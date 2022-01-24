Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Mavericks 104-91

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 104-91 on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 points with eight rebounds and six blocks, while Jalen Brunson had 13 points with three assists.

Ja Morant notched his seventh double-double of the season with 35 points and a career high-tying 13 rebounds to go with six assists. De’Anthony Melton scored 12 points with six rebounds and five assists off the bench, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 10 points and four rebounds. Steven Adams grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out two assists.

The Mavericks held control throughout the first half as the Grizzlies struggled offensively. Memphis shot 28% from the field as they trailed 48-34 at the break. Morant scored 15 points with five rebounds in the first half, while Doncic had 14 points with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Grizzlies put together runs throughout the second half but couldn’t move within striking distance of the Mavericks as they moved to 32-17 on the season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies conclude their four-game road trip against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.