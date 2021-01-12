Grizzlies win back-to-back games; knock off Cleveland 101-91

Leaders

Game Recap

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 101-91 inside Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Monday night.

Memphis got off to a sluggish start on the offensive end, falling behind 17-8 early on while shooting 0-of-4 from 3-point range in the opening period. Memphis cut Cleveland’s lead to 27-24 by the end of the first quarter as Larry Nance Jr. totaled 10 early points for the home team. Both teams traded stops for most of the second quarter before the Grizzlies pulled ahead 47-46 with under a minute left in the first half. Cleveland shut down the Grizzlies 3-point game in the first half, limiting Memphis to 1-of-9 from behind the arc, good for 11.1 percent. Memphis was able to overcome their slow start shooting by forcing Cleveland to turn the ball over. Memphis forced 11 turnovers leading to 10 points on the offensive end in the first half.

The Grizzlies offense found their rhythm in the third quarter as they shot 14-of-20 (70.0 percent) from the field on their way to scoring 30 points. Memphis used a 22-7 run late in the third quarter to break the game open at 73-57 after a Desmond Bane bucket with 3:44 to play in the period. However, Cleveland outscored Memphis 14-4 following the Bane bucket to trim the Grizzlies lead to 77-71 heading into the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies dominated the Cavaliers 64-42 in points in the paint, including 24-12 in the third period alone. Cleveland cut the lead to 92-90 with just over two minutes to play, but the Grizzlies would not be denied, as they scored nine of the final 10 points in the last (1:42) of regulation. Memphis assisted on 32 of their 40 made baskets while shooting 51.3 percent from the floor. The Grizzlies bench, led by Bane, outscored Cleveland’s reserves 32-19.

Dillon Brooks paced the Grizzlies with 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3P), seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in a team-high 33 minutes. Memphis improved to 4-0 this season when Brooks scores 20-plus points. Brandon Clarke was an efficient 7-of-13 from the floor in route to 15 points, four rebounds and one assist. Tyus Jones totaled 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting. Bane totaled nine points, four rebounds and two assists as Memphis improved to 4-6.

Andre Drummond posted a double-double with 19 points and 14 rebounds on 8-of-16 shooting in 35 minutes. Damyean Dotson totaled 14 points, six assists and one rebound on 6-of-14 shooting. Cedi Osman posted 14 points, four assists and three rebounds in 34 minutes. Nance Jr. added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists as Cleveland fell to 5-6 this season.

Next Game

The Grizzlies will travel to face the Minnesota Timberwolves for two games beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, inside Target Center. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Player Notes

