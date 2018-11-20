Postgame Report: Memphis Defeats Dallas 98-88

Leaders

Key Stats Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies defense held Dallas to 30-of-88 (.341) shooting from the floor while blocking a season-high 11 shots. Key Run of the Night Memphis went on a long 12-2 run over 4:54 (5:57 to 1:03) in the fourth quarter to help put the game away.

The Memphis Grizzlies earned their fourth straight victory by beating the Dallas Mavericks, 98-88, on Monday night in FedExForum. Memphis improves to 11-5 on the year, and are now 7-1 at home. Dallas falls to 7-9 overall.

Mike Conley led all scorers with 28 points and dished out a game-high seven assists. Conley tied a career-high for three-pointers made in a game, shooting 7-for-11 (.636) from long range. Marc Gasol earned his eighth double-double this season with 17 points and a season-high 15 rebounds while blocking four shots. Gasol now has a double-double in three-straight games. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points and four blocks while playing a career-high 37 minutes. JaMychal Green chipped in with 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Garrett Temple also had 12 points and five assists.

Memphis shot 37-for-79 (.468) from the floor and 12-for-30 (.400) from three-point range, while logging 29 assists. The Grizzlies defense held the Mavericks to 30-for-88 (.341) shooting, including 10-for-32 (.312) from beyond the arc. Memphis blocked a season-high 11 shots. The Mavericks won the turnover battle, forcing the Grizzlies into 16 while committing 11.

DeAndre Jordan had 17 points and a season-best 20 rebounds, giving him his 10th double-double of the year. Dennis Smith Jr. scored 19 points and had a team-high five assists. Luka Dončić added 15 points and 10 rebounds, getting his first career double-double. Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in with 13 points. Harrison Barnes had 10 points.

Memphis clamped down defensively in the fourth quarter, holding Dallas to 14 points on 6-of-21 (2-10 3PT) shooting from the floor and just one offensive rebound. Memphis also blocked four shots in the period. The Grizzlies used a lengthy 12-2 run over a 4:54 stretch (5:57 to 1:03) to close out the game.

The third quarter went back-and-forth one, as it included nine lead changes and four ties. Dallas made 5-of-10 (.500) three-pointers in the period, but shot 7-of-20 (.350) from the floor overall. The Grizzlies made 9-of-20 (.450) field goals, assisting on eight of them. Memphis scored 10 points in the paint while holding Dallas to just six, while blocking four shots in the quarter.

Memphis made 19-of-42 (.452) shots from the floor in the first half, while holding Dallas to 17-of-47 (.362). Neither team shot well from three-point range, with the Grizzlies making 5-of-15 (.333) and the Mavs going 4-of-14 (.286).

After a sluggish start, Memphis used an 11-2 run from 8:34 to 4:20 (4:14 span to help take a 25-21 lead in the first quarter. The Grizzlies shot 10-of-21 (.476) from the floor, while holding the Mavericks to just 7-of-24 (.292) in the period. Memphis assisted on eight of their first ten baskets. Gasol grabbed eight defensive rebounds in the quarter, tying a franchise record for defensive boards in a quarter.

Both teams had identical numbers in a second quarter that featured seven ties. Conley connected on a three and was fouled with 1.5 seconds left, with the four-point play giving the Grizzlies a 53-49 lead at halftime.

The Grizzlies will go south to face the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, November 21 at AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tune in to FOX Sports Southeast presented by Pinnacle Financial Partners or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN to follow the action.

On the offense in the last six minutes of the fourth quarter The last six minutes of the game, fourth quarter, we played a ton through Mike (Conley) and Marc (Gasol). We see what decisions the defense wants to make and then we surround them with guys that can make plays. So when you want to leave one of those guys open, we trust that those guys are going to make a play. Whether it was Shelvin (Mack) with the big three, Kyle (Anderson) with the steal and the finish, or Garrett (Temple) making shots from the corner. So we’re going to put pressure on people with that lineup. Again, those guys are our trigger when they make a decision. They play so well with one another. Thinking about that back-door, how many times have they seen that play? But the two of those guys see it before it even happens. They already know, ball moves, boom, boom, Mike walks in for a layup. That’s who we are, we’re getting better, we’re working at it, and we’re not finished yet. But we’re heading in the right direction. Coach Bickerstaff On Marc Gasol’s rebounding We’ve talked to all of our guys about rebounding and how important it is to us. It’s just him putting more on his shoulders because he knows it’s what we need to do. Tonight he had 15 defensive rebounds against some big, athletic guys in there. It wasn’t like he was overpowering them with size. That’s grit. That’s toughness. That’s the desire to help this basketball team be as good as we possibly can. Taking that burden on over and over again every possession is a fight and he’s all in. It’s fun to watch him. Coach Bickerstaff On JaMychal Green being back Ferociousness. A guy that in 15 minutes ends up with 12 points and 9 rebounds again, a tough interior defender, the ability to space the floor, the ability to switch different coverages in a pick-n-roll and bail to guard different matchups. So he adds a versatility to our group. He’s a competitor. It’s whatever it is the team needs to do, he’s going to go out there and give it his all in order to help the team.” Coach Bickerstaff On how the team is doing right now We’re still growing. I think defensively we understand that we’re growing consistently and working together and finding solutions when things happen on the floor. Offensively, same thing. We see different things that they do to us and we continue to talk about it and grow out of it. Not concerned. Me and Mike [Conley] have to continue to be aggressive because that’s what the team really needs – for us to take the shots that are there and force a couple of shots that might not be the best shot, but are the best shot for us. Marc Gasol On what’s been the biggest surprise about this Grizzlies team so far Ain’t no surprise, you know. We know what we got in this locker room. Might be a surprise to other people, but we know what we got. Jamychal Green On what worked for the Grizzlies tonight Our defense. In the fourth quarter, they only had 14 points. We can rely on our defense, especially coming off a back-to-back. Our legs aren’t as fresh. We might be a little bit tired, but defense travels, so we brought it back home and just competed.” Shelvin Mack

The Grizzlies had 29 assists compared to the Mavericks’ 17.

Memphis lost the turnover battle for just the third time this year, committing 16 while Dallas had 11.

