Postgame Report: Grizzlies struggle offensively in 102-92 loss to Mavericks

Ja Morant led Memphis with 22 points to go with 4 rebounds and 9 assists. This was Morant's 6th game of the season with 20+ points.

The Memphis Grizzlies came up short in their one-game road trip, losing 102-92 to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night at American Airlines Center.

Luka Doncic finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Tim Hardaway Jr. led all scoring with 29 points off the bench and Jalen Brunson poured in 19 points and seven rebounds. Along with poor shooting from the Grizzlies, the game was won in transition as the Mavericks recorded 24 fast break points to the Grizzlies’ two.

After a blowout loss to the Suns on Saturday where the Grizzlies couldn’t buy a bucket and the team turned in an almost identical first-half performance against the Mavericks in Dallas.

The Grizzlies managed only 13 points in the first quarter on 24 percent shooting from the field while the Mavericks used 11 points from Richardson and nine points from Hardaway Jr. to climb to a quick 13-point lead.

Tyus Jones was the only bright spot for the Grizzlies in a rough first half, leading the team with 10 points off the bench. Hardaway Jr. scored 20 points in the first half and the Mavericks took an 18-point advantage into the locker room.

The Grizzlies did not go quietly, however, as the offense improved in the second half through Ja Morant, who scored 16 points after the break. Memphis brought the lead down to as little as 10 in the final minute of the game, but ultimately couldn’t catch up to Dallas as Doncic, Brunson and Hardaway Jr. took turns scoring at will.

Jonas Valanciunas continued his double-double habit with 11 points and 15 rebounds. Morant had 22 points and nine assists in 34 minutes. Desmond Bane added 12 points on 2-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. The Grizzlies dropped to 13-14 after the loss.

The Grizzlies will return to FedExForum to play the front end of a two-game series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

