Postgame Report: Grizzlies Outpace Mavericks, Cruise to 122-112 Win

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night Guard Delon Wright recorded his first career triple-double with a career-high 26 points (10-19 FGs, 2-6 3FGs, 4-5 FTs), including 19 in the first half (12 in the first quarter), to go along with a season-high 10 rebounds, a career-high 14 assists and two steals in 39 minutes. Key Run of the Night The Grizzlies used a 13-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to turn a nine-point deficit (30-21) into a four-point advantage (34-30). Memphis then led for the duration of the contest.

The Memphis Grizzlies set a season-high in fastbreak points as they defeated the Dallas Mavericks, 122-112, on Friday night in American Airlines Arena. Memphis improved to 32-47 on the season and are now 3-0 in the season series. Dallas fell to 31-48 on the year and are now 23-17 at home.

The Grizzlies outscored the Mavericks 33-5 in fastbreak situations throughout the game, with 26 of the points coming in the first half. Memphis’ franchise record for fastbreak points is 39, which has happened twice (most recently vs. LAL on Jan. 1, 2007).

Delon Wright had the best game of his career, setting career-highs with 26 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds to give him his first career triple-double. Wright had already set career-highs in scoring and assists with the Grizzlies earlier this season, and his triple-double is the third of the season by a Memphis player.

Justin Holiday finished with 20 points (8-13 FG) and a pair of steals. Holiday now has five 20-point performances this season. Tyler Dorsey added 17 points and a career-high nine rebounds. Dorsey scored 13 of his points in the second half. Ivan Rabb also approached a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight boards. Chandler Parsons chipped in with 11 points (3-4 3P) off the bench, and has now scored in double figures eight times this season. In his Grizzlies debut, Tyler Zeller had 10 points and three rebounds in almost 18 minutes of action. Zeller became the 28th different player to take the floor this season for the Grizzlies, tying the 2015-16 team for the NBA record for number of different players in a season. Rookie Jevon Carter also scored 10 points off the bench, marking the third time he’s reached double-digits. Memphis had seven players score in double figures for the first time since Nov. 27, 2018 vs. Toronto, but none of the players in that game (Kyle Anderson, Omri Casspi, Mike Conley, Marc Gasol, JaMychal Green, Shelvin Mack and Garrett Temple) were in action tonight.

The Grizzlies outshot the Mavericks in the game, going 45-for-96 (.479) while Dallas was 41-for-96 (.427) from the floor. Memphis tied a season-high for three-pointers made, making 16-of-41 (.390) triples compared to Dallas’ 17-of-47 (.362) three-point shooting. The Grizzlies drove into the lane successfully, outscoring the Mavericks 58-32 in the paint. Memphis only outgained Dallas by one offensive rebound (14-13), but outscored them 20-12 on second chances.

Courtney Lee led the Mavericks with a season-high 21 points to go with seven assists. Justin Jackson added 19 points and six boards. Dirk Nowitzki finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. Trey Burke scored 13 points while Salah Mejri had 12 points and five boards off the bench. Reserve Daryl Macon finished with 11 points, scoring all of them in the second half.

The Grizzlies led by double-digits during the entire second half. The Mavericks made 10 three-pointers during the half, but also took 30 tries to get there (.333 3P), while the Grizzlies were an efficient 8-for-17 (.471) from distance.

Memphis attacked the Dallas defense in the first half, outscoring the Dallas 36-14 in the paint, while also owning a 26-3 advantage in fastbreak scoring, already putting them one shy of the previous season high. Memphis shot 52 percent from the floor during the half, despite making only 8-of-24 (.333) threes. The Grizzlies owned an 11-1 advantage in second chance points, even though they only had a 7-4 edge on the offensive boards. Wright had put in a full game’s worth of work, logging 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds by halftime, and was responsible for 36 of the Grizzlies’ 65 first-half points.

Both teams came out shooting to start the game, with Memphis making 12-of-23 (4-10 3P) shots and Dallas going 12-for-25 (4-8 3P). Dallas scored six points off of four Memphis turnovers in the period, while allowing two points off of two giveaways. Trailing by nine with 3:00 left, the Grizzlies closed out the opening quarter with a 10-0 run to lead 31-30.

Dallas struggled to handle the ball in the second quarter, committing three turnovers within the first two minutes and five overall, which led to nine points for Memphis. The Grizzlies made 14-of-27 (.519) shots in the second while the Mavericks went 7-for-18 (.389). The Grizzlies pushed the ball off the Mavericks misses, scoring 16 fastbreak points while Dallas had none. Carter hit a corner three with 1.5 seconds left to push the Grizzlies’ lead to 65-53 at halftime.

The Grizzlies will seek to avenge the loss against/complete the series sweep when they take on the Mavericks again on Sunday, April 7 at 5:00 p.m. CT in FedExForum.

(On tonight’s win) Yeah, I thought the guys did a great job of executing the game plan for the most part. Got off to a little bit of a slow start, but we didn’t hang our heads…we kept competing, kept coming, and showed some resiliency. We had seven guys in double figures. Everybody who played contributed in one way or another on both ends of the floor. J.B. Bickerstaff (On what Delon Wright can do for this team) Yeah, I think so. We’ve been pleased of who he is, his work ethic, the way that he’s thinking the game, and understanding in a lead role to be able to make decisions. I think to go out and get the triple double that he had tonight, but to have zero turnovers as well, that’s a heck of a triple double. J.B. Bickerstaff (On changing momentum in the second quarter) I thought we got out there defensively. We were keeping our man in front of us more. Early in the game they kept breaking us down off the bounce. They got a couple of cheap ones off some cuts. We just didn’t stay simple defensively between the ball and J.B. Bickerstaff (On Dirk Nowitzki’s dunk) He had a dunk today? He sure is turning back the clock, baby. Dirk is a legend. The fact that he dunked, which I guess we haven’t seen him dunk in a long time. He is seven feet, he should still be able to dunk it. I didn’t see it though so I’m surprised. You have to understand he has to really work for that, so I give him some credit. Justin Holiday (On the different lineups that were played tonight) We just, especially after that start, had to come out and play hard. That’s what we did. We tried to come out and play together. We kind of let the game come to us. We ended up winning the game that way. Justin Holiday

Grizzlies guard Delon Wright recorded his first career triple-double with a career-high 26 points (10-19 FGs, 2-6 3FGs, 4-5 FTs), including 19 in the first half (12 in the first quarter), to go along with a season-high 10 rebounds, a career-high 14 assists and two steals in 39 minutes. His previous high-scoring effort was 25 (twice) and his previous high-assist game was 13 vs. Oklahoma City 3/25/19. Memphis improved to 2-1 this season when Wright scores 20-plus points.

Grizzlies forward Justin Holiday had 20 points (8-13 FGs, 3-6 3FGs, 1-1 FTs) in 32 minutes. It marked his fifth 20-point outing of the season.

Memphis used a 24-5 run from the 1:40-mark of the first quarter through the 7:41-mark of the second period to turn a 30-21 deficit into a 45-35 lead.

