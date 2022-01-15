Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Mavericks, franchise record winning streak ends at 11 games

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Mavericks outscored the Grizzlies 62-30 in the second half as Memphis shot just 30% from the field and 13% from 3-point range. The Mavericks made 59% of their shots in the second half. Key Run of the Night Luka Doncic totaled 10 points as the Mavericks put together a 22-8 run in the third quarter with the Grizzlies shooting just 36% from the field in the period. Dallas later scored 17 straight points in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Game Recap

The Grizzlies suffered a 112-85 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at FedExForum on Friday night, snapping their franchise record 11-game win streak.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks’ attack, notching a triple-double with 27 points (12-22 FG), 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. had 16 points and Reggie Bullock recorded 10 points and nine rebounds. Jalen Brunson added 15 points, nine assists, five rebounds and five steals.

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 19 points (8-15 FG), eight assists and five rebounds while Desmond Bane scored 16 points and six rebounds. Kyle Anderson contributed 12 points and five rebounds off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. added eight points and eight rebounds.

Memphis trailed by just three points (73-70) with 2:34 to play in the third quarter before Dallas erupted on a 33-9 run to put the game out of reach. After shooting 46% from the field in the first half, Memphis shot just 30% in the second half and were outscored 62-30.

The Grizzlies took a 55-50 lead into halftime as Morant finished the second quarter with an acrobatic finish at the rim through contact. The converted and one game Morant his 15th point to go with four assists and three rebounds in the first half. Doncic had nine points, six assists and five rebounds in the first half.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, Jan. 17 at FedExForum at 2:30 p.m. CT. Fans can watch on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.

Team Quotes On fatigue playing a role in the game: We’re never looking for excuses, but we’ve got to acknowledge that we were running on fumes tonight. After a very solid first half, we just didn’t have it in the second half. We hit 11 points in transition at halftime, and that’s where we stayed. We’re leaving out our transition offense and scoring in transition, and once you make shots, that gives the other team an opportunity to run and it’s not characteristic for those guys to score 23 points in transition. They’re not playing with that kind of pace. But our missed shots and a couple of turnovers that we had there, lead to that. We just didn’t have enough tonight. Darko Rajakovic On the end of the winning streak: First thing that I told the guys was congratulations for an amazing streak and making history for our franchise. 11 straight wins. That’s a huge thing and we’re playing really good basketball, we just didn’t have it enough. So, what we need to do is, we need to take advantage of a day off tomorrow. We have two days in between before we play Chicago, and we’ve got to definitely reflect on what was behind us, the basketball we were playing the last two to three weeks, and learn a lot from that, get new confidence and start a new streak. Darko Rajakovic On bouncing back after losing the win streak: One game doesn’t define us at all. We just have to turn the page and take this next day off to rest, get treatment, and recover. And come in on Monday locked in and preparing for the Bulls. Ja Morant On fatigue: We all were tired as the game went on. Our legs just pretty much got heavier; shots were short, and stepped too late on the defensive end. We tried to make a push but couldn’t. Speaking for me especially, I know I was tired and wasn’t locked in, just throwing the ball all over the court. You just have to throw it out the window. Ja Morant

Team Notables

The Dallas Mavericks snapped the Memphis Grizzlies’ 11-game winning streak, which was longest single-season winning streak in franchise history. This is also tied for the longest regular season winning streak spanning multiple seasons (Memphis also won 11 straight games bridging the 2013-14 and 2014-15 regular seasons from April 9-Nov. 7, 2014).

Memphis used seven different starting lineups, 22 different players and three different head coaches ( Taylor Jenkins , Darko Rajakovic , Brad Jones ) during its franchise-record winning streak.

, , ) during its franchise-record winning streak. Dallas, which had won six of its last seven entering tonight, has made a habit of snapping win streaks this season. The Mavericks ended the Chicago Bulls’ nine-game winning streak on Jan. 9 and stopped another Grizzlies winning streak at five games in the teams’ previous matchup on Dec. 8.

The Mavericks now lead the season series 2-1 with the road team winning each game.

Dallas snapped Memphis’ eight-game streak scoring at least 110 points, which was the league’s longest active streak.

The Mavericks scored 72 points in the paint, a season high for the Mavericks and a season high for a Grizzlies opponent. Memphis entered the game ranked first paint points per game (55.6).

This matchup ended a string of eight games in 12 days for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are 4-1 after losses of 19 or more this season. The Grizzlies will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 17 at FedExForum at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Player Notables

Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists. It marked the 21st time Morant has led the team outright in points and 22nd time he has paced the Grizzlies outright in assists.

led the Grizzlies with 19 points, five rebounds and eight assists. It marked the 21st time Morant has led the team outright in points and 22nd time he has paced the Grizzlies outright in assists. Desmond Bane scored 16 points with six rebounds.

scored 16 points with six rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. had eight points, eight rebounds, one steal and one block. It marked Jackson Jr.’s league-leading 27th game with at least one steal and at least one block.