’s hard to win. Mike Conley On Nikola Jokic’s versatility: It’s different. Today’s league is so used to just being in pick-and-roll and guarding bigs who basically rim- run or pop to. He’s one of those guys that can do a little bit of everything. He posts you up and his biggest threat when he posts you up is his ability to play-make. That keeps all of us guards with our heads on a swivel at all times. We want to help but you’re afraid to help because you know he’s going to make a great pass. He’s a unique player and he played well tonight. Mike Conley

Player Notes

JaMychal Green tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds and one block in 26 minutes for his second double-double of the year ... With his double-double, Green now has the third most double-doubles for the Grizzlies this season, trailing Marc Gasol (11) and Mike Conley (4).

