Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Doncic, Mavericks 104-96

On the game: We didn’t have the urgency I thought. Despite being up at halftime, there were too many 50-50 balls. I thought Moses Brown for them came in and changed the game. Credit to him. They just outworked us, I felt, like every 50-50 ball. I know they only had 10 offensive rebounds, but every loose ball, strips, all that stuff, the ball bouncing around, they came up with it. The game was too close. They went on a little run in the third quarter, but I think that kind of did us in. Obviously, our offense struggled tonight. I thought we missed a lot of great looks at the rim, open threes, we missed 10 free throws. That doesn’t help. We’ve just got to play better. But, I thought the urgency to make the winning plays, which we’ve done in recent games, wasn’t there. We’ve got to learn from this and get better. We’ve got a quick turnaround tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins

On what to change defensively for the game tomorrow night: The biggest thing, as I said a moment ago, is just learn from it and understand. I thought there was a lot of good stuff. At one point there, it was a really low scoring affair. Obviously, they got hot a couple of moments there, a little flurry of offense there in the fourth quarter, but we did a good job. We held them to 48 points at halftime. In the third quarter, it was low 80s. We’ve just got to appreciate the winning plays even more. I say we took it for granted coming into the game tonight. Their bench came in and gave them great production after we got off to a good start, kept the game within a close margin, and then those plays they just stacked up even in the second half as well. So, not to beat a broken record again, you’re offense, you miss some shots, you’ve got to rely on your defense. But, even in just end the game of the game you’re on the offensive end, 50-50 balls, we didn’t come up with. You’ve just got to learn from it. I hit the team with that. They understand that. It’s just got to be an every night kind of thing. Taylor Jenkins

On Killian Tillie: I was really impressed with (Tillie) tonight. Obviously, last year he played a lot at the four. This year, just with some of our injuries, we have him playing at the wing. When he stepped in, just interchangeable one through four. But, number one, he loves to compete. His attention to detail, especially game playing discipline, like he’s locked in, who his matchups are and what tendencies. We have a specific game plan for a certain player. I mean, he was guarding Tim Hardaway (Jr.) tonight, who’s a really good offensive player. But, I thought he did really good things one-on-one, when there were red situations, moving his feet, big block on the other end from our bench, just does the little things. He sticks his nose in there, loves to compete. Obviously, big shot we needed in that fourth quarter to keep the game somewhat close, but these are all things that he’s worked on and to know that he’s got a little versatility in him defensively is very encouraging. Taylor Jenkins

On if Dillon reminds him of any other players he’s come across: I don’t compare players. I love Dillon for who he is. He’s an unbelievable person on and off the floor. He’s got competitive juices at all times. He’s an ultimate pro, and I love that he steps in the line and he plays with that fire. Taylor Jenkins

On the fourth quarter: They scored 28 points in the fourth. We didn’t hit some shots and they got going a little bit. it happens. I don’t really remember too well. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On losing the win streak: It’s cool. The end result is the biggest thing. If you were trailing in those games and you end up overcoming it and winning, it’s probably a good feeling too. It just shows when we are able to put teams away and not let them back in the game. In those games we were successful and that’s a good thing to remember. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On the goal when Ja Morant is out: Everybody had to play more. Everyone had a little more to give. Everybody stepped up and found their rhythm. I am happy for everyone that they got to embrace that. I wasn’t surprised. I know the work they put in. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On preparing for the next game on a back-to-back: I’ll probably look at the next opponent; you don’t have that much time. Maybe a few clips of the previous game right before tomorrow’s game. You get blocks of time to watch film here and there but when it’s a back-to-back game you focus on the next one. Jaren Jackson Jr.

On playing in tightly officiated games: It’s definitely tough when it’s like that. You just have to figure it out. Not everything is going to be perfect or simple. It’s going to get messy and weird, you just have to figure your way out of it. On their end, they made some plays down the stretch and some shots. In the midst of the ciaos, they made some very timely shots and it helped decide the game. Jaren Jackson Jr.