Postgame Report: Grizzlies fend off Cavaliers, extend winning streak to seven games

Key Stat of the Night The Grizzlies trailed the Cavaliers 56-54 at the half before outscoring the Cavaliers 38-20 in the third quarter to take a 92-76 lead into the final frame. Memphis outshot Cleveland 68.4 percent (13-19 FG, 5-7 3P) to 34.8 percent (8-23 FG, 2-7 3P) in the quarter. Key Run of the Night Memphis trailed Cleveland 60-57 with 11:07 remaining in the third period following a running hook shot from Kevin Love. The Grizzlies responded with a 24-9 run over the next 7:31 of play as they took an 81-69 lead with 3:35 to play in the third quarter.

The Memphis Grizzlies extended their season-long winning streak to seven games as they held on to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 113-109 on Friday night inside FedExForum.

Dillon Brooks was able to lift the Grizzlies to their seventh consecutive victory as Memphis improved to 13-0 this season when Brooks scores 20-or-more points. Brooks had it going early as he tallied 10 points in the first quarter before Memphis took a 27-25 lead after one quarter of play. Cleveland would find their rhythm in the second quarter as they exploded on an 18-2 run to grab a 38-29 lead with 9:37 to play before halftime. Memphis used nine second quarter points from Grayson Allen to help cut into the Cavaliers lead as they entered the locker room trailing by just two at 56-54.

Memphis grabbed control of the game in the third quarter, highlighted by a 24-9 run over 7:31 of play as they took a commanding 81-69 lead with 3:35 to play in the third quarter. Memphis’ run was sparked by Brooks, who tallied 15 of his 26 points in the third quarter alone. Brooks was 5-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three-point range in the quarter. The Grizzlies would go on to outscore the Cavaliers 38-20 in the third before taking a 92-76 lead into the final quarter of play. Memphis outshot Cleveland 68.4 percent (13-19 FG, 5-7 3P) to 34.8 percent (8-23 FG, 2-7 3P) in the third. The Cavaliers would not go away quietly as they used a 23-8 run to trim the Grizzlies’ lead to six (105-99) with 6:55 to go in the game. Cleveland would close the gap to as little as four points with 0:52 remaining before missing their final three shots of the night, as Memphis held on to improve to 5-0 on the homestand and 20-22 on the season.

Brooks totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3P) to go along with two rebounds and an assist to lead Memphis. Brooks has now connected on multiple three pointers in eight of the last nine games. Jonas Valanciunas tallied eight points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes. Valanciunas tallied 13 of his 18 rebounds in the first half, tying the Grizzlies’ franchise record for rebounds in the first half. Ja Morant tallied 16 points (7-of-14 shooting), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes of play. Brandon Clarke added 15 points, two rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes to lead the Grizzlies’ bench. Clarke has scored in double figures in 26 of his 36 appearances this season. Grayson Allen notched 11 points and two assists on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Cavaliers were led by Collin Sexton, who totaled 28 points (11-of-25 shooting) to go with six assists and four rebounds. Kevin Love tallied 19 points to go with nine rebounds and two assists, but Memphis limited Love to 0-of-6 from three-point range. Larry Nance Jr. added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals on 7-of-8 shooting. Alfonzo McKinnie collected a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Cleveland as the Cavs dropped to 12-30 on the season.

The Grizzlies will look to extend their winning streak to a franchise record-tying eight games as they host the New Orleans Pelicans inside FedExForum on Monday, January 20 at 4 p.m. Fans that want to secure their seats to the 18th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Day game, presented by Ford and mid-south Ford dealers, can get their tickets at grizzlies.com/tickets. Fans can watch the game on FOX Sports Southeast or listen on 92.9 FM ESPN.

Team Quotes On the game: Credit to the Cavs. That was a good game. Obviously, I don’t think we played our best, and they took advantage of it. We built a lead there in the second half of close to 20, I think 19. They just kept playing and plugging along. They made some big shots. We just couldn’t sustain that run for a little bit, but credit to our guys. These are situations we’ve faced a number of times during the season where you’ve got a lead and maybe a play here or there could have just flipped the game, but our guys just stuck with it, despite having mostly an off night, some individually and some collectively. But, we found enough sparks throughout the game to build a lead, keep a lead and come away with a victory. Another awesome, fun game in front of our crowd. The crowd was awesome tonight. They’ve been fueling us with a lot of energy. I know there were a lot of people here to see Ja (Morant) from Murray State, and that’s so cool to see and to witness his rookie year and all that he’s doing. That’s such great support. Hopefully we’ve got Ja fans, Murray State fans and Grizzlies fans all coming together. But, truthfully, our fans have been unbelievable, and I know they’re going to be out in full force Monday for the MLK game. Obviously, that energy really helped us. We needed that. We needed to find a spark. Players-wise, fan-wise, everyone contributed tonight for this win. Taylor Jenkins On winning seven games in a row: It feels good, man. Just staying with the same mindset, never being satisfied, staying hungry and keeping it going. Ja Morant On more than 1,000 Murray State fans who made the trip to see the game: Man, it just describes Racer Nation. They’ve been showing a lot of support to me since Day 1, and I’m thankful for them. It’s always Racer Nation. Ja Morant On maintaining poise after picking up his third foul in the first half: I just believe in my shot every time I shoot it. I got where I wanted to on the court, and you know, when they call a play for me, I know where I want it, where I get my shots. Once I get a couple to go in, it feels great. Dillon Brooks

Dillon Brooks totaled 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3P). Brooks has now connected on multiple three pointers in eight of the last nine games. The Grizzlies are now a perfect 13-0 on the season when Brooks scores 20-plus points.

Jonas Valanciunas totaled eight points, 18 rebounds, four assists and four blocks in 32 minutes. Valanciunas tallied 13 of his 18 rebounds in the first half, tying the Grizzlies' franchise record for rebounds in the first half (shared with four other players).

Tonight marked Valanciunas' fourth game totaling 15-or-more rebounds this season, leading the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. totaled 10 points. With no three-point field goals tonight, Jackson Jr.'s 29-game streak with a three-pointer (second-longest streak in franchise history) and 13-game streak with multiple threes (tied for the longest streak in franchise history) came to an end. Jackson Jr.'s last game without a three-pointer made was on Nov. 15 vs. Utah.

Ja Morant tallied 16 points (7-of-14 shooting), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes.

Brandon Clarke added 15 points in 25 minutes to lead the Grizzlies' bench. Clarke has scored in double figures in 26 of his 36 appearances this season.

