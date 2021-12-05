Postgame Report: Grizzlies defeat Mavericks 97-90, earn fourth consecutive wire-to-wire victory

On being able to stay locked in defensively: Yeah, tons of credit to our guys to just—I think the phrase I’ve been using the last week plus is just committing to our standard more and committing to the defensive activity that we have to have every single night. I thought for the majority of the game, especially first half—late in the game I know they went on a run there—our discipline was pretty good. But there were some waves there in that third quarter, early fourth quarter where—I told the guys at halftime, [and] I told the guys after the game—luckily our activity and our team defense and scrambling around and flying around and contesting helped us with the game, but kind of our discipline defensively wasn’t really there, especially in that second half. [There were] some break downs in coverages, not keeping guys in front of us, [and] they got into the bonus pretty quick attacking downhill—all things we’ve done well in other games but tonight not so much. But you’re going to find different ways to win games, and I thought just our general activity, outside of our game plan discipline, was the reason we won tonight. So, they missed some open shots. We got a little lucky there. But also, there was some physicality and activity that forced them into some tough shots and hopefully lead to those misses as well. Definitely a gritty win on the road. I talked to the guys about the poise after the game, especially when a team goes on a hot run, and banging 3s and and-ones and all that. We just found a way to get enough stops at the end, and then some crucial execution on the offensive end to finish. Taylor Jenkins

On the reason for getting off to good starts in games recently, including tonight: That we’re now 20-plus games into the season. I wish I had a great answer for that one. I think we just keep talking about the commitment that we have to have for full 48 minutes. Sometimes it takes you a moment to get that rhythm, [and] understand how you kind of make your mark on the game the first couple possessions. I think our activity, especially defensively, has been really good for us, but then it’s allowed us to get out with confidence on the offensive end. I think our spacing’s getting better, our ball movement's getting better, and then we’re making some shots. So we’re able to get some early leads in the first quarter, and luckily, we’re kind of able to sustain those leads and build those leads through that continued defensive activity. I think it’s just been a work in progress. We still have a long, long way to go. Every day's a new challenge, but if we can come out with that right edge, and urgency, and focus hopefully that sets us up for a pretty successful night. Taylor Jenkins

On where he has taken the biggest leap this season: More confident. I worked on my game a lot this summer. Played with the ball in my hands a little bit more. I’m not just a spot-up guy so I can get more opportunities on the offensive end both for myself and for others. I think that’s the biggest difference. Guarding defensively, too. I think I’m better defensively. Desmond Bane

On how they have been able to go on this run without Ja Morant: Belief. Believing in one another. We’ve faced adversity before and this is just another time that we’ve had to face adversity. You’ve got two options. You can either lay down or face the challenge. Everyone’s done a great job at standing up to the challenge and believing in one another. We’re just going to try to keep it rolling. Tyus Jones