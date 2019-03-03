Postgame Report: Grizzlies Corral Cold-Shooting Mavericks, Win 111-81

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies scored nine unanswered points from the 2:51 mark of the first quarter through the 1:25 mark of the period (they extended their 21-17 lead to 30-17). Key Run of the Night Memphis used a 21-6 run in the opening quarter to turn a two-point deficit (11-9) into a 13-point advantage (30-17)

The Memphis Grizzlies won by their largest margin of the season, defeating the Dallas Mavericks 111-81 on Saturday night in American Airlines Center. The Grizzlies improved to 25-39 on the season and 10-22 on the road. The Mavericks fell to 27-25 on the year and are now 21-11 at home. Memphis won for the first time in Dallas since Nov. 18, 2016 (80-64), and the season series is now split 1-1.

Dallas shot only 26-for-85 (.306) from the floor in the game, the lowest percentage by a Grizzlies opponent this season. Memphis meanwhile made exactly half their shots, shooting 39-for-78 (.500) from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas recorded his ninth double-double of the season with 20 points and 10 rebounds while making 8-of-9 (.889) shots. Valanciunas now has churned out a double-double in four of his six games in a Grizzlies uniform. Valanciunas is averaging 18.8 points and 9.6 rebounds in six games since coming to Memphis. Avery Bradley scored 15 points to go with five boards and five assists. Bradley has scored at least 15 points in six of the last seven games. Rookie Jevon Carter came off the bench to set a new career-high with 15 points (4-6 3P) to go with two blocks. Joakim Noah added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench. The 6-11 center is averaging 15.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists since the trade deadline. Mike Conley and C.J. Miles also scored 12 points, with Conley having now scored in double figures in 25-straight games. Bruno Caboclo set career-highs with 11 rebounds and six assists, while also scoring nine points.

Memphis made 14-of-34 (.412) three-pointers in the game, while Dallas was a season-low 7-for-40 (.175). The Mavericks outrebounded the Grizzlies 13-4 on the offensive boards, but Memphis finished with a 10-9 advantage in second chance points. Dallas won the turnover battle 15-10, leading to 15 points off the giveaways while Memphis scored nine. The Grizzlies dished out 30 assists compared to 17 from the Mavericks. The Grizzlies have now shot at least 50 percent in 11 games this season, improving to 7-4 in those games.

Rookie Luka Doncic led all scorers with 22 points, but shot only 1-for-8 (.125) from three-point range. Dwight Powell had 13 points to go with eight rebounds and a couple steals. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 10 points.

The fourth quarter was played almost exclusively by the reserves, with Memphis shooting a solid 8-for-19 (.421) while Dallas still struggled by going 6-for-21 (1-9 3P). The Grizzlies kept sharing the ball, handing out seven assists in the period. Neither team pushed the tempo, with the Grizzlies scoring three fastbreak points, the only ones in the quarter. Memphis outscored Dallas 21-14 in the period to ride out the clock for the win.

Memphis continued to score easily in the third quarter, going 10-for-19 (6-11 3P) from the floor. The Grizzlies also assisted on all 10 baskets. Dallas kept struggling coming out of halftime, shooting 4-for-19 (3-11 3P) in the period. Memphis outscored Dallas 28-18 in the quarter. Memphis rattled off a 15-2 run over the last 4:38 of the quarter to carry a 90-67 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies were in rhythm in the first half, going 21-for-40 (.525) from the field while holding the Mavericks to just 16-for-45 (.356) shooting. Neither team shot well from beyond the arc, as Memphis went 5-for-15 (.333) and Dallas making 3-of-20 (.150). The Mavericks outrebounded the Grizzlies 8-3 on the offensive glass during the half, but Memphis outscored Dallas 10-6 in second chance points. Bradley (15), Valanciunas (15, 5-5 FG) and Conley (12) all scored double-digit points in the half. Doncic had 16 points in the first half, already surpassing his total (15) from the first meeting.

Memphis had no problems against Dallas’ defense to start the game, shooting 13-for-22 (.591) in the opening quarter while the Mavericks were 7-for-21 (.333). Both teams had success at the line, with the Mavericks going 6-for-8 (.750) and the Grizzlies making all five. Memphis outscored Dallas 18-10 in the paint during the period. The Grizzlies went on a 9-0 run late in the first quarter (from 2:51 to 42.5) to take a 33-21 lead into the second.

The Mavericks shooting issues continued in the second quarter, going 9-for-24 (.375) from the floor, including 2-of-12 (.167) from three. The Grizzlies continued to operate efficiently, shooting 8-for-18 (3-9 3P) in the quarter and passing out six assists. Conley and Doncic both dropped 10 points, and Memphis led the entire quarter to take a 62-49 lead into halftime.

Jonas Valanciunas posted his fourth double-double with Memphis (ninth of the season, 141st career) with a team-high 20 points (8-9 FGs, 4-6 FTs) to go along with 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes. He scored 20-plus points for the fourth time in his first six games with the Grizzlies (eighth time in 36 games this season).

