Postgame Report: Grizzlies fall in Dallas 121-96 behind big night from Kristaps Porzingis

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies committed 19 turnovers while only forcing 9 of their own. Key Run of the Night The Mavericks went on a 19-2 run from 8:53 to 3:36 in the third quarter to lead 86-55. Dallas would lead by double-figures for the rest of the game.

The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Dallas Mavericks 121-96 inside American Airlines Center as they wrapped up a three-game road trip Friday night.

Dillon Brooks began the game with the hot hand, scoring 13 of his 15 points in the first quarter alone. However, the Grizzlies were unable to keep the Mavericks from getting to the rim to begin the game. Dallas scored 20 points in the paint in the opening period while shooting 71.4 percent on shots in the paint. Luka Doncic connected on four field goals early on to help the Mavericks to a 33-28 lead after one quarter of play. The Grizzlies were able to use an 18-5 run to take a 37-33 lead with 10:48 remaining in the second quarter. But it was Dallas who was able to explode for a 21-6 run near the end of the second quarter to take command of the game at 61-49 heading to the halftime break.

Dallas carried their momentum into the second half where they would hold the Grizzlies to only 16 points on 35 percent shooting in the third period. Dallas shot 57.1 percent from the field in the third while out-rebounding Memphis 15-6. The Mavericks took a 30-point lead into the fourth quarter at 95-65. The Grizzlies cut the lead to 21 points at 109-88 with 5:16 to play following a jump shot from Brooks, but they would never get any closer as Dallas cruised to the 25-point win. Dallas doubled up the Grizzlies from behind the arc, connecting on 18 three-pointers compared to eight for Memphis.

Memphis bench outscored the Dallas reserves 50-37 on the night as Josh Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring off the bench for the second-consecutive game. Jackson finished with 16 points, two assists and two rebounds on 7-of-15 shooting. Brooks finished with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists in thirty minutes of play. Jonas Valanciunas posted a double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and an assists on 7-of-8 shooting. Ja Morant added 11 points, eight assists and four rebounds. Tyus Jones pitched in nine points and seven assists in 20 minutes of play as Memphis dropped to 31-32 on the season.

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists while connecting on 9-of-19 from the floor. Doncic added 21 points, six assists and four rebounds on 7-of-20 shooting. Seth Curry totaled 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting. Delon Wright added 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench while Justin Jackson added 10 points and four rebounds as the Mavericks improved to 39-25 on the year.

The Grizzlies will conclude a back-to-back set as they return home on Saturday, March 7 to face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. inside FedExForum. Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. Fans can also watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On tonight’s game... Great game by the Mavericks—they competed really, really hard. Shot it really great. Our defense kind of let us down in that first quarter, [and at the] start of the fourth quarter—got to get better. Taylor Jenkins On Jonas Valančiūnas... I thought he did OK. I think all of us have to be a lot better, and I think he knows he’s going to play better tomorrow. Taylor Jenkins On takeaways from tonight for future... A lot. We gotta learn from it. Tough one on the road, the end of a road trip. We get to go back home and play in front of our fans tomorrow, try and come up with a win. Ja Morant On playing against high profile players... That’s what I came here for. My goal to do. It’s my job to play against the best, play this game. I’m just happy to be here. Ja Morant

