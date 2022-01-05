Postgame Report: Grizzlies outlast Cavaliers to win sixth straight

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies completed a sweep of their road back-to-back with a 110-106 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night.

Ja Morant’s late game heroics on both sides of the floor sealed the victory as he finished with 26 points, six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and three rebounds on 7-for-14 shooting. Brandon Clarke nearly notched a double-double with 13 points and nine rebounds. Tyus Jones scored 12 points off the bench on 6-for-10 shooting and Ziaire Williams had an efficient 14 minutes with 10 points in his first game since Dec. 6.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 27 points and 10 assists while Kevin Love recorded a double-double off the bench with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jarrett Allen posted a doble-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds on 11-of-14 shooting. Evan Mobley had 17 points and eight rebounds.

A back-and-forth second half had the Cavaliers down two with one minute to go as they went to Mobley, who sunk a hook shot with 36.7 seconds to go to tie the game. Morant quickly answered with a lay in over Mobley with 29.9 seconds left, then intercepting a pass on the other end and finishing the fast break to give the Grizzlies the four-point lead and their sixth consecutive victory.

Morant started the second half 1-of-7 from the field before coming up big in the fourth quarter with 10 points - including the Grizzlies’ final eight points - to seal the Grizzlies’ sixth straight win.

Garland and the Cavaliers were clicking on offense throughout the first half, building their lead up to as many as 11 before the Grizzlies stormed back with a 13-0 run in the final 3:44 of the second quarter. Morant skyed over the defense for a layup with four seconds left to give Memphis their first lead of the game at 57-55. Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 13 points on 3-for-5 shooting from three while Allen and Garland each scored 14 first half points for the Cavaliers.

Next Game

The Grizzlies return home to host the Detroit Piston on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in on Bally Sports Southeast and listen on ESPN 92.9 FM.