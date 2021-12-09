Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall to Doncic, Mavericks 104-96
Key Stat of the Night
- The Mavericks scored 28 points and shot 55.6% from the field in the fourth quarter while holding the Grizzlies to 21 points and 40% shooting.
Key Run of the Night
- The Mavericks used a 21-7 run, including eight points from Luka Doncic, to break a 79-79 tie and give Dallas a 100-86 lead with 2:55 remaining.
Game Recap
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 104-96 on Wednesday night, ending the Grizzlies five-game winning streak.
Luka Doncic led the way with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists while Kristaps Porzingis finished with 19 points and four rebounds. Reggie Bullock added 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for the Grizzlies, who entered the game as the second team in the last 25 seasons to win five straight games without ever trailing. Dillon Brooks added 15 points, and Desmond Bane had 14 points, three assists and two steals. De’Anthony Melton finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists.
Neither the Grizzlies and Mavericks went back and forth led by more than one possession before Jackson Jr. sparked a pair of runs to build a double-digit lead in the second quarter. That lead, however, was quickly diminished by an 11-3 run from the Mavericks to close the first half as the Grizzlies held a 52-48 lead at the break. Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 11 points and Doncic scored 10 points with four assists in the half.
Strong offense from Doncic and Porzingis gave the Mavericks the advantage coming out of the half, but the Grizzlies kept pace to hold the score to 76-75 going into the final 12 minutes. Looking to pull away, the Mavericks put together a 21-7 run in the fourth quarter to end the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak. The Mavericks scored 28 points and shot 55.6% in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies went to 14-11 overall on the season and maintained a 1.5 game lead in the Southwest Division over the Mavericks (12-12).
Next Game
The Grizzlies will face the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half of their home back-to-back on Thursday, Dec. 9 at FedExForum.
Team Quotes
On the game:We didn’t have the urgency I thought. Despite being up at halftime, there were too many 50-50 balls. I thought Moses Brown for them came in and changed the game. Credit to him. They just outworked us, I felt, like every 50-50 ball. I know they only had 10 offensive rebounds, but every loose ball, strips, all that stuff, the ball bouncing around, they came up with it. The game was too close. They went on a little run in the third quarter, but I think that kind of did us in. Obviously, our offense struggled tonight. I thought we missed a lot of great looks at the rim, open threes, we missed 10 free throws. That doesn’t help. We’ve just got to play better. But, I thought the urgency to make the winning plays, which we’ve done in recent games, wasn’t there. We’ve got to learn from this and get better. We’ve got a quick turnaround tomorrow.
On what to change defensively for the game tomorrow night:The biggest thing, as I said a moment ago, is just learn from it and understand. I thought there was a lot of good stuff. At one point there, it was a really low scoring affair. Obviously, they got hot a couple of moments there, a little flurry of offense there in the fourth quarter, but we did a good job. We held them to 48 points at halftime. In the third quarter, it was low 80s. We’ve just got to appreciate the winning plays even more. I say we took it for granted coming into the game tonight. Their bench came in and gave them great production after we got off to a good start, kept the game within a close margin, and then those plays they just stacked up even in the second half as well. So, not to beat a broken record again, you’re offense, you miss some shots, you’ve got to rely on your defense. But, even in just end the game of the game you’re on the offensive end, 50-50 balls, we didn’t come up with. You’ve just got to learn from it. I hit the team with that. They understand that. It’s just got to be an every night kind of thing.
On Killian Tillie:I was really impressed with (Tillie) tonight. Obviously, last year he played a lot at the four. This year, just with some of our injuries, we have him playing at the wing. When he stepped in, just interchangeable one through four. But, number one, he loves to compete. His attention to detail, especially game playing discipline, like he’s locked in, who his matchups are and what tendencies. We have a specific game plan for a certain player. I mean, he was guarding Tim Hardaway (Jr.) tonight, who’s a really good offensive player. But, I thought he did really good things one-on-one, when there were red situations, moving his feet, big block on the other end from our bench, just does the little things. He sticks his nose in there, loves to compete. Obviously, big shot we needed in that fourth quarter to keep the game somewhat close, but these are all things that he’s worked on and to know that he’s got a little versatility in him defensively is very encouraging.
On if Dillon reminds him of any other players he’s come across:I don’t compare players. I love Dillon for who he is. He’s an unbelievable person on and off the floor. He’s got competitive juices at all times. He’s an ultimate pro, and I love that he steps in the line and he plays with that fire.
On the fourth quarter:They scored 28 points in the fourth. We didn’t hit some shots and they got going a little bit. it happens. I don’t really remember too well.
On losing the win streak:It’s cool. The end result is the biggest thing. If you were trailing in those games and you end up overcoming it and winning, it’s probably a good feeling too. It just shows when we are able to put teams away and not let them back in the game. In those games we were successful and that’s a good thing to remember.
On the goal when Ja Morant is out:Everybody had to play more. Everyone had a little more to give. Everybody stepped up and found their rhythm. I am happy for everyone that they got to embrace that. I wasn’t surprised. I know the work they put in.
On preparing for the next game on a back-to-back:I’ll probably look at the next opponent; you don’t have that much time. Maybe a few clips of the previous game right before tomorrow’s game. You get blocks of time to watch film here and there but when it’s a back-to-back game you focus on the next one.
On playing in tightly officiated games:It’s definitely tough when it’s like that. You just have to figure it out. Not everything is going to be perfect or simple. It’s going to get messy and weird, you just have to figure your way out of it. On their end, they made some plays down the stretch and some shots. In the midst of the ciaos, they made some very timely shots and it helped decide the game.
On finding spots to get open:I was trying to use my speed and physicality when I can. I know what they’re trying to take away from me but they have to respect my shot. I’ve been working on that and tried to implement that today.
Team Notables
- The Grizzlies had their five-game winning streak snapped with tonight’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks… The Grizzlies had not trailed at any point in the previous 20 quarters during that streak.
- According to Sportradar, the Grizzlies entered the night as the second team in the last 25 seasons to win five consecutive games without ever trailing… The other team was the Dallas Mavericks from March 8-16, 2008.
- Memphis fell to 1-6 this season when shooting 40% or below from the field… Memphis is 13-5 when shooting over 40%.
- The Mavericks evened the season series at 1-1 with both teams’ wins coming on the road… Memphis maintains a 1.5 game lead over Dallas in the Southwest Division standings.
- Memphis outscored Dallas 50-36 in points in the paint and 20-13 in points off turnovers… Memphis leads the NBA in paint points per game (54.1) and ranks seventh in points off turnovers (17.9).
- Neither team led by more than one possession during the first quarter.
Player Notables
- Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 26 points (9-19 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks… Jackson Jr. entered the game ranked fifth in the NBA in blocks per game (2.00).
- Dillon Brooks added 15 points, four rebounds and two assists… Brooks has scored double-figures in every game he has played this season.
- De’Anthony Melton finished with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists… Melton is averaging a career high 10.4 points per game
- Luka Doncic totaled a team-high 26 points, seven rebounds and two blocks while Kristaps Porzingis finished with 19 points and four rebounds.